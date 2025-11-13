csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
14h

Another great analysis. You have a wonderful talent for presenting info in an easy-to-follow manner and explaining what columns and rows you have highlighted (and changes in these numbers).

The coroners know what's happening.

The funeral home directors (and embalmers) know.

The pastors who perform funerals know.

The Life Insurance companies know.

The people who administer state pension programs and death benefits know.

Doctors, nurses and hospital adminisrators know.

Non-journalists working in the "watchdog" press know what data/info they are not supposed to examine.

P.S. Send some of these articles to data journalists at the major newspapers in these states. See if they will look into these numbers or will even reply to any request you make for them to do this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by csofand
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
15hEdited

Always good to see your posts.

On another note, thank you again for pointing to Remeese's video— I've got that transcript done and scheduled. Remeese mentioned Piers Corbyn, so I found something of Corbyn's, a brief interview at a mandate protest in the UK. Also done and scheduled. Quite interesting. Corbyn's been very outspoken since the beginning. Of course his wikipedia page makes him appear, you know... as expected. Turns out Piers Corbyn is the brother of the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, but the bio for said high-profile politician makes no mention of Piers. Well I guess we've all got our incovenient family members, lol. Anyway, my thanks again, and stay tuned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by csofand and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 csofand
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture