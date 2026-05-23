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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
1d

HA! This looks like YOU doing your research! Isn't it strange that we still (STILL!)

see folks wearing masks? Looks like the craziness won't stop! At least it does

not have to continue with US in this "Twilight Zone Apocalypse!"

Happy Sabbath today, Pentecost tomorrow, and Memorial Day on Monday!

Might be wise to try to have "all our ducks in a row." 🦆 🦆 🦆 🦆 🦆 🦆 🦆

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1d

This is very helpful thanks. I wonder what the story behind the photo is..

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