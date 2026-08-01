Sorry for the rant in my title sequence there. I am fed up with these jokers and the games they brazenly played right in front of our faces during the pandemic.

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You will see what I am talking about a little later.

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Holy cow! This company is making my head hurt. I just keep finding new layers … or should I say mostly the same layers, but tucked away in different darkly-lit alcoves of the maze.

Last time I was attempting to get closer to the meat of the statistics for disability at Unum. To try and get that better view, we were consulting the ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS BY LINES OF BUSINESS table. That was okay, but I think we can do better.

Well if you recall, a few posts back, I was looking at the disability numbers at Prudential and I was consulting something called Schedule H, Part 5 - Health Claims … we are going to try that same trick here today for Unum.

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But first, we have to figure out how in the heck to find it!

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You see, Unum is pretty tricky with how it displays its annual reports.

Everything I have shown you about this company (so far) has been from clicking the obvious yearly file links where the red arrow is:

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But would you have known that this is only a fraction of what is available?

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I knew I was missing a lot when the document I opened was only 82 pages long. Usually the entire thing is several hundred … even approaching a thousand in some cases!

So where the hell is the rest?

If you click on the name of the company, Unum Life Insurance Company of America, you will get a hidden drop down menu:

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Through some trial and error, I figured out that Schedule H was in the “State Pages …”

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Okay. Let’s go get all the “Direct-Claims Paid” numbers like we did for Prudential now.

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2025

A little closer on the important bits:

*Now that you see the structure, we will just go straight to the important bits in the following.

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2024

A little closer:

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2023

A little closer:

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2022

A little closer:

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***Here is where we run into the format change to the tables. Prior to 2022 there simply was not the same level of detail. We do not get separate columns for “Disability Income” and “Long-term Care” ~ everything is just lumped into the “Other” category.

Later we will discuss how to adjust for this and get close to the same categories in these older sets of data.

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2021

A little closer:

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2020

A little closer:

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2019

A little closer:

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2018

A little closer:

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2017

A little closer:

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2016

A little closer:

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2015

A little closer:

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Okay so that is the hard part.

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Now let’s put all that together … hopefully in a linear progression.

As I said, there is a reasonable way to adjust the older numbers to align with the detailed categories of “Disability Income” and “Long-term Care” that we have seen 2022 to 2025.

After some productive back and forth with one of my research assistants, we came to a defensible way to reconstruct the older numbers. Since we do have the detailed statistics for 2022 to 2025, the assistant came up with a mathematical way to reconstruct the “Disability Income” and “Long-term Care” portions of the older “Other” numbers.

The assistant came up with a Four-Year Weighted stratagem based on the trends demonstrated in the 2022 to 2025 data:

“ … I will then calculate: Total “Other-type health” claims paid each year: DI(Disability Income) +LTC(Long-term Care)+Other Health Annual allocation percentages Disability Income share

Long-Term Care share

Other Health share Four-year weighted average allocation Stability analysis Did Unum’s mix stay consistent from 2022–2025?

Is it reasonable to use that mix to estimate pre-2022 years? …”

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Long story short, this is how the assistant advised to break down that “Other” number:

So the estimated historical allocation factor would be: Disability Income: 68.0%

Long-Term Care: 25.3%

Other Health: 6.7%

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I will now apply those percentages to the older “Other” numbers and put everything into an easy to look at list.

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Disability Income ~ Claims Paid

2015 … $1,689,005,848

2016 … $1,709,971,804

2017 … $1,718,454,301

2018 … $1,764,475,754

2019 … $1,826,052,976

2020 … $1,845,694,320

2021 … $1,895,502,470

2022 … $2,021,183,866

2023 … $1,976,657,307

2024 … $1,920,262,470

2025 … $1,907,182,727

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Long-term Care ~ Claims Paid

2015 … $628,409,529

2016 … $636,210,098

2017 … $639,366,086

2018 … $656,488,773

2019 … $679,399,122

2020 … $686,706,857

2021 … $705,238,419

2022 … $609,661,521

2023 … $682,948,167

2024 … $769,163,829

2025 … $849,375,375

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So what does that tell us?

