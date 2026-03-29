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Watch this snippet of the official MIT video and then go to the link to the full thing … if you dare.

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“… MIT researchers have taken a major step toward making this scenario a reality. They developed microscopic, wireless bioelectronics that could travel through the body’s circulatory system and autonomously self-implant in a target region of the brain …

… Moreover, because the electronic devices are integrated with living, biological cells before being injected, they are not attacked by the body’s immune system and can cross the blood-brain barrier while leaving it intact …

… While brain implants usually require hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical costs and risky surgical procedures, circulatronics technology holds the potential to make therapeutic brain implants accessible to all …”