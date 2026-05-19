I know it is pretty soon after that last post about Virginia to be going back, but I do have a tangent to add that I think is kind of important.

Do you remember that new tidbit I threw in at the end of that post? … the active member numbers year to year? Well, it got me thinking: could there have been an incentive to reduce the active workers and then replace them?

Let’s look at that graph again:

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As I said, there was a 4,000 active member reduction from 2020 to 2021, and then an aggressive hiring followed. I have been trying to just do some basic math to see if there is any monetary “cui bono” here.

Right now I am only going to tell you what question I started with in my internet explorations on this matter.

(If you are interested, I will paste the whole enchilada in the “Supplemental”).

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The question:

“In a purely hypothetical situation, can we calculate a savings for payroll, benefits, financial position of a company if one long time employee for whatever reason leaves employment and is replaced by a new hire. We understand that there typically are tiers to pension plans, where newer hires get different packages, usually less generous. Our example is mid level government job in a US state.”

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The AI that I posed this question to (Perplexity) did a decent job breaking it down step by step. But as I was working on putting this post together, it struck me that the average yearly salary Perplexity had used was probably a little high. It started out the calculations with a $90,000 yearly salary for a state worker with 25 years of service, and made assumptions based on that.

To get a second opinion, I went to a different AI (out of the can Google) and got a more likely range of around $67,000 for specifically a Virginia state public worker.

So I then had Perplexity redo the original calculations with that figure. All of this is archived in the “Supplemental” section at the end of this post.

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Alright then, what do we get?

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The swap of one long time employee for a fresh hire (in Virginia) will save the pension system approximately $27,000 to $30,000 per year. This is brought about by obvious differences in salary and also reduced benefit packages offered to the newer employees.

In our real world scenario here in Virginia, if we apply that savings range to all of the 4,000 active employees that went elsewhere between 2020 and 2021, we get a substantial figure indeed …

Annual recurring savings: about $108M–$120M

(“ M” stands for millions )

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But I had a follow up question.

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I also asked how much a typical retiree’s total accumulated pension benefits would be by the time of their death. The assumption used was that a pensioner would live around 20 to 25 years past retirement. Using the working salary range of $67,000 for a 25 year Virginia worker in retirement, the AI gave me a figure of around $800,000 for total retirement benefits for that one member.

Now let’s go look at our members removed from rolls again:

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Our pre-pandemic average is right around 5,000 members removed per year, I would say.

Heck … look at the graph:

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Ok, not a bad guess!

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So then, looking at the red box of larger than average member removals on the table,

it is reasonable to say that around 2,000 more members were removed each year over the pre-pandemic norm.

Let us be ultra conservative and just say we are going to assume 1,000 of these above the average members died sooner than they should have. If in the worst case, this erased their total future pension payments for the next 20 to 25 years …

… then that would be a savings of $800,000,000!

… for every year that 1,000 died before they should have.

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Cui Bono?

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Share

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Supplemental

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***I have been rotating my use of AI to see if the answers are consistent on topics. This session was with Perplexity AI.***

In a purely hypothetical situation, can we calculate a savings for payroll, benefits, financial position of a company if one long time employee for whatever reason leaves employment and is replaced by a new hire. We understand that there typically are tiers to pension plans, where newer hires get different packages, usually less generous. Our example is mid level government job in a US state.

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Yes, you can build a reasonable, hypothetical savings estimate, but it will always be an approximation because many inputs are policy‑ and person‑specific. Below is a simple way to structure it for a mid‑level state government job.

Step 1: Define the scenario

Pick specific, plausible numbers so you can actually calculate:

Long‑time employee: Current salary: for example, Sold=$90,000Sold​=$90,000 Years of service: e.g., 25 years Pension formula: often defined benefit (DB), like Benefit=multiplier×years×final average salaryBenefit=multiplier×years×final average salary, with final pay averaged over 3–5 years in many public plans. Newer tiers often have higher age/service requirements and lower multipliers.