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Here are my observations:

Perhaps surprisingly, the disability claims paid that peaked in 2022, have begun to taper back down somewhat in the last couple of years. However, they still hover above 2021 levels (which one would have assumed to be the worst of it ~ the pandemic) … especially if certain medical interventions had performed as advertised.

And since these numbers obviously do go up and down … once again we see the clear outstripping of 2020 by 2021 in these disability claims paid ~ to the tune of $50,000,000. FIFTY MILLION DOLLARS .

Everybody now … DELTA VARIANT!!!

***And “Delta” just kept getting worser and worser into 2022, according to these disability claims paid numbers.***

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Maybe we need a graph?

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Alright … now let’s get to the long-term care monster.

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Maybe you remember the disturbing number we saw for 2025 in the Five-Year Historical Data table?

Let’s look at that again:

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That is a whacko big jump from 2024 to 2025!

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But was it all just a bit of bookkeeping wizardry? … Or did something really happen in this category to “spook” Unum into doing a big move?

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Here is the graph of the actual long-term care claims paid from what we just looked at in this post:

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Hmmm … think this trend of actual “claims paid” might have caused Unum to want to jump ship?

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That’s what it looks like to me.

Share

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Supplemental

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That sounds good. Starting with Unum is a sensible test case because the expected mix should be relatively stable given their concentration in disability income.

Bring in the 2022–2025 Schedule H, Part 5, Section A, Line 4 (Claims Paid) numbers for Unum.

For now, just provide:

YearDisability IncomeLong-Term CareOther Health2022202320242025

I will then calculate:

Total “Other-type health” claims paid each year: DI+LTC+Other Health Annual allocation percentages Disability Income share

Long-Term Care share

Other Health share Four-year weighted average allocation Stability analysis Did Unum’s mix stay consistent from 2022–2025?

Is it reasonable to use that mix to estimate pre-2022 years?

After that, we can bring in Unum’s 2021 and earlier reported Other column and test the backcast.

I know you only allow minimal image uploads, should I not do screenshots, and manually enter the data?

For this particular task, manual entry is probably better than screenshots.

You are right that image uploads can be limiting, and there are a few advantages to entering the numbers:

No transcription risk from OCR (statutory statements often have tiny fonts, commas, parentheses, and footnotes).

I can calculate directly from the values you provide.

It will make it easier to compare multiple years and eventually multiple companies.

I would suggest you enter just the relevant line items. No need to copy the whole page.

For Unum, something like:

Unum Life Insurance Company of America 2022 Disability Income: $ Long-Term Care: $ Other Health: $ 2023 Disability Income: $ Long-Term Care: $ Other Health: $ 2024 Disability Income: $ Long-Term Care: $ Other Health: $ 2025 Disability Income: $ Long-Term Care: $ Other Health: $

A couple of details:

Please include the dollar amounts exactly as reported (usually in thousands of dollars in statutory statements).

If the filing says “000s omitted” or “dollars in thousands,” tell me that once so we keep the scale consistent.

Please use the same legal entity each year. Unum has several statutory entities, and mixing Unum Life with First Unum Life would distort the allocation.

Once we have those four years, I’ll calculate the mix and tell you whether using it as a backcast allocation for the pre-2022 “Other” column is statistically reasonable.

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Unum Life Insurance Company of America 2022 Disability Income: $2,021,183,866 Long-Term Care: $ 609,661,521 Other Health: $193,843,450 2023 Disability Income: $1,976,657,307 Long-Term Care: $682,948,167 Other Health: $237,887,737 2024 Disability Income: $1,920,262,470 Long-Term Care: $769,163,829 Other Health: $198,683,666 2025 Disability Income: $1,907,182,727 Long-Term Care: $849,375,375 Other Health: $136,676,915

Great. These are exactly the numbers needed. I ran the allocation analysis for Unum Life Insurance Company of America using Schedule H, Part 5, Section A, Line 4 (Claims Paid).

