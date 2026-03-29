Are you poor, and have a brain disease? Don't worry, we can give you a shot for that.
MIT does it again! Injectable brain chips ... no longer a conspiracy theory.
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Watch this snippet of the official MIT video and then go to the link to the full thing … if you dare.
It will scare the hell out of you.
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“… MIT researchers have taken a major step toward making this scenario a reality. They developed microscopic, wireless bioelectronics that could travel through the body’s circulatory system and autonomously self-implant in a target region of the brain …
… Moreover, because the electronic devices are integrated with living, biological cells before being injected, they are not attacked by the body’s immune system and can cross the blood-brain barrier while leaving it intact …
… While brain implants usually require hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical costs and risky surgical procedures, circulatronics technology holds the potential to make therapeutic brain implants accessible to all …”
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WOW! This seems akin to the hole in the brain that docs wanted to do to my husband with Parkinson's" Disease (for $4,000!) 😲 I said "No!" to this . . .and now it's "No!" to THAT! The HARM from taking Fauci's Ouchies should (SHOULD!) have been a warning to US ALL! Hubby lived until 89 treated with natural remedies by me. A helpful site for natural healing is EarthClinic.com. I also post the truth publicly on MeWe. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨👩👧👦
Gotta go for now but really looking forward to diving into this one !