… so says The AI … take that or leave it … but it is a place to start

I’m going to take us back now to my new digging ground, HeritageHub and explore this language of grief. I have done a little reconnaissance on this topic and arrived at the term “aged” as probably the most reliable to look up an age of someone that died in the HeritageHub data. I did start using just the term “age”, but that seemed to be a more indiscriminate net dragging with a lot of false hits - other than the death age. For example, if someone got married at age 30 instead of dying at that age. But nobody really says “they got married aged 30”, do they?

As I said in my last post, HeritageHub is not just out there free to play with like Legacy.com is, you need to subscribe to it or have a library account that gives you access. If you can get there, this is the landing page you will first see:

For my search in this post I am going to put a date range in the “Year of Death” field of “2010 - 2024”. You will find that HeritageHub’s search is very robust and will accommodate reasonable variations in your phrasing. Next, I am going to use the term “aged” in quotes in tandem with various numbers. That’s it.

Hit the “Search” button.

Here’s what you get:

On the left hand side of the screen you will see a bar graph of the years in the range. If you hover your cursor over a bar it will tell you the year and number of records in the database. 23 is a bit of an odd one actually, 2016 had a big hit for this “aged”, but you can clearly see that there was an explosion from 2020 to 2021.

We are going to see that some more.

Are you starting to get the picture?

Keep going if you have access to HeritageHub. It is going to be the same in just about any “aged” you put in.

But hey … could it just be the terminology?

Should we go back to that AI answer above and try another variation?

Okay.

Let’s give “ at the age of ” a go.

Need I go on?

They are all going to look like this.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

