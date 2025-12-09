A Public Servant Year
KENTUCKY - County Employee Retirement System 2025
I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.
Moving forward I will be streamlining these pension updates down to the bare essentials. Putting these together has been a time consuming project - each one involves research, data compilation, writing text and creating visual aides. If you are new to this series, maybe look at this or this. Or give me a comment if you are not too busy and I will try to explain anything to the best of my ability.
I tracked down a draft version of new actuarial statistics for the most recent fiscal year pertaining to the Kentucky County Employee Retirement System.
Kentucky County Employees Retirement System
Actuarial Committee – Special Meeting
*all numbers and graphs use only the CERS “non-hazardous” group.
page 106 (Schedule of Retirees Added to And Removed from Rolls)
In order to get the numbers going back to 2010, I also consulted the full 2015 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for this system. Only the CERS “Non-Haz” numbers were used from this table to match the first group shown in the draft document.
page 166 (Summary of Retired Member Valuation Data)
.
The recent members removed seem to be well elevated above the pre-pandemic norm - tracking back all the way to 2010.
But as we have explored recently, does this really show increased harm from “you know what”? Or is it merely an expected rise proportionate to increasing membership?
Let’s find out.
Here is my table of percentages:
And the graph:
I probably do not need to say this …
But if the rising members removed were simply a result of keeping proportional pace with rising total members, then this last graph should be a straight horizontal line, somewhere close to the ten year average 2010 -2019.
Something is still causing elevated mortality here in 2025.
But just look at 2022.
That was horrific … but shouldn’t the “you know what” be protecting everybody by that point?
And 2025 is right up there on both the “members removed” and the “% of the total rolls” graphs.
Not good.
“you know what” ain’t working
*in case you have forgotten …
Pandemic Milestones:
January 20, 2020
-First covid case in the U.S.
December 11, 2020
-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization
December 18, 2020
-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization
August 23, 2021
-Pfizer full FDA approval
December 2021 / January 2022
-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations
-Rapid booster uptake
January 31, 2022
-Moderna full FDA approval
August 31, 2022
-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines
April 10, 2023
-Biden declares the end of the pandemic
