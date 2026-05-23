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If you have landed here, it is most likely because I placed a link in some future post where I wanted to save myself the trouble of explaining for the 1000th time what some boring pension term means.

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[This will be a work in progress.]

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Actuary

An actuary is a financial risk expert who uses math, statistics, and economics to predict future costs and determine how much money should be set aside today to pay for future obligations. How long will retirees probably live? How many workers will retire each year? How much investment return will the pension fund earn? How much money does the state need to contribute now so pensions can be paid decades later?



Death Benefit

A death benefit is a payment made when someone dies, usually to a designated beneficiary. In a public pension system, a death benefit can take a few forms: A lump-sum payment to a spouse, child, or named beneficiary A continuation of monthly pension payments to a surviving spouse (called a survivor benefit) A refund of contributions if the retiree dies before receiving much in benefits



Death In Service

It’s an employer-funded benefit paid to a family if a worker dies while still working, replacing some of the income they would have earned before retirement.

If an employee dies before retirement, the plan may pay:

a lump-sum payment, and/or

a monthly survivor pension (often based on salary or projected retirement benefit).

Death Refund

A death refund is a payment made when a pension member dies, returning some or all of the money they contributed to the pension plan. It’s a refund of the employee’s own pension contributions if they die before fully “using” them as retirement benefits.

Members Removed from Rolls (Retirees & Beneficiaries)

In most pension reports, over 80–90% of “members removed” are due to death, with the rest mostly being dependent eligibility ending or administrative corrections.

Death of the retiree or beneficiary (most common)

This is by far the biggest reason.

Pension payments stop when a retiree dies.

In some cases, survivor benefits continue, but the original member is still “removed” from the retiree list.

Pre-Retirement Benefit

It is the benefit paid from employer's funds when a member dies before retirement benefits begin, covering both active employees and vested former employees who have not yet retired.

The member is actively working and dies before retirement (sometimes overlapping with “death-in-service” benefits).

The member has left employment but is vested (has earned a pension) and is waiting until retirement age to begin collecting benefits.

The member has a deferred retirement benefit and dies before those payments start.

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