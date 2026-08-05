csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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tanzenkran's avatar
tanzenkran
12h

Cool photo. I have it on my desktop now for the time being.

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1 reply by csofand
Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
10h

AH! I am sad to read about you not having any left in your family of origin. Seems that we were created to be communal beings. I have not had that experience very much. I have two remaining brothers one older and one younger but they never wanted to be close. HA! I think of myself as a "nuclear baby" born into a "nuclear family". I have related much more to Biblical human beings. I hope that you have great memories of being with your grandparents.

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