Of late I have been immersing myself in life insurance financial statements. Why would I do that?! … you may ask.

Yes, good question. Other than being a glutton for punishment, it is me trying to understand what this industry can tell us about what happened to this country ~ particularly in the aftermath of the “covid” pandemic.

Did those “safe and effective” punctures in the flesh actually deliver us a better world or not?

Following money trails is almost always a better way to see what is going on than taking any official story at face value. I got started on this thread (at the labyrinth’s edge) with MetLife. Surprisingly, that post has turned out to be one of my most popular offerings to date … over fourteen hundred views! Go figure. I guess this topic can be something other than a sleeping aid.

Somewhere along the way, I took a little tangent. I was digging into the Prudential Life Insurance numbers (death benefits) when the subject of disability claims hit my radar. I ended up doing a separate post about those statistics at Prudential, and I think it did not suck ~ I say this because none other than Sasha Latypova gave it a restack. That level of fellow researcher interaction almost never happens.

It was nice.

Well here I am today poking around yet another poor insurance company’s bank statements … New York Life this time. (I am trying to make the rounds of the “biggies”, you know.) And wow! … these guys have taken the concept of byzantine to a whole new level. When one goes to their financial statement page on the website it is not just a single company, it is several.

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New York Life

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“Financial Information (Statutory Basis) for the New York Life Insurance Company ,

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation ,

NYLIFE Insurance Company of Arizona ,

New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY , and

Life Insurance Company of North America is provided below. Annual Statement schedules and Separate Account Annual Statements can be obtained by writing to the Secretary of New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010 and specifying which company(s) you are requesting.”

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You have got to know which one of these offshoots to look at, depending on what you want to focus on. Since the thing I was sort of onto now was disability, I gravitated towards the Group incarnation on that list. And then, as you can see, within each company wing there is yet another layer of several choices of reports:

You can just take my word for it that on this list it is the December statutory financial statement we are interested in. That is going to provide a complete year breakdown for 2025 (… or other years).

But once in that document, I started getting lost in the various hallways of data. Because I have become a little more adept in finding the nuances in these behemoths of numbers, I can get distracted looking at one closet of stats for quite some time. One thing leads to another. That being the case, I am not going to even try to tell you everything I found in these New York Life documents in this one post. We will probably have to do a couple of installments.

Okay, what first then?

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Let’s start with something I have not shown you yet. In these annual statutory filings they have a handy Five-Year Historical Data table of key metrics. We’ll go take a peek at that for the group life numbers.

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New York Life Annual Statements

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2025

page 22 & 23

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*I show you that first image just to point out that we need to add three zeroes to all the numbers we find here, but it is really the second page of the historical data that has what we are looking for:

*A little closer:

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Okay so it is line 83 for Group term life, and these are the Net Gains from Operations.

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Losses are in parentheses ( ).

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To get a longer span of time with this data I went to the 2021 annual report and grabbed that same Five-Year Historical Data:

*A little closer:

*though the terminology has slightly changed and it is line 77 in this one, you will notice that the number for 2021 is identical in both versions.

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So let us put that in an easy to look at list now:

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New York Life Group Insurance

Net Gains from Operations ~ (Group Life)

2017 … +$5,298,168,000

2018 … +$2,058,774,000

2019 … +$6,670,849,000

2020 … -$6,138,009,000

2021 … -$6,530,900,000

2022 … -$1,818,444,000

2023 … +$2,322,343,000

2024 … +$8,154,336,000

2025 … -$680,222,000

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If we may interpret a pre-pandemic norm from these numbers, then 2017 through 2019 saw an average gain in Group Life of $4,675,930,333.

Not a big surprise about those big losses for 2020 and 2021, right?

Here I will say yet again that 2021 trumps 2020 … Oh yes, it’s the Delta variant!

But then we have a strange progression in the following years. Just look at that windfall in 2024! In fact, it is the only year on that list after the pandemic that at least equals the pre-pandemic norm. And sadly, 2025 is a different story … we are starting to slip back into loss territory, albeit on a more modest scale.

What does that all mean anyway?

Pretty sure these numbers are a good measure of how much in claims this insurance company may be paying out in a given year. Anytime you see a loss on that list it almost assuredly means the paid claims outstripped expectations.

