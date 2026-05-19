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Transcriber B
9hEdited

For me, what was obvious at the time the mandates came down was that in firing the noncompliant workers, yes, money could be saved on no longer having to pay those salaries, benefits and pensions, and then, if still needed, less experienced replacement workers could be hired for cheap.

But then what? Did the mandaters imagine that no one would bring a lawsuit? Did they imagine that no workers would win their lawsuits? And if the mandaters had to make the plaintiffs whole— covering back pay, reinstating benefits and pensions, and lawyers fees, and what could be very substantial damages— then what would that do to the mandaters' finances?

Apparently many lived in some kind of weird wonderful world unfamiliar with common sense, human decency, and basic math.

I realize that some lawsuits have been won and many others are still wending their way through the appeals process— not that we get any serious and objective reporting on that story from our so-called "legacy media." But it was clear as day to me back in 2021 that the risk was there for fiscal ruin from having to eventually make the fired workers whole while at the same time paying salaries to a large number of new hires.

Having lived through this peculiar "mass formation," and been witness to many discussions about mandates, it was also clear to me that many, indeed most of those individuals who were most enthusiastic about imposing mandates wanted to make the noncompliers suffer, really suffer, and it gave them bright-eyed pleasure to comtemplate that suffering. In other words, it was good old fashioned sadism. Which, in the end, is a form of stupidity.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
7h

Well. . .. .The great 60's songster Bob Dylan had it about right.

"Money does not talk. . .IT SCREAMS!" The COVIDS and

Fauci's Ouchies were the latest Christian Vatican pogrom

that took millions of innocent lives paving the way for

final Biblical prophetic events! 😲 Yahshua returns VERY SOON!

ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

HalleluYah! Hebrew: "Praise ye Yah!" 🙏

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