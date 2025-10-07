csofand’s Substack

David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
3d

I hope people appreciate how much you pack into this series by relying mostly on your keen visual skills to convey meaning -- as opposed to the more verbal, traditional research you presented in the Legacy and public employee mortality series.

This project is more condensed, like the “visual essays” shown in John Berger’s 1970s BBC program (and follow-up book) “Ways of Seeing,” which is based on W. Benjamin’s “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction” — as you probably know (if not, see youtube link below, it’s brilliant).

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8wxRxSfhw6I&pp=ygUVYmVyZ2VyIHdheXMgb2Ygc2VlaW5n

In contrast to Berger’s work, your new series is more urgent and appeals to a general audience, thanks to the references to popular culture.

I really hope it helps people to look the Trojan gift horse in the mouth and to understand how psi/pseudouridine and the LNPs trick well-intentioned vaccine recipients into fatal self-harm.

The greeky border frames are a nice touch that pick up the ouroboros theme from Part One.

6 replies by csofand and others
Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
2d

Hello friend, this is my second week on Substack, and I’m trying to connect with more interesting minds, so I thought I’d comment!

I write about history with a philosophical edge, drawing mainly from old books and architectural studies.

Here’s one of my recent pieces on star forts, if you’re curious:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jordannuttall/p/star-forts-and-cymatics?r=4f55i2&utm_medium=ios

