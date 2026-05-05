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Well I think I beat that poor PCR dead horse enough for a while. I am now going to get back to what I was doing before all that. If you remember, I was looking at the teacher deaths of 2021, and I had that public records request from Louisiana to share with you.

***I will strive to leave AI dialogs out of this one.***

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The ultimate response had a list of 255 dates of death for the active teachers:

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Obviously that is a randomly arranged list, so I sorted it and made my standard graph.

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I don’t think that March, August and September should have the highest amount of deaths in a normal situation for mortality. But what do I know? My AI friends are really trying to tell me “nothing to see here” when I show them this information. Yep, you guessed it, … they tell me it was the Delta variant that did it!

Gosh dummy, everybody knows that.

I mean sure, a summertime respiratory illness rampage is not normal, but hey, The Rona don’t care about that.

What? You say that they rolled out the fully approved Pfizer vaccines on August 23rd? That has nothing to do with it, dummy.

What? You think that because these were teachers, and that they might have been waiting for sometime around the start of school to go get that shot, fully approved or not? Where is your tinfoil hat, dummy?

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Just out of curiosity, let’s go look at the Education Week list of teachers that they say died from “covid” in 2021:

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It is one of the shorter state lists there, only seven, but do notice that this little snippet does seem to reflect the larger pattern in those other 255 dates and graph made from my public records request response.

Here 3 out of 7 are in August … and one is in March.

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I think I already told you why I believe those big August and September numbers are there on my graph. But what about the maybe odd March bar on the graph?

Again, let’s see what Education Week has to say about the rollout of vaccines to educators in Louisiana:

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That says February 22.

As I found out the hard way with New Mexico, this infographic from Education Week is not always to be taken as fact. So I went out and found the official statement:

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“Statement from BESE President regarding Governor’s prioritization of PK-12 educators, workers for vaccine access Feb 18, 2021, 16:52 PM by BESE Admin Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana’s K-12 teachers, support staff, and child care workers will receive eligibility for access to COVID-19 vaccines effective Monday, February 22, 2021.”

BESE

February 18, 2021

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Would this possibly help explain that big bar on my graph for March? I think it might.

***And I have made the point previously that desperate folks early in the pandemic were more than willing to travel to get the magic injection. Case in point, Louisiana’s neighbor just to the north, Arkansas, was putting out the miracle juice for teachers on January 18th. Just saying.***

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Okay. What about more current events? Can we go look at the most recent pension report and see if things are getting better … back to normal for god’s sake?

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TRSL / Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana

2025 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

For fiscal years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

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page 125 (History of Annuitants and Survivor Annuitant Membership)

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Here we are looking at my usual mainstay statistic of members removed. I think we need to probably discount that first number for 2016, it is oddly disproportionate to the rest and likely reflects some systemic adjustment that happened around that time. 2018 could be in the same category, but I have not looked into this. Suffice it to say that looking at the 2020 and after numbers there, I am not encouraged that 2025 has the largest number in that range.

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Next let’s take a little detour and check in with how well this retirement system did with their investments in 2021 compared to other years. You may recall that I started noticing this year had really big returns for pensions.

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pages 133 & 134 (Ten-Year Statements of Changes in Fiduciary Net Position (2025-2016))

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Okay! Not too shabby there teachers. That “Net investment income (loss)” line seems to be saying that you got about a 7 billion dollar swing on your books from 2020 to 2021.

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Now we are going to circle back to the issue of the active working teachers and what may be discerned in this report about them. You may recall that there is a certain category of payments in these reports that specifically concern active members dying while employed. Those are Death Refunds.

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page 142 (Benefit and Refund Expenses by Type (2025-2016))

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As you can see on that line for “Refunds / Death,” the years running up to 2020 are averaging about 5.5 million in these death payments.

2021 sees a dramatic jump compared to 2020, and it remains elevated for the next several years, peaking to over 8 million in 2023. It sure looks like starting in 2021 “something” was causing the younger still working members to die in larger numbers.

Thankfully that trend seems to be going back down.

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Whew!

No PCR talk.

No AI quotes.

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Nice.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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