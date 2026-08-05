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I am the last one living of my immediate family. As such, I travel at least once a week to the ancestral home of my grandparents to further the cleaning out.

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Today, while putting more free items to the curb, I came across the home of the curtain wasps.

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It exists like a miniature mud pan flute, and one can only wonder what music the wasps blew in its making.

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To them I give thanks.

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It was a

needed

gift today.

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