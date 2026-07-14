An Upward Moment
{7/14/26 ~ second offering}
If that is not easy to read from those screenshots, then please follow this link to The New Word, where it begins on page 197.
If that is not easy to read from those screenshots, then please follow this link to The New Word, where it begins on page 197.
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What a great way to introduce your work as well as Upward’s!
His excerpt runs circles — or spirals — around my commentary on your painting (I’m very behind on those pictures but I’ll catch up).
I only glanced at random excerpts of Upward after you first mentioned him but this passage, along with maybe twenty pages preceding it, is magisterial — first-rate thinking and imagination, and very original.
His association with Pound makes more sense to me now, but the affinities with Blake and Heraclitus seem even closer, especially in the way Upward draws a macrocosm from ordinary things (a spark, a string, a waterspout).
As Blake wrote,
“To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour” (Auguries of Innocence).
I have to get Upward’s entire “The New Word” next, and more of his books after that — thank you!
It looks to me like a "lifeline" coming down from Heaven. ? ? ? I sure would like one right now! Remember all those. movies about zombies? I think I only saw
one maybe because Brad Pitt was in it, "World War Z." Seems to me that the few
jabbed I visit with now. . .are there but not there there! Their minds seem very closed whether it's about Fauci's Ouchies, natural healing, or other beliefs. In a sense they ARE zombies not being open to deeper understanding. Yes, like robots! The Covid quackcines have been called "bot shots. HA! Just WHAT do we have to look forward to here, on Planet Earth?