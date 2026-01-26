I do not want to be another Mark Crispin Miller. What he and his team do is truly monumental and important work.

.

Why I am going to show these next few biographies in this post is to illustrate a point. Namely, that there are some real world examples of what I have been researching lately.

.

.

.

.

Victorville Daily Press

September 11, 2021

.

“… Carr’s wife, Danna, confirmed with the Daily Press on Friday that her 58-year-old husband was at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Ontario on Aug. 25 when he died of complications brought on by the coronavirus …” “… Aaron Carr received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in July and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 10, just about the same time he was due for his second injection, his wife said …”

.

Classes start at that school in early to mid August.

.

.

.

If you have been reading any of my last several posts then you know why I am showing that one to you.

But if you don’t have any idea, here it is in a nutshell:

I firmly believe that the covid shots hurt a bunch of people.

Teachers in 2021 are a special group that we can closely look at to see possible evidence of this.

That year saw the rollout of the vaccines and they were often mandated for educators. If not mandated, then STRONGLY encouraged or you had to test weekly.

I contend that a significant portion of teachers waited until around the start of school to go get vaccinated.

Death surges in these school settings after the start of school in 2021 were directly related to the administration of the vaccines, not “covid” - in my opinion.

AND… A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination … this paper by Nicolas Hulscher lays out the case that many of those who die from the “covid” vaccines, do so within about one month after taking them.

.

.

.

One more.

.

.

.

WSBTV

August 19, 2021

.

“ …A popular teacher and coach in Henry County died of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Walter Kearse IV, who taught at Luella Middle School, was just 36 years old. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to his wife, Quinyonia Kearse, who still believes everyone should get vaccinated. Kearse said her husband called her from the hospital to tell her he had COVID-19. “I said, ‘You’re vaccinated,’” Kearse said. “I know you can still get it but it’s not supposed to make you this sick.” Walter Kearse died on Aug. 13. His wife said he tested negative for the virus three times before he went back to the doctor and finally tested positive …”

.

Classes start at that school in early August.

.

.

.

Last one.

.

.

WSAV

September 8, 2021

.

“… Educators at DeRenne Middle School in Savannah and many people in the community are mourning the death of longtime science teacher Angela Sistrunk, who died of COVID-19 on Saturday … … Like other teachers, Sistrunk had returned to the classroom this year and had been vaccinated, but, according to Sandefur, also had some pre-existing medical issues …”

.

Classes start at that school in the first week of August.

.

.

.

These are rare to find. The vast majority will bend over backwards to tell you that the teacher was NOT vaccinated when they died of “covid”.

.

I wonder who pays all these reporters salaries?

.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

