Throughout the movie “ A Real Pain” , the writer and director, Jesse Eisenberg, wears a red baseball cap with a strange insignia on it. When I first watched the film, I did not know what this hat actually represented …

…all I saw was an advertisement for one of the key elements in the covid vaccines … pseudouridine.

That little pitchfork stuck in my mind.

But here is where I must admit my mistake. My hypersensitivity to everything covid these last few years had created in me this assumption about that hat.

Why on earth was the writer and director of this film glorifying the secret ingredient of the covid vaccines?

But there was no conspiracy here. Eisenberg was not like a Zuckerberg … or even a Lex Luthor .

No … he just loves his wife.

Eisenberg’s wife is from Indiana, and apparently he is a big supporter of the university. He lobbied the producers of the film to let him wear his coveted headwear during the making of the film.

However, Eisenberg tells me, “No, it was the exact opposite. I wanted to wear my red baseball cap, which is my real hat. We were told by somebody representing the investors on the movie that I can’t wear my hat for dramatic scenes because you can’t see my eyes as well, and it’s going to be harder to sell the movie. Every day was an argument like, ‘Can I please wear my hat today?’”

DAZED

That is good enough for me.

We don’t call them Indians anymore. No, that is not politically correct.

Columbus thought he was going to the Indies. One thing led to another, and the native people in the place where he ended up were eventually called “Indians” - it stuck, and for a very long time.

Jesse’s hat is one of the last remnants of that particular taking of one thing to be something else. Once that seed gets planted, it can go on for generations. The error becomes more and more real as it is repeated …

… over and over.

It takes Ulysses a long time to get back home. Trident bearing Poseidon gives him one hell of a time.

Kirk Douglas is not even close to being Greek. He was the son of Jewish people from Russia, he was born Issur Danielovich.

Benji also returns, but he does not seem at ease.

Not that it matters, but Kieran Culkin is not Jewish. He is an actor, and a damn good one. The cinematic craft … it is artifice. You are becoming something else.

Look again at the above poster for “ A Real Pain” .

Specifically, notice what is in the background behind Culkin and Eisenberg.

Without knowing anything about the plot of the film, might one be a little confused about what religion was the focus of the story?

To be sure, any number of plausible explanations for that image can be dredged up. And I may energetically agree with them … my artistic background has instilled in me a deep appreciation for symbol and poetry. The combination of seemingly incongruous elements creates a mysterious energy, and much of the art I love works in this way.

But that brings me back to our bodies and the promises we are given concerning them. Medicine is based on trust, its workings are a mystery to most. We believe that what we are being told is true and good. We will let it under our skin.

Faith.

Bread is flesh.

Blood is wine.

