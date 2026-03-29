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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
17h

WOW! This seems akin to the hole in the brain that docs wanted to do to my husband with Parkinson's" Disease (for $4,000!) 😲 I said "No!" to this . . .and now it's "No!" to THAT! The HARM from taking Fauci's Ouchies should (SHOULD!) have been a warning to US ALL! Hubby lived until 89 treated with natural remedies by me. A helpful site for natural healing is EarthClinic.com. I also post the truth publicly on MeWe. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
18h

Gotta go for now but really looking forward to diving into this one !

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