New hire: Starting salary: e.g., Snew=$70,000Snew​=$70,000 (lower because they lack tenure and step increases) Pension tier: newer, less generous DB or a hybrid/defined contribution (DC) plan, which shifts more risk and cost from the employer to the employee.



You can swap in your own figures, but the structure stays the same.

Step 2: Annual payroll savings

Annual payroll savings is straightforward:

Payroll savings per year=Sold−SnewPayroll savings per year=Sold​−Snew​

Using the example:

Old salary: $90,000

New hire salary: $70,000

So:

Annual payroll savings = $90,000 − $70,000 = $20,000 per year

You can project over a planning horizon, say 5 years, and discount if you want a present value:

Undiscounted 5‑year payroll savings=5×20,000=$100,000Undiscounted 5‑year payroll savings=5×20,000=$100,000

If you want to be more realistic, add annual step/merit increases (e.g., 2–3% per year) for the new hire; the savings will shrink over time as the new hire moves up the range.

Step 3: Employer pension and retirement cost

For a defined benefit pension, the employer cost is usually expressed as a percentage of payroll that differs by plan tier and employee group.

Let:

roldrold​ = employer normal‑cost rate for the old (richer) tier (e.g., 20% of pay)

rnewrnew​ = employer normal‑cost rate for the new tier (e.g., 12% of pay)

Then in a simple, hypothetical model:

Annual pension cost for old employee: 0.20×90,000=$18,0000.20×90,000=$18,000

Annual pension cost for new hire: 0.12×70,000=$8,4000.12×70,000=$8,400

Annual employer pension savings:

18,000−8,400=$9,60018,000−8,400=$9,600

If the state moved new hires into a DC or hybrid plan, the employer percentage might be even lower, but the pattern (lower cost for new hires) is consistent with many state reforms: benefit multipliers reduced, retirement ages raised, and more employee cost‑sharing.

Step 4: Other benefit differences

You can treat other benefits similarly, using contribution rates as a percentage of pay:

Health insurance: In many public plans the employer contribution is similar across employees, but sometimes tiers differ in subsidies for retiree health.

Other post‑employment benefits (OPEB): New hires may get scaled‑back retiree health, which lowers the employer’s long‑term liability.

Life/disability insurance and payroll taxes: Usually proportional to pay; if the new salary is lower, those employer costs drop proportionally.

Example with simple assumptions:

Employer health + other benefits for old employee: 30% of salary

For new hire: 25% of salary (less generous package)

Then:

Old: 0.30×90,000=$27,0000.30×90,000=$27,000 per year

New: 0.25×70,000=$17,5000.25×70,000=$17,500 per year

Annual savings: $27,000 − $17,500 = $9,500.

Step 5: Turnover / replacement costs

The complication is that you don’t get savings for free. Replacing an experienced employee has one‑time costs:

Common research estimates (for general workplaces, but useful as a ballpark):

Many analyses find it costs roughly 20% of annual salary to replace a typical employee, including recruiting, hiring, training, and lost productivity.

Some HR sources suggest mid‑level employees can cost 50–150% of annual salary to replace when you include productivity loss.

If we choose a conservative 30% of the old salary:

Replacement cost ≈ 0.30×90,000=$27,0000.30×90,000=$27,000 one time

In a government setting, recruitment may be slower but direct advertising costs may be lower; the main hidden cost is lost expertise and onboarding time.

Step 6: Bringing it together (example)

Using the hypothetical inputs above:

Annual payroll savings: $20,000 Annual employer pension savings: $9,600 Annual savings on other benefits: $9,500

Total recurring savings ≈ $39,100 per year.

One‑time replacement cost: −$27,000

So:

Net savings in year 1 ≈ $39,100 − $27,000 = $12,100

Net savings in subsequent years ≈ $39,100 per year (ignoring future raises and inflation)

Over 5 years, ignoring discounting and step increases:

Year 1: $12,100

Years 2–5: 4 × $39,100 = $156,400

Rough 5‑year net: about $168,500

If you apply a discount rate or more realistic pay progression, those totals will change, but the methodology is the same.

