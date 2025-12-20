I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

STATE TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF OHIO

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report 2025

Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Members Removed from Rolls

This statistic has been a mainstay of my past reports. Since I am streamlining these going forward, I thought I should put in as much explanation as I can. The question has come up naturally whether or not a member’s removal is mainly because of their death. I have reached out to several of the administrators of these state pension systems with this exact question.

Here is a sample of the answers that I received:

Georgia

Missouri

Maryland

But the basic answer is yes, the predominant reason someone is removed from the rolls is because they died.

page 71 (Benefit Recipients Added to and Removed From the Rolls, 2016–2025)

*the older year (2013-2015) numbers were gleaned from the 2022 report at this link. The retirement system does not provide links to any previous reports before that one.

Proportional Analysis

Apologists for the vaccine mandates can potentially counter my claim that there is evidence of harm in the rising member removals year to year … by pointing out that (generally speaking) retirement systems are continually adding new members, and thus the yearly rolls increase. Therefore it is to be expected that the members removed would also go up each year. This argument assumes that there is a fairly consistent ratio between the two sets of numbers (unless of course, we are having a “pandemic event” or something!) My proportional analysis calculates the percentage of the members removed against the total number of members. Even though the numbers are small, we can still see if there are significant deviations from any supposed fixed ratio.

(If you are interested, here is a link to the first post in which I explored that concept.)

My table of percentages:

And the graph:

Gains and Losses

As we have seen elsewhere, the actuaries in these pension systems will tell you how their bets went. We guessed the odds were that this would happen … but guess what? … this is what really went down.

page 72 (Analysis of Financial Experience - Gains and Losses in Unfunded Actuarial Liability Resulting From Differences Between Assumed Experience and Actual Experience (in thousands))

… going back a little further:

Okay, first off we see that (once again) this Ohio Teachers pension system got the big investment windfall we saw in some other places in 2021. That is 5.2 billion dollars back on the asset column there folks.

Can someone please explain that?

Next there are the death after retirement gains that we have seen before. Two hundred plus million back in the good for 2021 and 2022. How did that happen? Read the fine print there … “if retirees live shorter than expected, there is a gain.”

Got it?

But what about this line?

Hey, I know it is lame, but I did it anyway (this could be what AI is good for):

And the follow up question:

To recap:

“ Retirement and other separation experience ” numbers do generally include active members that died while working.

Those active members that “died-in-service” would be considered an actuarial loss if more died than were expected.

Losses are in parentheses in the tables (remember those numbers are in thousands):

*look at 2020 versus 2025.

Just saying.

Here is the evidence and the “official story” …

Governing.com

“… Ohio’s teacher shortage is a nuanced story. While many districts have experienced anxiety trying to find teachers, the student-teacher ratio is lower than it was a decade ago because there are fewer kids attending public schools.



The shortages show up in certain grades and classes, and on a localized level.



An increasing number of educators are teaching classes they’re not licensed to teach, an indication that schools and districts are moving people around to fill vacancies.”

WCPO - Cincinnati

November 19, 2021

“In less than a week, area school communities have been rocked by the deaths of four teachers … … School officials said with teachers and students already burdened by pandemic stress, the loss of beloved instructors cuts deeper.”

.

Cincinatti Enquirer

“Gonzalez, 56, was fully vaccinated, she said.”

The Columbus Dispatch

“ …While tentative, the state had penciled in employees and residents of prisons and jails for the second wave of vaccinations, along with the elderly, school teachers and staff, the homeless, those of all ages with chronic health conditions and public health and human service employees … … The Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, has been lobbying state officials for months to take care of its members early and called Dec. 3 for the suspension of in-person learning until Jan. 11 amid the spike in cases. Current figures show more than 11,000 cumulative virus cases among teachers and staff. “We do believe that people that work in schools need to be near the top of the priority list when it comes to making the vaccine available when it’s safe,” said union President Scott DiMauro. “We need to make sure schools are safe in order for schools to be fully open, and vaccination is a critical piece of that puzzle.”

WTOL

February 18, 2021

“A Napoleon Area Schools preschool teacher died this week, the school district confirmed Thursday. A news release says Keli Baker died “suddenly” Tuesday night. She leaves behind a family including two young daughters.”

.

Teachers in Ohio were allowed to get the shot on February 1st …

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

