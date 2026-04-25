Last time I left off exploring the scale of things involved with the PCR tests. Human genome - versus covid genome - versus the incredibly small snippets used to prime the tests. We found out that only 20 to 30 nucleotides out of the 30,000 that make up the SARS-CoV-2 genome were used in the primers that Drosten calibrated for the very first PCR tests. I have since come to understand that there are often more than one target primer used in standard PCR tests. In the case of the first tests for SARS-CoV-2 it is commonly understood that around 100 nucleotides total were arranged in the total set of primers.

I have been trying to show that these initial PCR tests could have made it possible for some bad actors to easily manipulate outcomes. Hypothetically, someone could have intentionally chosen parts of the human genome for the primers, but claimed they were strictly from the novel virus.

In that last post I made the case that (in this analogy) …

Human genome = A full set of encyclopedias

SARS-CoV-2 genome = A long email

PCR primer sequence = A few words, or even just part of a word

… it would have been potentially very easy to do that with strategic targeting of the human genome.

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But is that even feasible?

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Can you target 100 nucleotides (or base pairs) of the human genome for a PCR test and get a believable result on a global population? When I say a believable result, I mean not every person tests positive, and not every person tests negative … in other words, so it looks like a possible virally spreading disease?

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Turns out, it is feasible.

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“AI Overview Yes, it is possible for a PCR primer pair to target a 100-nucleotide (or similar length) sequence in the human genome that results in a positive test in only 50% of the population. This scenario is common in genetic research, particularly when testing for specific alleles, structural variants, or copy number variations (CNVs) that are absent in part of the population.”

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That was the Google AI.

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But let us ask another AI if it concurs …

… ChatGPT:

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“Could a primer for a PCR test target 100 nucleotides or base pairs of the human genome which would only be a positive result in 50% of the population?” . Yes—at a high level, that’s entirely plausible. If you pick a region of the human genome that contains a common genetic variant (for example, a single nucleotide polymorphism, or SNP) with an allele frequency around 50%, you can design a PCR assay that effectively distinguishes between the two versions. In such a case: About half the population would carry one version of the sequence. The other half would carry the alternative version. A primer (or probe) designed to specifically match one allele—especially if the distinguishing base is at or near the 3′ end—can preferentially amplify only that version. This is the basis of techniques like allele-specific PCR, commonly used in genotyping. A few nuances matter: Humans are diploid, so individuals can be homozygous (two copies of the same allele) or heterozygous (one of each). If the allele frequency is ~50%, many people will be heterozygous, which can complicate interpretation unless the assay is carefully designed. A 100 base pair region is a typical and workable amplicon size, but the key determinant of specificity is the exact sequence at the primer binding site—not the overall length. In practice, assays often include controls or complementary primers to distinguish all genotype possibilities reliably. So in principle, yes: by targeting a polymorphic locus with roughly equal allele frequencies, you can create a PCR-based test that yields a “positive” signal in about half the population under the right conditions.

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Am I saying that I know that Drosten did this with his PCR protocol?

No.

Could he have done so, if he wanted to?

Yes.

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Now think about this for a minute … have you ever wondered what the whole asymptomatic cases were all about? That never made sense to me.

If what I have just proposed is anywhere near a reality, then wouldn’t it totally explain that nonsense?

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You just took a PCR test.

It says you have “covid.”

But you feel fine.

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