An Upward Moment ~ Curtain Wasps
Third offering ... 8/4/2026
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I am the last one living of my immediate family. As such, I travel at least once a week to the ancestral home of my grandparents to further the cleaning out.
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Today, while putting more free items to the curb, I came across the home of the curtain wasps.
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It exists like a miniature mud pan flute, and one can only wonder what music the wasps blew in its making.
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To them I give thanks.
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It was a
needed
gift today.
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Cool photo. I have it on my desktop now for the time being.
AH! I am sad to read about you not having any left in your family of origin. Seems that we were created to be communal beings. I have not had that experience very much. I have two remaining brothers one older and one younger but they never wanted to be close. HA! I think of myself as a "nuclear baby" born into a "nuclear family". I have related much more to Biblical human beings. I hope that you have great memories of being with your grandparents.