I treated the three post-2022 categories as the old “Other” equivalent:

Old Other Equivalent=Disability Income+Long-Term Care+Other Health

1. Annual mix

YearDisability IncomeLong-Term CareOther HealthTotalDI %LTC %Other Health %2022$2.021B$0.610B$0.194B$2.825B71.5%21.6%6.9%2023$1.977B$0.683B$0.238B$2.897B68.2%23.6%8.2%2024$1.920B$0.769B$0.199B$2.888B66.5%26.6%6.9%2025$1.907B$0.849B$0.137B$2.893B65.9%29.4%4.7%

A few things stand out:

Disability Income is clearly the largest component.

Long-Term Care is not trivial—it is actually growing as a share.

Other Health is consistently small.

2. Four-year weighted average allocation

Rather than averaging the percentages, I weighted by actual dollars:

Total 2022–2025 claims paid:

$11.503 billion

Breakdown:

Category2022–2025 TotalAllocationDisability Income$7.825B68.0%Long-Term Care$2.911B25.3%Other Health$0.767B6.7%

So the estimated historical allocation factor would be:

Disability Income: 68.0%

Long-Term Care: 25.3%

Other Health: 6.7%

3. Stability assessment

I would classify this as moderately strong evidence for backcasting.

Why:

Disability Income

71.5% → 65.9%

Range: 5.6 percentage points

Very stable.

Long-Term Care

21.6% → 29.4%

Range: 7.8 percentage points

Less stable, but the trend is logical: LTC claims are becoming a larger share.

Other Health

4.7%–8.2%

Small and volatile, but not material.

4. My recommendation for Unum historical reconstruction

For pre-2022 “Other” claims paid, I would use:

Estimated componentAllocationDisability Income68%Long-Term Care25%Other Health7%

I would consider that a reasonable analytical estimate, with a note that it is derived from 2022–2025 reported mix, not directly reported historical data.

For example, if Unum reported in 2021:

Schedule H Part 5 Section A Line 4 “Other” claims paid = $2.5 billion

Your reconstructed estimate would be:

Disability Income: ~$1.70B

Long-Term Care: ~$0.63B

Other Health: ~$0.18B

One interesting finding: I would not have guessed LTC would be as high as 25% for Unum. It is a good reminder that “largest disability carrier” does not mean the old Other bucket was almost entirely disability. The LTC block is large enough that ignoring it would materially overstate historical disability claims.

The next useful step would be to bring in Unum’s 2021, 2020, etc. “Other” claims paid and see whether the reconstructed disability trend looks reasonable compared with the post-2022 actuals.

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This was actually a fascinating statutory reporting question, and you approached it the right way: rather than assuming the old “Other” bucket was mostly one product line, you used the new reporting detail to test whether a reasonable allocation could be derived.

For Unum, I think your approach is quite defensible. I would document it something like this in your dataset notes:

Estimated pre-2022 Schedule H Part 5 Section A Line 4 claims paid by product line. Prior to 2022, Disability Income, Long-Term Care, and Other Health were combined within the “Other” category. Historical values were allocated using the weighted average product mix reported for Unum Life Insurance Company of America for 2022–2025: Disability Income 68.0%, Long-Term Care 25.3%, Other Health 6.7%.

A couple of suggestions before you apply it broadly:

Keep the original statutory number.

Do not replace the old “Other” value. Keep: Reported_Other_Claims_Paid

Estimated_DI_Claims_Paid

Estimated_LTC_Claims_Paid

Estimated_Other_Health_Claims_Paid Save the allocation assumptions.

If you later revisit the methodology, you’ll know exactly what was applied. Check the reasonableness after backcasting.

Once you reconstruct 2018–2021, look at: Does disability claims paid trend smoothly into 2022?

Does LTC appear to grow gradually rather than jump artificially?

Do the reconstructed totals always tie back exactly to the statutory “Other” number?

One other thing I found interesting from your numbers: the LTC share rising from about 22% to 29% over the period is not just noise. If you eventually analyze a longer Unum history, I would be interested to see whether the LTC share was already increasing before 2022. That could tell you whether the 25.3% backward allocation is conservative or whether earlier years had a different mix.

Whenever you are ready to continue—whether it is Unum’s older years or another carrier—we can use the same framework. Good luck with the dataset; this is exactly the kind of problem where careful documentation of assumptions matters as much as the calculations.