First off I would like to apologize for my use of the term “noise” in my last post to describe any active teachers deaths that were not claimed to have been caused by “covid”.

That was an unfortunate choice of terminology.

I hope to not, in any way, belittle someone’s passing.

I am starting to get some more answers to my public records requests I have sent out. As I have been analyzing the numbers and making graphs, I am beginning to worry that the big picture is getting lost in too much detail.

In that last post I tried to help readers see the big trends with the addition of those green lines.

These new responses I am getting from the teacher pension groups are giving me a hundred or more dates of death each. Up until now, using the Education Week lists, I have not had to chart more than one hundred dates of death.

I have come up with a potential new way to visualize these dates. I have assumed doing this analysis that the more granular I could make the data, the better. In general, I think that is true.

But now, I thought I would try to convert the weekly graph to a monthly one and see if that helps to bring the bigger picture into focus. One other small reason to try this monthly approach, in my mind, was to fix the awkward way I had been breaking up the weeks - when I got to the end of each month on the graph, I was just making a spot for the last couple of days (29th through the 30th or the 31st). Honestly, that is a little clunky.

So here is that same weekly graph above converted to a monthly one:

And here is that bar graph changed to a smooth line:

Now I will try that smooth line over the first weekly graph just to see how things line up:

I think this does help (me at least) bring it into better focus.

Remember to keep these dates in mind when looking at these graphs:

January 11th, 2021 … first day educators were allowed to get vaccinated in New York.

August 23rd, 2021 … full FDA approval for the Pfizer covid vaccines.

August (last week) - September (first week) … start of school for most of New York State.

Do you think those dates show up in the lines of the graphs?

Here I would like to take this opportunity to thank some people.

Some of you may know the great work done by Transcriber B. In the comments section of my last post they provided links to very pertinent information regarding the struggle in New York.

Please do follow them and take a look:

PS If anyone wants to look at my transcripts I would simply suggest they start at the index. It’s a work-in-progress, and I’ll be gathering the selected NYC mandate testimonies there shortly. Otherwise as of now you can find the selected NYC mandate testimonies listed under 2022 and 2023. https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/142176.html

Here is one from 2023: Michael Kane, Special Education Teacher “I was a special education teacher for over 14 years in New York City until I was terminated for declining the covid vaccination. I’ve been suing New York City and State in federal court for the past 2 years over this... I come here today not to tell of my hardships so much as the hardships of hundreds, thousands of New York City Department of Education employees.” Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/133034.html Source video: New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor Carmen de la Rosa, Chair 12/19/2023 https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx https://councilnyc.viebit.com/vod/?s=true&v=NYCC-PV-CH-CHA_231219-131109.mp4

The best reporting on the NY mandates that I have seen, and it’s been excellent, is by independent journalist Aimee. Her podcast is No One You Know. Here’s her Substack: https://firsthandmedia.substack.com/s/new-york-mandate-podcast

So, in the past I have done one other teachers report for New York. It was one of those other groups, the Board of Education Retirement System (BERS). I forgot that Transcriber B gave me some links there as well:

I’m so glad you could get your hands on this data set. For anyone reading this who may not be aware— the NY teachers who got stomped by the mandates is an important history to be written. The teachers (and other DOE employees, as well as other NYC workers) who didn’t want the jabs got organized— I would say very well organized— protested, and brought lawsuits. I’ve transcribed many of their testimonies before the New York City Council (and a couple important testimonies from 2022 and 2023 are still in-progress). Of special note, Aimee with her No One You Know Podcast (now First Hand Media) did a ton of interviews and reporting on the NY teachers— at a very high professional level, she’s clearly a journalist with chops. https://substack.com/@firsthandmedia Also Michael Kane, founder of Teachers For Choice has a Substack, plus he’s done many videos on CHD.tv— all important to look at, too. https://substack.com/@teachersforchoice

Thanks, csofand. I’m working on the index to the transcripts but for now the NYC mandate transcripts can be found under: 3-do not comply https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/44015.html (December 19, 2023 and a much larger batch September 9, 2022) It’s beyond appalling to listening to their stories. It was a searing injustice. And it will not be forgotten.

Another person that I would like to acknowledge is David Shohl.

Besides being an accomplished composer, he is a master of language and observation. If you ever have the gift of David commenting on your work, you will know what I mean.

He left this most thoughtful comment on my last post:

Thanks for making a lot of information make sense for us - again. I don’t think your posts are sensationalistic or “making bad good” such that you’re confirming bias to reflect well on your efforts. You are consistently modest and cautious in drawing conclusions and you encourage readers to make up their own minds. The circumstances are inherently maddening and outrageous in themselves - you’re not exaggerating or distorting anything. Your conscience is right to ask if your honest private feelings are influencing your findings but I don’t think that’s the case. And in the abstract it’s not wrong to call attention to injustice, as far as motivating impulses go. You’re collecting and sharing evidence that no one else (to my knowledge) is aware of, as a public service. Your candor and self-questioning prove that you’re not just grandstanding for the sake of ego. You can still be angry about what happened without letting emotion compromise your research - as you’ve been scrupulously doing all along.

Thank you David.

One more person to thank is Bill Rice Jr.

He has been cross posting some of my recent work and I do greatly appreciate that.

And I will always take a moment to thank the amazing Debbie Lerman!

Okay, back to the grind.

Maybe some of you remember a few posts back, I was astounded by the big investment returns that pension plans were getting in 2021 … just as so many of their members were dying.

Well, I just keep seeing it.

Back to this NYSTRS report for 2025.

pages 60 & 61 (Schedule of Changes in the School Districts’ Net Pension Liability (Asset))

Yes folks, that is 30 billion dollars that magically showed up in the gain column from 2020 to 2021.

What the hell?

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

