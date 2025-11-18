I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

If you have been following my mania for a while, you may remember that not all pension reports are released at the same time of the year. Most of them have fiscal years that end on June 30th and then come out approximately 4 months later. That’s why I am starting to share some of those fresh ones with you lately. Well, I missed one that I should have been examining before the others. Pennsylvania is one of those retirement systems that have that rare bird … a calendar year report! As such, they end on December 31st and the report has probably been available since about April or May … my bad there.

Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System

2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

For Fiscal Years Ended December 31st, 2024 and 2023

*as you can see, the members removed in 2024 are starting to go back up again. I do not like that trend.

(But maybe, if we calmly step back and assess that new number for its proportionality with the overall total members, it might not be as bad. I will do that a little further down).

page 90 (Schedule of Retirees and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

As we have done in the last few of my posts (see here, here & here), let’s now look at how proportional the members removed are to the total member pool year to year.

.

*my table of the percentages

So yes, sadly, that new number for the members removed in 2024 is a bad sign … an indicator that we are still seeing (at this late date) more harms than should be expected. And as an aside, since this is a calendar year report, and we do not have to do any mental gymnastics to parse part of one year into the next for a timeline … just look at 2021 in all the visuals I have here. Why is that year so much more than anything else? All of 2020 had no vaccines to save us (please consult my timeline highlights at the end of the post). 2021 had both the EUA vaccines all the way through, and the full FDA approved Pfizer shot released in August. Why then is 2021 the biggest number of all here? And for that matter, why are all the 2022 statistics larger than 2020?

It makes no sense … if what we were told was true.

But there’s more.

page 104 (Defined Benefit Plan Benefit and Refund Deductions from Fiduciary Net Position by Type)

(in $ thousands)

In the previous Pennsylvania post about this pension system I made some graphs of the Death Benefits and Death Refunds that are found on this table. Go to that older post if you would like to see those visuals. But here I am just going to point out a few things. Again, in these numbers we are seeing that 2021 and 2022 were greatly more impacted by “something” than 2020 was.

In regard to Death Benefits …

(in $ thousands)

… the increase from the 2020 number to the 2021 number is 26 million dollars. And as you can see, the largest payout for this benefit in any year on the chart is 2022 by a big margin. Please also notice that unlike some other statistics on these tables that seem to have consistent increases year to year, the numbers in this column go up and down.

2021 and 2022 were big, and 2023 was up there too. Glad to see that 2024 has started to pull it back.

And then there are the Death Refunds …

(in $ thousands)

… for your reference in this close-up, the red box is around 2021 and 2022.

One more time … 2020 is not as impacted as 2021 or 2022 (or even 2023).

But the thing that is alarming in this new table for 2024 is that top number on the column. The Death Refunds are going back up … that most recent number is the second largest in the column.

Not good.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