Step 7: Long‑term liability view

From a financial position standpoint, especially for a government, there are two angles:

Short‑ to medium‑term operating budget: You see the annual savings described above.

Long‑term pension and OPEB liabilities: The long‑time employee’s departure “caps” their future accruals; they no longer build more years of service under the rich tier. A new hire under a less generous tier has a lower benefit formula and often higher employee contribution, which reduces the growth of the employer’s unfunded liabilities over decades.



Actuaries would model this using projected benefit payments and discount rates, but for a rough hypothetical, you can treat the lower pension cost percentage for the new hire as a proxy for reduced long‑term liability.

Step 8: How to build your own hypothetical

If you want to plug in your own numbers for a specific state:

Identify: Current salary of the long‑tenured employee

Likely starting salary for a new hire in the same classification Look up: Employer contribution rates for the old pension tier vs the new tier

Employer share of health and other benefits for each group Choose: A turnover cost factor (e.g., 20–30% of the old salary) to represent recruitment/onboarding. Calculate: Annual payroll savings

Annual pension and benefit savings

One‑time replacement cost

Multi‑year net savings (with or without discounting).

If you’d like, you can give me rough numbers for salary and contribution rates (even ballpark), and I can walk through a customized, hypothetical calculation tailored to a specific state and job level.

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So if there was a 4000 employee shift in this direction, at the end of 5 years this would be substantial. How much would that be?

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Using the rough, per‑employee numbers from the earlier example, a 4,000‑employee shift like this would indeed be very large over 5 years.

1. Scaling the earlier example

From the prior hypothetical for ONE position, we had:

Annual payroll savings ≈ $20,000 per employee

Annual pension + other benefit savings ≈ $19,100 per employee

Total recurring annual savings ≈ $39,100 per employee

One‑time replacement cost ≈ $27,000 per employee in year 1

These are illustrative but consistent with the idea that newer public employees are cheaper to compensate than long‑tenured ones, mostly because of lower salaries and less generous pension tiers.

2. Five‑year impact for 4,000 employees

Multiply the per‑employee figures by 4,000:

Annual savings

Annual payroll savings: 4,000 × $20,000 = $80,000,000 per year

Annual pension + benefit savings: 4,000 × $19,100 ≈ $76,400,000 per year

Total recurring annual savings: $80,000,000 + $76,400,000 ≈ $156,400,000 per year



One‑time replacement costs (year 1)

4,000 × $27,000 ≈ $108,000,000 (one‑time)

Net effect over 5 years (very simplified, no discounting, no raises)

Year 1 net savings: Annual savings ($156.4M) − one‑time replacement costs ($108M) ≈ $48.4M

Years 2–5 (4 years): 4 × $156.4M = $625.6M

Rough 5‑year total net savings: $48.4M + $625.6M ≈ $674 million



So, under these assumptions, shifting 4,000 positions from long‑tenured employees to new hires in a less expensive tier could plausibly yield on the order of two‑thirds of a billion dollars in five‑year net savings, even after factoring in sizable replacement/onboarding costs.

3. Important caveats

These numbers are hypothetical and depend heavily on: The actual salary gap between old and new employees The difference in pension/benefit cost rates between tiers (which varies by state and plan design) How you estimate turnover costs and lost productivity

Real actuarial and budget analyses would: Include discounting of future savings Model step increases, COLAs, and inflation Reflect the specific pension formula and contribution rates in your state



If you share approximate real numbers for: (a) typical salary of long‑tenured employees, (b) starting salary for new hires, and (c) employer pension/benefit percentages for old vs new tiers in your state, I can re‑run this logic with a more tailored estimate.

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If that same long time employee begins taking retirement benefits in this scenario, what is the value of those each year?

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The value of that retired employee’s annual pension depends on three main inputs: years of service, the plan’s benefit multiplier, and their final average salary. Using typical state‑plan assumptions, we can estimate a plausible range.

