If you read my very last post about prior Surgeon General Jerome Adams scaring the crap out of everybody on March 23rd of 2020, then you may be interested to know this little bit of information that just came to my attention.

Number one, his field of expertise is anesthesia - he is the guy that puts you under while your body is getting cut open.

The next very interesting thing about Mr. Adams is that he ceased being the Surgeon General on January 20th of 2021 - when our good friend from Delaware, Mr. Biden took over the “covid” reins.

Do you know what Jerome did 118 days later?

ATEA Pharmaceuticals

May 20, 2021

Former U.S. Surgeon General Brings Wealth of Clinical and Public Health Experience BOSTON, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for severe viral infections, today announced the appointment of Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Adams most recently served as Surgeon General of the United States and brings a wide range of experience spanning clinical practice, clinical research, public health, and government agency leadership. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Adams to our Board of Directors, as his unique experience as Surgeon General during the COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly help guide Atea as we continue to advance our antiviral pipeline, including our global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial of AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of citizens and governments throughout the world on public health and infectious diseases is extremely high. With AT-527, Atea has the potential to bring an easily administered oral antiviral to help in the fight against this global public health crisis. I am looking forward to lending my expertise to help advance this important program, while also supporting Atea in the development of its broader antiviral pipeline for severe viral diseases,” commented Dr. Adams.

Isn’t that interesting?

Guess what else Jerome thought to lend his stature to lately?

Eko Health

August 21, 2025

And just what do they do?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – August 19, 2025 — Eko Health, a leader in AI-powered cardiac and pulmonary detection, today announced that Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, FASA, former U.S. Surgeon General, board-certified anesthesiologist, and Executive Director of the Center for Community Health Enhancement and Learning at Purdue University, has joined the company as a Distinguished Medical Advisor. Dr. Adams brings decades of clinical, public health, and policy leadership to Eko at a time of accelerated company growth and a national focus on proactive, community-based early detection of cardiovascular disease.

Wow, is there a growth industry in cardiovascular disease right now Jerome?

