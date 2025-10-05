csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
5dEdited

Sadly, so sadly, most of the people I know who took the jabs had no clue that this stuff was in it, nor that the jabs were experimental— and that EUA status achieved by suppressing early treatments that actually worked. Never mind knowing anything about GoF. They were getting their info from TV and FB mainly. Zero clue, even now, that those platforms were and are so heavily censored.

Love the artwork.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by csofand
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
5d

I love the Nobel virus image!

Who is the ancient sculpted figure framed by ouroboros?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by csofand and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 csofand
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture