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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
13h

Thanks for this, csofand. It's all so sad. But it's important to be documenting what happened.

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
2h

It’s good to return to the pension/teachers material. This report seems sadly consistent with previous patterns/examples, which obviously is important to know.

I must say I don’t miss the ai input much though I realize it can be useful..

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