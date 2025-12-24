Reflecting back to those earlier days of this extended bad dream, that most Southeastern state seemed one of the better places to be. From my vantage point, in a most opposite spot in the country - geographically and politically (the notorious Oregon) - the stories out of Florida were encouraging. The governor and the top medical officer there were making statements that sounded very reasonable to me. So it has come as a bit of a surprise to be finding, here many moons after, that even in that 'better' place there was a significant amount of harm inflicted on the trusting citizens.

I am going to tell you a story.

It is a sequence of events that happened in most places 2020, 2021 and after.

Everybody got the hell scared into them at the dawn of 2020. And as the trauma became normalized over the next several months, we tried to crawl our way back to some sort of semblance of our former lives.

For teachers this was tricky.

In many places they were asked to go back to in person learning, but lamented that they were not at the top of the vaccine priority list.

Of course this created a sense of urgency … because everybody knew that the only way out of this hell was … the miracle cure.

At the dawn of 2021 people were lining up to get it, any way they could.

Spectrum News - 13

January 4, 2021

“I would say overwhelmingly, a lot of teachers are like, ‘If we are going to be on campus, then we should be first in line to receive the vaccine,’” said Bobby Agagnina, vice president of the Seminole Educators Association. Even Seminole County leaders have been pushing for teachers to jump up on the priority list. “We understand and completely respect that health care and medical are the first tier, and are essential,” said Dr. Walt Griffin, Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools. “But we have many teachers who would love to be vaccinated, would invite that opportunity, and they are out there with our children every single day.”

Florida Times-Union

January 25, 2021

“… But School Board Vice-Chair Darryl Willie says if that’s the case and schools are mandated to stay open, that the state should protect the people working there. “One way to show that appreciation is to give [educators] the opportunity to be able to roll up their sleeve and get that vaccine if possible,” Willie told Times-Union news partners First Coast News on Saturday.’ …”

I have shared this next information a few times now - it is the Education Week list of when teachers were allowed to get vaccinated in each state. The official date for the teachers in Florida was March 3rd, 2021 (for some reason that date is not on the calendar snapshots, it is found in the later alphabetical list of states at the site).

As we have stated before, with the fervor to get vaccinated as soon as possible, those teachers in Florida may have gone to some nearby states to get the shot sooner. The extra credit crowd may have gone to Arkansas, maybe for a January 18th date. But it is more likely that right next door Alabama was where the anxious Florida teachers flocked to on February 8th - about a month earlier than the official Florida eligible date.

Spectrum News - BN 9

March 5, 2021

“… For vaccination sites that are supplied by the Federal Pharmacy Program, which means they get the vaccine from the federal stockpile, all teachers, regardless of age, are now eligible for the shot. The federal government this week opened four vaccination sites in Florida, one of them at Tampa’s Greyhound Track. CVS Pharmacies are also getting the vaccine from the federal stockpile. At state-run sites, which there are more of, only teachers K-12 and those who are more than 50 years old are currently eligible for the shot.”

WEAR News 3

March 3, 2021

“… However, other states like Alabama offer the vaccine to all teachers. And you don't need to live there to get it.”

WFLA

March 3, 2021

“… “Literally every day we go to work without the vaccine we feel like we in danger,” she said … … But she found out to the north, educators of all ages are being vaccinated in Alabama and one of her colleagues already made the trip … … “Within ten minutes of trying on the website I was able to make an appointment and I will be going there Monday to get my first shot,” Harrington told 8 On Your Side.”

I apologize, but I am going to once again look at the list of teachers that died in 2021 put together by Education Week.

Here is the Florida list:

That is 84 teachers.

The largest list we have looked at so far from Education Week.

By chance, I have come across another list of teachers that died in Florida during the pandemic. It was compiled by the Florida Education Association (FEA).

This list starts on July 13, 2021 and ends on February 18, 2022.

It has 114 names on it:

I was a little puzzled why the list does not have dates for the entire year and only starts in July of 2021. But then I figured out that the FEA is showing you a school year. Of course, as we remember from being a kid, school typically runs from September to June … then as Alice says, “School’s Out for Summer.” But even with that probable understanding, I am not quite sure why the list ends in February of 2022. That is not so important for our purposes here because I am really interested in breaking down the entire year of 2021. But to do that I need the first half, before July.

I thought I hit gold when I noticed this link on the page:

But this is what I got:

Well, what to do?

Let’s try our old friend the Wayback Machine!

*(if you are unfamiliar with the Wayback Machine and my use of it in the past, then take a look at this.)

