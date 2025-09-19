.
6 ex-BART workers get over $1 million each after jury said they were denied COVID vaccine exemptions
Judge orders BlueCross BlueShield to pay Tennessee woman in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit
Michigan jury awards millions to a woman fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Jury sides with former CTA employee who was fired after refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Judge orders SLPS to payout millions to employees over COVID vaccine mandate
A New York Court Just Reinstated Fired Unvaccinated Workers – What That Could Mean For Workers Across The Country
Healthcare Workers Awarded $10.3M, Win Mandatory COVID Vaccine Lawsuit
CSOFAND I didn’t hear about any of these stories, not surprisingly -- you made my day!
Maybe there’s hope for your own case.
And what a great image at the beginning -- how we all felt, and still feel.
Amen!