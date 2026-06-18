art for todaySomething Completely Different ... bazingacsofandJun 18, 2026322Share.......SubscribeShare322Share
HUH? 😮 Do you know where THIS is coming from? All of my life I have not liked seeing critters fighting! ☹ My close friend just had two smaller rugs put on her floors, one in the living room and one in the dining. Both have the same scene of two tigers fighting! Would you like coming home and seeing those two like that on YOUR floor? Not me! (I do like tigers and have a picture of one on my wall.)