I copied and pasted the link from the broken page …

https://feaweb.org/covid19/fea-safe-schools-report/

… into the Wayback Machine search box.

This is what you get:

Click on 2021 to see that calendar of web saves for that entire year.

Interestingly enough there is a big red circle on September 24, 2021. That is telling us that something bad happened to the server that had the webpage - and we just can’t look at that - sorry.

Too bad, because we need a date as late in the year as we can find.

.

But hey, what is that peeking over the error message? A little blue circle on October 19th.

What might be there, one wonders?

It has the missing names for the rest of 2021.

Since that is the list for the previous school year (2020 / 2021), we are only looking at the January through May names on this list … which we will add to the July through December names from the other list. That will be all of 2021.

Make sense?

So we will be adding 19 names from this list. The other list had 114 names on it, but two were from 2022. So the combined 2021 list should represent 112 + 19, or 131 teachers.

.

Now the fact that the first half of the calendar year of 2021 only had 19 names is very interesting to me. In the back of my mind I wonder if that is why the link to this information disappeared from the FEA website, and why the Wayback Machine shows that server error? Did someone think this lopsided discrepancy in the timeline might be problematic in some way?

Why am I even saying this?

Good question.

I think if we plot the days each teacher died over the year, we might see something. Something that may be uncomfortable to certain folks.

.

First, I am going to have to combine all of the names we have into a master list - that also means that I will have to take the Education Week list and marry it with these FEA names. Many of the names will appear on both, so I will have to take the time to eliminate any duplicates. Once that is done, I will plot the results on a graph to see what we can see.

Here it is:

.

What do you see?

Let’s have a reminder of key dates:

December 11th & 18th (2020) - Pfizer and Moderna (EUA) Emergency Use Authorizations.

January 18th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Arkansas.

February 8th - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Alabama.

March 3rd - the first day teachers could get vaccinated in Florida.

August 23rd - Pfizer full FDA approval.

Now there is something else we should consider when looking at this timeline. The start of the school year in Florida:

.

So throw into the mix of important dates that August 11th for the start of the school year.

.

Go look at that graph again please.

The shit hit the fan right around 8/11/2021.

.

If we are going to entertain my claim that these injections harmed a lot of people, then I suggest that the small clusters we see at the beginning of the year are those early adopters that rushed out to get the first ones available and then had subsequent health events. Then nothing happens until the start of the school year around August. These big bars on the graph are those teachers that waited until they had to go back to work to get the shot. Originally I was confused when I saw these early August deaths in my other teacher reports. Those did not make sense to me because I always assumed that the August spikes in death were all about the full Pfizer approval on 8/23/21.

But now, with these Florida teacher numbers and the realization that naturally they would arrange to get their shots well before the first class of school - it all makes perfect sense.

And … if you were the administrator of a school system, you may take pains to hide this little fact.

Just saying.

NPR

August 14, 2021

“Less than a week before schools are set to reopen in Florida’s Broward County, local union officials say three educators have died of complications from the coronavirus. The deaths were all recorded within a 24-hour span, according to union officials representing employees of the local school district. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said the start of the new school year has been a mix of emotions as the first day approaches.”

Florida Phoenix

August 25, 2021

“The union’s effort includes 34 deaths of teachers and other personnel … since Aug. 1”

CNN

September 7, 2021

“Thirteen school employees from Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died from Covid-19 since August 16, the school district and local teacher union told CNN on Tuesday. Among the 13 were four teachers, one security monitor, one cafeteria worker and seven school bus drivers, United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats said. All were unvaccinated.”

Really?

.

I find it hard to believe that all those teachers were not vaccinated. As many of us well know, up until two weeks after taking your second dose you were almost always referred to as “unvaccinated” … especially if you got very ill or died.

How convenient.

Spectrum News - BN 9

March 12, 2021

“…Spar also called a teacher shortage “the biggest crisis we face” moving forward post-pandemic.”

Florida Education Association

August 10, 2021

“… This August, FEA counted 4,961 teaching vacancies posted on district websites. That number represents an increase of more than 67 percent from August 2020, when there were 2,962 advertised positions. It is a 38.7 percent increase over the vacancies reported pre-pandemic in August 2019. “These numbers and trends are an alarm bell going off for our public schools, and state officials need to start listening.”

NPR

August 10, 2021

"Anyone who's eligible for a vaccine, if you want to be around children, you've got to do whatever you can to protect them. And if you're eligible to get vaccinated, get vaccinated," Fauci said.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

