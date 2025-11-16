I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

A few days ago I was able to track down a very lengthy meeting packet from the ALASKA RETIREMENT MANAGEMENT BOARD for fiscal year 2025. This document is not the standard “Annual Comprehensive Financial Report” that I primarily find and share in my posts about pension systems - presumably that document is forthcoming. No, this document I found is a much more detailed publication with copious amounts of tables and data. My head is still spinning from trying to understand what the actuaries are saying about all the death benefits!

Here is a sample of just one page with death benefit statistics … there are many more pages just like it!:

.

Whew, try looking a ten of those! I think I will wait for the standard pension report before I attempt to say anything about those numbers.

But, fortunately this report does have our familiar members added to and removed from rolls tables, which is what we will primarily be looking at.

.

(*In case you would like to see what I found the previous time I looked at this Alaska retirement system, here is the link.)

.

ALASKA RETIREMENT MANAGEMENT BOARD

Actuarial Committee Meeting

June 16, 2025

.

*this graph uses the combined numbers for the two groups in the report - “Peace Officer / Firefighter” and “Others”.

Unfortunately, as you can see, the most recent year on the table (FY2024) is still well above the pre-pandemic average.

(And yes, this seems to be common practice in these reports to be a year behind in reporting the members removed from rolls. Other statistics do reflect new information from 2025.)

.

page 76 (Pension Benefit Recipients Added to and Removed from Rolls - Peace Officer / Firefighter)

.

Here I am going to do again what I tried out in my last post regarding the 2025 Georgia members removed from rolls.

I am going to check the proportionality of the removed member number with the rolls at the end of the year number. As before, I will take the last pre-“pandemic event” year (2019) and calculate the percentage of change with the last year of the table (2024).

.

So for the Peace Officers/Firefighters, let’s start with the rolls at the end of the year numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

3,465 to 3,884.

That is an increase of … 12.08%.

.

Now let’s do the same for members removed numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

71 to 85.

That is an increase of … 19.72%.

.

So as far as this group’s table goes, the Alaska Peace Officers and Firefighters saw a somewhat more proportional rate of increase for members removed against the overall total member roll than what we saw in Georgia.

(But I would say 19.72% is still a significantly larger percentage than 12.08%.)

.

.

.

But what about the larger pension group (“ Others ”) in the document?

.

page 77 (Pension Benefit Recipients Added to and Removed from Rolls - Others)

.

So let’s investigate the proportionality for the Others. Starting with the roll at the end of the year numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

32,845 to 35,194.

That is an increase of … 7.15%.

.

Now let’s do the same for members removed numbers - 2019 compared with 2024:

765 to 927.

That is an increase of … 21.18%.

.

Unfortunately, this looks a lot more like what we previously saw in Georgia.

.

The members being removed here in the largest “Others” Alaskan group is far outpacing the standard growth of the entire member pool.

That is three times the rate of increase.

.

And as I said last time in that Georgia post:

“Why is this worth doing? Well, to address potential criticism of my analysis of the rising members removed. Some naysayer could just claim that the total members on the rolls are always climbing and you would logically expect each year to have an increase in members removed. That is a pretty fair claim and should be given some thought.”

.

So here we are looking at the year 2024 on a pension report from Alaska … well after the pandemic has been officially said over by our highest official, and I will be damned if I see any return to normal. You know, that “normal” we were promised we could have back if we just did what we were told.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

Share