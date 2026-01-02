csofand’s Substack

aj
1d

We can all guess what you will find. But it should be done, quantified and documented.

It is probably true that people who are close to academia and professions requiring a lot of education have been exposed to the most consistent propaganda flow across their lifetimes. Many had to acquiesce to keep their jobs, as you well know. I do not ever blame them for falling prey to it, they are victims.

I do pray for a reckoning to come for those who planned and facilitated democide.

3 replies by csofand and others
Transcriber B
1d

csofand— this is excellent and important research.

Relatedly:

"The death of a 40 year old from 'natural causes'"

911 Jeddi, April 26, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SywpFQun-ow

TRANSCRIPT

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES: The screen shows a screenshot of Sara Holub's social media post of March 22, 2021 and then of her obituary. We do not see the speaker on camera; he has a New York accent.

911 JEDDI: Hey everyone, quick video here because I don't know if you heard this story, which happened about a month ago. This is a story of a music teacher by the name of Sara Holub.

This is something that she posted on her social media page. I don't know which one it was, maybe it's Instagram or FaceBook, whatever, it doesn't really matter, she posted it. You can see the date March 22nd. She wrote, "It's been a ridiculous year, but better days are coming!" And you can see that she has the sticker that she just got the vaccine, so she's all happy because better days are coming.

And what happened four days later? Yeah, there it is. Her obituary. "Green Bay — On March 26, 2021, Sarah Jean Holub passed away from natural causes at the age of 40."[1]

Seriously? She passed away of natural causes at the age of 40. How many people do you know die of natural causes at 40?

And of course no mention of the fact that she had the vaccine just four days earlier. You saw it on her social media page. I'm not making this up, it's right there.

Let's take a look and see how the news reported it, and thanks to Brian from High Impact. Check this out.

[Video plays within the video, from a newsreel. Screen reads "2 FIRST ALERT"]

FEMALE TV REPORTER: A high school community tries to come to grips with the sudden loss of a beloved teacher.

MALE TV REPORTER: Sara Holub died of natural causes on Friday. The school made today's classes virtual and kept—

[end of video within video]

911 JEDDI: There it is. There's your mainstream media. Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40. Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes.

Come on, people.

2:13

[END]

#   #   #

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE:

[1] Sara Holub (1981-2021)

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/greenbaypressgazette/name/sara-holub-obituary?id=7376592

First sentence reads: "Green Bay - On March 26, 2021, Sara Jean Holub passed away from natural causes at the age of 40."

See also:

Sara Holub, who died at 40, was Preble choir director, a 'Jeopardy!' contestant, 2021 Teacher of Distinction, and more

by Benita Mathew, March 30, 2021

https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/news/2021/03/30/preble-high-choir-director-teacher-distinction-sara-holub-dies/7028057002/

Lead paragraph reads: "GREEN BAY - Sara Holub, the Green Bay music teacher who competed on "Jeopardy!" and was ranked among Wisconsin's best choral directors, died from natural causes, according to her obituary. She was 40."

1 reply by csofand
19 more comments...

No posts

