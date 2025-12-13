.

I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

Moving forward I will be streamlining these pension updates down to the bare essentials. Putting these together has been a time consuming project - each one involves research, data compilation, writing text and creating visual aides. If you are new to this series, maybe look at this or this. Or give me a comment if you are not too busy and I will try to explain anything to the best of my ability.

The following annual report from Indiana is pretty dense, considering the individual sections dedicated to the many groups in the retirement system. I have only given you a breakdown of the first group, the Public Employees’ Defined Benefit Account.

Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS)

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

for the year ended June 30, 2025

page 139 (Schedule of Retirants and Beneficiaries)

The data going back to 2010 was taken from archived previous years at this webpage.

page 167 - of the 2015 report (Schedule of Retirants and Beneficiaries)

*as you can see, the data for 2014 was missing for some reason. I simply used the same numbers from 2013 to fill in the gap.

In the above graph the recent members removed seem to be well elevated above the pre-pandemic norm - tracking back all the way to 2010.

But as we have explored recently, does this really show increased harm from “you know what”? Or is it merely an expected rise proportionate to increasing membership?

Let’s find out.

Here is my table of percentages:

.

And the graph:

This one is not as cut and dried.

You will notice the big bar that shows up way back in 2010. And honestly if I had included data from the two previous years to that one (2008 and 2009), those would have been even larger bars on this graph … by a wide margin.

Without a time consuming scan of the archived annual reports, I simply do not know the reason for these older larger proportions in the removals of members. From time to time I come across tidbits in some reports that describe changes to the structure of the retirement system that combines different groups, or show how statistics are generated differently that may explain certain jumps in the numbers.

If we entertain the possibility that those older numbers are outliers of some kind, then I think we can at least observe that 2022, 2023 (and now 2025 creeping up again) show a significant percentage of removals above the norm.

Those elevated bars for 2017 and 2019 do not bother me at all in this analysis either - I think those go to show that yearly member removal is NOT a locked in proportion to the total member pool. They go up and down. And if they are up, then we get to try and understand what caused it.

Sound fair?

*(I forgot the last time I did one of these proportional analysis graphs to stagger the numbers being compared - the member removed number needs to be calculated against the previous year end total member count for the percentage. I do not think that would dramatically change the trajectory for those Kentucky percentages, but I wanted to state this for the record).

pages 196 & 197 (Schedule of Changes and Growth in Fiduciary Net Position - Combined Funds)

page 42 (Description of Other Post-employment Benefit Fund (OPEB) - Special Death Benefit Fund (SDBF))

.

“SDBF is an OPEB DB fund and is generally administered in accordance with IC 5-10-10, IC 5-10-11, IC 35-33-8 and IC 36-8-8. The fund is a multiple-employer, cost-sharing plan with approximately 49.4 thousand eligible public safety officers and state employees. Funds are restricted for the purpose of providing surviving spouses, children, or parents a benefit of $100,000 for state employees and $225,000 for public safety officers or other eligible officers who die in the line of duty.

If you are not a public safety officer, but just a normal old state employee, just how do you die in the line of duty? One wonders, does dying of a health emergency while on the payroll qualify? Is this the same as “died in service” that we have seen elsewhere?

That is my educated guess.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

(… so this is the streamlined version? Ugh.)

