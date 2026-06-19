ACLI data 2015 through 2024
American Council of Life Insurers ... A complete reproduction of the archived payments to beneficiaries 2015 to 2024 ~ For the Record.
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Hey I know this is pretty soon to throw another one at you in the same day. But I am a little worried that the data I just uncovered at the ACLI archive could go bye bye or get massaged somehow, now that somebody is looking at it. Not that I think anybody cares a damn what I am doing up there in officialdom, but who knows … maybe I should be extra careful with this stuff.
So I am putting this out there for you to look at now, and make a copy for yourself - do some research with it. I’ll take all the help I can get!
I made a graph of the total US numbers for you to peruse. It is what we thought. I will say too, that many of the individual state numbers are very interesting indeed. They are not all the same.
More to come.
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*Keep in mind that the ACLI yearbooks are calendar year - January through December.
2021 through 2024 were all bigger for payouts than 2020.
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2015
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2016
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2017
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2018
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2019
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2020
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2021
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2022
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2023
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2024
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