csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
7h

WOW! You have done so much work gathering ALL of these figures and then relating them to US! A BIG THANKS! I hope that it is not making you dizzy! 😲 It does me sometimes! lol

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1 reply by csofand
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currer
5h

Thanks for all this work. It makes my head spin, and I suppose this is a reason why so few can work out what is really going on.

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