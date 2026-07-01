An Upward Moment
{6/30/26 ~ first offering}
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In an effort to cultivate the opposite of what I see as wrong with this place, I will now embark on a new project. This will be a thing that I do from time to time, maybe once a week … but who knows, perhaps more often than that ~ could be less too. I’ll most likely keep the same title each time, so when you see a new post titled An Upward Moment, you should know what to expect.
Why that title? Well, when I was younger in life, I became a little obsessed with a man who had the name Upward … Allen Upward, to be exact.
In this first installment, I am not going to say everything about the man that caused me to be fascinated with him. I will just share once more a quote that I put in another post :
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Perhaps that fragment is enough for you to discern my affection for the man. Nonetheless, I will definitely be talking more about Mr. Upward as we go further into this.
What is this, then?
I am loathe to define it … I am not even sure yet what it will exactly be. Suffice it to say, that my aim is to create a positive effect with whatever is presented.
Something that takes you … upward.
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Maybe I should only speak for myself.
Most of what I have offered for you in the past has been a downer … let’s be honest. We are putting energies into the world, and they do come back to us, eventually. Ultimately, I do not want to keep dragging myself (or anyone else) into a pit of despair all the time.
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So today I want to start by sharing links to some other people’s work.
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David Shohl and Mary Trunk
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Age of Deceit by Joe Surkiewicz
Haute silly: Films that define the genre
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Transcriber B’s Substack
Time Out for Jab Hesitancy Memes
I may turn on paid subscriptions just to be able to be seen on Substack.
But I will always keep the content free to everyone, regardless.
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It is not a pit of despair. It is reminding us that we were correct in our assessment of the situation.
Love the quote and artwork.
A paid subscription is worth all the useful data and a reward for the time you put into this. You and your work are greatly appreciated.
It’s a little miracle, the Upward Moment for uplifting art.
The Varo painting says it well: combining alchemical colors, a refracted cosmic ray and music (the violin pendant) with a feather-like brush to create flying beauty (uplifting art).
It’s the right antidote and necessary complement — “The Necessary Angel” of Wallace Stevens, another flying beauty — to the grim duty of documenting the nightmare of recent years.
I agree about the energy we bring to the world so I welcome this new project and look forward to many more installments to come, which I hope will include additional paintings and photos/assemblages of your own.
Thanks for including Mary and me, and I will check out the other two links.
Definitely update to paid subscription status while keeping everything free if it increases your visibility.
By the way, the post I wrote about you a couple months ago has gotten by far the most views — 529 — of anything I’ve done here (usually my posts get ~ 50-100 views, with the highest being around 330).
And next I’ll read up on Allen Upward… Up on Upward, Upon Upward..