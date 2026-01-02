.

As I hinted at in my last few looks at what happened to teachers in that pivotal plague year of 2021, not very many official groups are keeping good lists of those educators that died. So far, the only one that I found was in Florida. And that was woefully incomplete until I dredged up the missing pieces using the Hail Mary of the Wayback Machine.

It is noteworthy that such lists are nowhere to be found.

Tennessee Lookout

September 9, 2021

WFAA

May 18, 2021

For such a momentous event as the great covid contagion, you would think that certain groups would honor their own. What happened to all those “In Memoriam / In Memory” lists of old?

After all, the Oscars do it every year, pandemic or not.

I think I might know why.

So, crawling the web trying to find those non-existent lists, and spending too much time getting nowhere, I realized something.

Every time I did a search, the results always had one thing right at the top … Education Week and this article: “Educators We Lost to COVID, 2020-2022.” Yes, this is the one I keep coming back to. From it I have been making screenshots of each state’s list of teachers. It is the most official thing we have … it gives us the entire year of 2021 … and covers the entire country.

My big idea now is to chart that entire list for the country and see what happens.

But there is a little bump in the road.

Education Week is apparently not interested in providing this valuable information in an unlimited way. If you come back to the list more than just a couple of times to do research you will eventually hit a paywall:

Not very friendly for learning!

Well, the way I found around this problem is to copy the URL …

https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/educators-weve-lost-to-the-coronavirus/2020/04#2021

… and open a new private tab on your device and paste it in. That should get rid of the paywall.

Okay, here is the graph of all the teacher deaths recorded for 2021 on the Education Week list:

.

*rest assured that I have (in the interest of archiving this resource) once again reproduced the entire list of names. Those screenshots, should you have the fortitude to look at them, are at the end of this post. I made that time-consuming effort because I simply do not trust Education Week to leave that list untouched moving forward.

This big picture graph reinforces the pattern we saw in the previous ones I made. There is a lot of mortality during two distinct parts of the year: January through March and August through September. As I have speculated previously, the first group of deaths at the start of the calendar year coincides with the rollouts of the first available vaccines. The second rise in deaths beginning around August could be seen as teachers getting their shots in preparation for the coming school year. And yes, that implies that I believe the vaccines had something to do with these good people dying.

Am I out of bounds with that?

You look at the distribution of deaths on that graph and tell me if that looks like a natural way for a raging pandemic to behave.

Does covid need a break?

Does it get tired?

Does it say to itself … “Man, this is a lot of work. That January to March workload was really hard. I think I need to rest maybe until the end of July and then get back at it.”?

Okay, let’s look again at the timing.

Back to that stingy Education Week and the charts of when teachers were allowed to get the miracle … Oops, they did it again!

.

*paste in the URL to a new private browser …

https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/where-teachers-are-eligible-for-the-covid-19-vaccine/2021/01

*(because the above calendars do not have every state represented due to special circumstances in some localities, I will also reproduce the secondary list. You can find that at the end of this post).

.

So as you can see, teachers would have been able to get vaccinated by March of 2021 in just about any state you look at. And if you keep in mind that many fearful and anxious educators were more than willing to travel to get that accomplished, then it is very likely that a good deal of them crossed that off their to do list before the end of February.

If my assertion is correct … that the shots did much harm … does that help explain the elevated bars on the graph for the first months of 2021?

I believe so.

As for the second rise in teacher deaths around August, I think that is clear evidence of many educators waiting until school was about to begin to go get the jab. The incidence of death is just too rapid for it to be blamed on a natural infection due to being around a bunch of sick kids. And even if you were to entertain that story as the cause, why do the deaths suddenly end between October and December? Wouldn’t those months be the worst for a respiratory illness to be taking people down?

These strange features of the timeline are why I think nobody wanted to put these lists together.

Education Week, I believe, may have wanted to compile their list in order to show just how dangerous it was in the schools … that covid was a scary killer and that we all needed to get with the program.

But they inadvertently put together the evidence of something else.

At the risk of making this pretty long post even longer, I want to bring up a new angle to all this. One thing that has been in the back of my mind is whether or not the age of the teacher is significant in any way. The reason I ask has a few facets. In doing this last round of digging, I came across information that showed there were different stages of vaccine availability depending on age. In many places the 70 and older crowd could get vaccinated weeks before other people. And often the 65 and older group were given earlier spots, depending on the state.

Another reason why the question of age is relevant is that younger people were just not supposed to be susceptible to covid in large numbers.

In looking at the ages of the educators that died, can we see anything?

To do this age examination, I will to go through the entire list again and look for all the cases where the person was over 65 years old. After collecting those dates of death, I will make a graph of when those happened.

Here it is:

As you can hopefully see, the emphasis in the two areas of mortality seems to shift towards the January through March camp for the 65 and over people.

Would this noticeable fact support an interpretation that early access to vaccines for older people manifested as increased mortality?

I think so.

But that is just my opinion.

Are there any specific examples in our list that we can look at closer to see if this theory holds up?

Yes.

.

The obligatory AI hors d'oeuvres:

With that in mind, we will probably have to skip a few of the initial over 65 educators on the list if they fall somewhere between January 1 through 10 (but there may be a few in there).

I think I will leave that tangent there for now.

I could keep showing these early vaccine access cases, but that January 18th cut off for this exploration is appropriate because that’s when many states began letting all their teachers (regardless of age) go get the shots. And if you throw in the whole “vaccine tourism” angle, then you can entertain that many 65+ educators would just have gone to some of those other places with earlier dates.

I think that all this could help explain why my graph of the older teachers is heavily skewed towards the front of the year.

But the flip side of this question is why are all those young teachers dying when covid is not supposed to be fatal for their age group … and right at the start of school?

Go look at the list and the ages of those good people.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

