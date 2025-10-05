•Incorporating RNA modifications, including pseudouridine, in foreign RNA allows for escape from innate immune detection
•Presence of modified nucleosides in viral genomic RNA could contribute to immune evasion during infection
•In vitro transcribed RNA is immunostimulatory when transfected into HEK293 cells engineered to express either TLRs and inclusion of Ψ in the RNA suppressed this response (most pronounced for TLR7 and TLR8).
• Inclusion of Ψ in a 5′-triphosphate capped RNA abolishes activation of RIG-I, providing another mechanism for pseudouridine-mediated suppression of innate immune activation.
•Pseudouridine likely affects multiple facets of mRNA function, including reduced immune stimulation by several mechanisms, prolonged half-life of pseudouridine containing RNA, as well as potentially deleterious effects of Ψ on translation fidelity and efficiency.
.
“Pseudouridine: What is it and Why Should you Care?” -The Malone Institute
Nobel
The breakthrough
Karikó and Weissman noticed that dendritic cells recognize in vitro transcribed mRNA as a foreign substance, which leads to their activation and the release of inflammatory signaling molecules. They wondered why the in vitro transcribed mRNA was recognized as foreign while mRNA from mammalian cells did not give rise to the same reaction. Karikó and Weissman realized that some critical properties must distinguish the different types of mRNA.
RNA contains four bases, abbreviated A, U, G, and C, corresponding to A, T, G, and C in DNA, the letters of the genetic code. Karikó and Weissman knew that bases in RNA from mammalian cells are frequently chemically modified, while in vitro transcribed mRNA is not. They wondered if the absence of altered bases in the in vitro transcribed RNA could explain the unwanted inflammatory reaction. To investigate this, they produced different variants of mRNA, each with unique chemical alterations in their bases, which they delivered to dendritic cells. The results were striking: The inflammatory response was almost abolished when base modifications were included in the mRNA. This was a paradigm change in our understanding of how cells recognize and respond to different forms of mRNA. Karikó and Weissman immediately understood that their discovery had profound significance for using mRNA as therapy. These seminal results were published in 2005, fifteen years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
.
Sadly, so sadly, most of the people I know who took the jabs had no clue that this stuff was in it, nor that the jabs were experimental— and that EUA status achieved by suppressing early treatments that actually worked. Never mind knowing anything about GoF. They were getting their info from TV and FB mainly. Zero clue, even now, that those platforms were and are so heavily censored.
Love the artwork.
I love the Nobel virus image!
Who is the ancient sculpted figure framed by ouroboros?