How the annual pension is calculated

Most traditional state pensions use a formula of the form:

Annual pension=Benefit multiplier×Years of service×Final Average SalaryAnnual pension=Benefit multiplier×Years of service×Final Average Salary

Years of service: total qualifying years with the state (e.g., 25–30 years).

Benefit multiplier: often around 1.5%–2.0% per year in many public plans.

Final Average Salary (FAS): average of the last 3–5 years of pay or highest 3–5 years.

Example from public‑sector pension explanations: 30 years of service, 2% multiplier, FAS $75,000 →

Annual pension = 30 × 2% × $75,000 = 0.60 × $75,000 = $45,000 per year.

Another example: 25 years of service, 1.5% multiplier, FAS $60,000 →

25 × 1.5% = 37.5% replacement rate, so 0.375 × $60,000 = $22,500 per year.

These are representative of how mid‑level state employees’ pensions are often computed.

Plugging into your hypothetical

Let’s tie this back to the earlier scenario:

Assume the long‑time employee had: 25 years of service Final average salary about $90,000 (matching our earlier example “old” salary) Benefit multiplier 2.0% per year (a common figure in many traditional state plans).



Then:

Calculate the replacement rate: 25 years × 2.0% = 50% Apply it to final average salary: Annual pension ≈ 0.50 × $90,000 = $45,000 per year

If instead:

30 years of service, 2.0% multiplier, FAS $90,000 → 30 × 2% = 60% replacement → 0.60 × $90,000 = $54,000 per year

25 years of service, 1.6% multiplier, FAS $90,000 → 25 × 1.6% = 40% replacement → 0.40 × $90,000 = $36,000 per year



So for a typical long‑tenured, mid‑level state employee, you’re very plausibly in the $35,000–$55,000 per year range in this kind of hypothetical, depending on the exact years of service, multiplier, and final salary. The pension is usually guaranteed for life and may have cost‑of‑living adjustments, spousal options, and other features that affect the precise amount.

How to get a more precise estimate

If you want to refine this for a specific state and job:

Identify: Approximate years of service (e.g., 25 vs 30).

A realistic final average salary (e.g., top step of the range). Look up: The plan’s benefit multiplier for that tier (often listed on the state retirement system’s site).

Whether the formula uses last 3/5 years or highest 3/5 years. Apply: Annual pension=multiplier×years×FASAnnual pension=multiplier×years×FAS.

If you tell me: “Let’s assume 27 years, $X final salary, and a Y% multiplier,” I can compute a tailored annual benefit value for that hypothetical retiree.

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How long is the typical period for a retiree to collect benefits before death?

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For US public employees who make it to retirement age, it’s common for them to collect pension benefits for roughly 20–25 years on average, with women typically on the higher end and men slightly lower.

Typical retirement age for public employees

Federal and many state employees often retire in their early 60s; for example, recent federal data show normal retirement around 63–64 on average.

Many state and local plans set full (unreduced) benefits somewhere between ages 60–65, depending on years of service and tier, so a “long‑time” mid‑career hire commonly retires in that early‑60s range.

Life expectancy after retirement

Studies of public pension participants show that government workers generally live longer than the overall population, and somewhat longer than typical private‑sector pension participants.

One review of public pension longevity found that male government workers who reach retirement age have life expectancy around 85–86, while female government workers are closer to 88–89.

An actuarial study of retired federal employees showed life expectancy for retirees in their mid‑50s to early 60s often extending into the low 80s on average, with higher‑salary groups living a bit longer.

Putting this together:

If a typical public employee retires around 62–64 and lives to about 84–86 (men) or 87–89 (women), that implies roughly: Men: about 20–23 years of benefit collection on average. Women: about 22–25 years of benefit collection on average.



What this means for your hypothetical

In the kind of mid‑level state job you’ve been describing:

It is reasonable in a rough, planning‑level hypothetical to assume something like 20–25 years of pension payments for each retiree who leaves and starts drawing benefits, unless you have state‑specific mortality tables.

