I think I will give HeritageHub a break and put it on the back burner, but I will surely have more to say about it before I am done.

But now, I have found a newly released pension report for the state of Georgia.

The last time I went to Georgia to look at this pension system it was pretty early on in my tour of the country. As a result, that previous post about Georgia was sort of a tutorial about my burgeoning research. This time around I think I am seeing some things I missed.

My overall assessment is that this recent report from Georgia is still showing the harms from the coerced medical interventions that surely a majority of our valued public servants acquiesced to. (As you may know, I was a public servant myself for a good 26 years before I called it quits. Though I did secure an exemption (which was not easy), the environment at my county job became just too toxic.)

The members removed from rolls are still well above the pre-pandemic average and the death benefits are not encouraging.

Employee’s Retirement System of Georgia

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2025

A component unit of the state of Georgia

*I did not have a graph of “members removed from rolls” last time, so here it is …

(the above graph only reflects the ERS member group. There are several other subgroups in the report.)

page 131 (Schedule of Retirees Added to and Removed from Rolls)

The reason that I have gone beyond my normal highlighting routine on the above table to additionally call attention to the “Roll End of Year” numbers, is to show something that I only now have thought of to do. It has always been in the back of my mind that I should be periodically examining the proportionality of members removed compared to the total members on the rolls. I have tried that a few times in the past, but not in the way that I want to this time. In those past proportion experiments I just made bar graphs of each set of numbers and visually compared the trajectories.

With this one, I am going to look at the year before the pandemic (2019) and compare the rate of increase or decrease with the last year on this table (2024). I will do that for both members removed and roll at the end of year. This seems fair, since most apologists would balk if we did this sort of comparison to the big numbers in the heart of the pandemic. Since in their minds all that extra death was just rampant Covid, not anything else … uh huh.

(Why is this worth doing? Well, to address potential criticism of my analysis of the rising members removed. Some naysayer could just claim that the total members on the rolls are always climbing and you would logically expect each year to have an increase in members removed. That is a pretty fair claim and should be given some thought.)

So, let’s start with the roll at the end of the year numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

52,085 to 55,133.

That is a growth of … 5.85%.

Now let’s do the same for members removed numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

1,357 to 1,730.

That is an increase of … 27.49%.

So even though the overall members removed numbers are starting to taper back down in 2024 from that “pandemic event” high in 2021, the percentage of change when compared to the total members additions is striking for how disproportionately large it still is.

page 133 (Analysis of Change in Unfunded Accrued Liability - UAL)

.

So with a little help from Google AI, my interpretation of this table in regard to “pensioners’ mortality” (highlighted in yellow) is that 2021 and 2022 saw a massive die off of pensioners - to the tune of 30+ million dollars in each year. Though I am surely glad that these very large numbers are now diminishing, they are still in (parentheses) for 2023 and 2024. Which means that more pensioners are still dying than they expected.

page 145 (Deductions by Type - In Thousands)

*I think this next table is the easiest to grasp. Just look at the Death Benefits pre “pandemic event”. And then look at 2020 and beyond … sadly, 2025 has the biggest number of all.

(Those numbers are in the thousands - so add three zeroes.)

page 167 (Schedule of Revenue and Expenses - Active Member Fund)

*I completely missed this table the last time I looked at the Georgia report. Please note that this is specifically for the active members - presumably younger and still working.

So the active members saw a large increase in Death Benefits in 2021, then thankfully it went back down to sort of normal numbers for the next two years. But then 2024 saw another large jump.

We are relieved to see 2025 go back down.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

