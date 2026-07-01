*

* *

In an effort to cultivate the opposite of what I see as wrong with this place, I will now embark on a new project. This will be a thing that I do from time to time, maybe once a week … but who knows, perhaps more often than that ~ could be less too. I’ll most likely keep the same title each time, so when you see a new post titled An Upward Moment, you should know what to expect.

Why that title? Well, when I was younger in life, I became a little obsessed with a man who had the name Upward … Allen Upward, to be exact.

In this first installment, I am not going to say everything about the man that caused me to be fascinated with him. I will just share once more a quote that I put in another post :

.

Perhaps that fragment is enough for you to discern my affection for the man. Nonetheless, I will definitely be talking more about Mr. Upward as we go further into this.

What is this, then?

I am loathe to define it … I am not even sure yet what it will exactly be. Suffice it to say, that my aim is to create a positive effect with whatever is presented.

Something that takes you … upward.

*

* *

Maybe I should only speak for myself.

Most of what I have offered for you in the past has been a downer … let’s be honest. We are putting energies into the world, and they do come back to us, eventually. Ultimately, I do not want to keep dragging myself (or anyone else) into a pit of despair all the time.

*

* *

So today I want to start by sharing links to some other people’s work.

.

David Shohl and Mary Trunk

Twenty New One-Minute Videos

.

Age of Deceit by Joe Surkiewicz

Haute silly: Films that define the genre

.

Transcriber B’s Substack

Time Out for Jab Hesitancy Memes

I may turn on paid subscriptions just to be able to be seen on Substack.

But I will always keep the content free to everyone, regardless.

.

.

.

Share