So if your earlier example retiree had, say, a $45,000 annual pension, and they collect for 22 years, the total nominal pension paid over their retirement would be on the order of $990,000 (not discounted), before considering survivor benefits or cost‑of‑living adjustments.

If you have a specific assumed retirement age (e.g., 62 or 65) and want to use a single planning number (say, 20 vs 25 years), I can help you run through how that changes the long‑term cost side of your scenario.

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So a rough assessment is one million dollars?

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Yes—using the rough numbers we’ve been playing with, about one million dollars over a retiree’s lifetime is a reasonable ballpark.

Here’s the simple logic:

Hypothetical annual pension: about $45,000 (from the earlier example of a long‑time employee with a 50% replacement rate on a $90,000 final salary).

Typical benefit duration: roughly 20–25 years of collecting benefits in retirement.

Multiply:

Low end: $45,000 × 20 years = $900,000

High end: $45,000 × 25 years = $1,125,000

So “around $1 million” in nominal (not discounted) pension payments for that one long‑time employee is a fair rough estimate for this kind of scenario.

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This is where I consulted Google AI for an actual yearly salary for a Virginia state public worker with 25 years of service.

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AI Overview The overall average salary for state employees in Virginia is roughly \(\$67,272\) annually. However, compensation is highly role-dependent. While salary ranges cap off or “compress” at certain pay bands, employees with 25 years of service typically sit at the top of their position’s respective pay range. [1, 2, 3] Average & Median State Salaries Average State Employee Pay: \(\$67,272\) annually.

Median State Employee Pay: \(\$62,038\) to \(\$71,400\) annually. [1, 2, 3]

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And then I went back to Perplexity to have it run the numbers again.

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The overall average salary for state employees in Virginia is roughly \(\$67,272\) annually. However, compensation is highly role-dependent. While salary ranges cap off or “compress” at certain pay bands, employees with 25 years of service typically sit at the top of their position’s respective pay range. [1, 2, 3] can we adjust all your calculations with this salary info?

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Yes. Using the Virginia average salary of $67,272 as the long-time employee’s pay level, the earlier estimates come down somewhat, but the same framework still works.

Updated per-employee estimate

Using the same hypothetical assumptions as before:

Final average salary: $67,272

Pension formula: 25 years of service at a 2.0% multiplier

Retirement period: 20–25 years

That gives:

Annual pension: 25×2%×67,272=0.50×67,272=$33,63625×2%×67,272=0.50×67,272=$33,636 per year

Lifetime pension value: 20 years: $672,720 25 years: $840,900



So with this salary input, a rough nominal lifetime pension value is about $0.67M to $0.84M per retiree.

Reworked company-wide shift

Keeping the earlier salary-gap and benefit-gap logic, but anchoring the long-tenured employee at $67,272 instead of $90,000, the savings also shrink proportionally.

A simple recalculation might look like this:

Long-tenured salary: $67,272

New hire salary: if we assume about 20% lower, roughly $53,818

Annual payroll savings: about $13,454 per employee

If we also keep the same kind of benefit/tier assumptions as before:

Pension savings might be roughly $7,000–$8,000 per employee per year

Other benefit savings might be roughly $7,000–$8,000 per employee per year

That puts recurring annual savings in the rough neighborhood of:

About $27,000–$30,000 per employee per year

For 4,000 employees:

Annual recurring savings: about $108M–$120M

Over 5 years: about $540M–$600M before discounting

After a one-time replacement/onboarding cost, the total would still likely remain in the high hundreds of millions range, depending on the exact assumptions

What this means

So yes, the earlier results should be revised downward somewhat, but not dramatically enough to change the overall conclusion. A 4,000-person shift in a state workforce with pension-tier compression can still produce very large budget effects over 5 years.

If you want, I can rebuild the whole scenario cleanly using Virginia’s $67,272 salary figure and give you: