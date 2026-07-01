csofand’s Substack

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KA's avatar
KA
1h

It is not a pit of despair. It is reminding us that we were correct in our assessment of the situation.

Love the quote and artwork.

A paid subscription is worth all the useful data and a reward for the time you put into this. You and your work are greatly appreciated.

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
1h

It’s a little miracle, the Upward Moment for uplifting art.

The Varo painting says it well: combining alchemical colors, a refracted cosmic ray and music (the violin pendant) with a feather-like brush to create flying beauty (uplifting art).

It’s the right antidote and necessary complement — “The Necessary Angel” of Wallace Stevens, another flying beauty — to the grim duty of documenting the nightmare of recent years.

I agree about the energy we bring to the world so I welcome this new project and look forward to many more installments to come, which I hope will include additional paintings and photos/assemblages of your own.

Thanks for including Mary and me, and I will check out the other two links.

Definitely update to paid subscription status while keeping everything free if it increases your visibility.

By the way, the post I wrote about you a couple months ago has gotten by far the most views — 529 — of anything I’ve done here (usually my posts get ~ 50-100 views, with the highest being around 330).

And next I’ll read up on Allen Upward… Up on Upward, Upon Upward..

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