Should we be worried about that 2025 number creeping back into the loss column?

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Maybe it is time to go look in another closet a little further down in the maze.

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Now if you remember what I did in that Prudential disability post, there was a separate table in their annual report that I got important disability data from … that was Schedule H - Part 5 - Health Claims.

Let’s try that same thing for this New York Life Group Insurance.

As before, we will have to go to each year’s report and cobble together a list of direct disability claims paid year to year. Again, do not get confused by the column name, even though it is “Disability Income” … the real descriptor is “Claims paid.”

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2025

*A little closer:

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2024

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2023

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2022

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***(Okay, this is where they messed around with the format of the table. It was less detailed prior to 2022. We only get a number in the catchall “Other” column.)

2021

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2020

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2019 ???? … where is it?

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“Yes, that is correct. New York Life did not have its own dedicated group life and disability insurance entity before 2020. [1] The primary reason you cannot locate statutory filings for a New York Life “group” company for 2019 or earlier is because this business line did not exist within the company’s corporate structure at that time.”

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Okay then, we will just have to make a shorter timeline for this stuff:

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New York Life Group Insurance Company

Direct Claims Paid ~ (Disability)

2020 … $144,305,485

2021 … $157,612,101

2022 … $159,938,004

2023 … $168,650,789

2024 … $174,247,625

2025 … $170,277,136

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If you recall, my research assistant advised that I should be adjusting those pre-2022 “Other” numbers in the case of Prudential. They told me to do that since it was a catch-all column and other things were in those figures … and that a reasonable portion for just the disability claims was around 80%. But we are not going to do that this time with these pre-2022 New York Life numbers. The reason is that this is the specific Group Insurance wing of New York Life, and as such close to 100% of these numbers here are just for disability claims.

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“ … For New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY (NYLGICNY), pre-2022 Schedule H, Part 5 "Other" claims are likely closer to 100% disability, rather than 80%, due to the entity's focus on specialized group disability and life insurance …”

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***the reason that this all changed in 2020 was the fact that New York Life acquired Cigna and then subsequently created its Group Insurance wing.

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Whew!

Believe me, that is a condensed version of what I have been doing.

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Okay, what the hell does that mean?

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Well my take on that list is that since we have no pre-2020 baseline to compare to, we are just going to have to use common sense to interpret what is going on. A reasonable person might think that 2020 was the “shit hits the fan” moment of the entire pandemic ~ and as such, should have one of (if not the biggest) indicators of bad health statistics.

I mean for God’s sake they had no vaccines!

Now we can’t assume anything from the fact that 2020 is the smallest figure on the list.

(Let’s get that list again here.) …

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New York Life Group Insurance Company

Direct Claims Paid ~ (Disability)

2020 … $144,305,485

2021 … $157,612,101

2022 … $159,938,004

2023 … $168,650,789

2024 … $174,247,625

2025 … $170,277,136

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We have no reference point to know just how big a leap that 2020 number is compared to 2019, but we can see that the jump from 2020 to 2021 is the biggest shown … over 13 million dollars.

DELTA VARIANT!!!!!

Just think how bad it would have been without the vaccines!!!!!

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When we get to 2025, we can give a sigh of relief … right? The number is going down compared to the previous year, after all. If that is what we see, we are missing the point …

2020 was the “shit hits the fan” part of the pandemic.

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Why are ALL of the following years on that list SO MUCH LARGER?

2025 going down a wee bit here is like saying the Titanic took on a little less water in the final hour.

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Lest you should think I am cherry-picking or conjuring up a narrative out of thin air, here are some additional things for your consideration.

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Unum is one of the largest group life disability players in the market.

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“ … Within the Unum US operating segment, the group disability line of business reported a 10.6 percent decrease in segment adjusted operating income to $106.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $119.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Premium income for the group disability line of business was $809.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, which increased compared to $782.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, due primarily to favorable persistency and prior period sales, partially offset by the expected run off in medical stop-loss premium. Net investment income was $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was generally consistent compared to $74.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The benefit ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 63.7 percent, compared to 61.8 percent in the first quarter of 2025, due to pricing actions, as well as higher incidence in the short-term disability product line. Persistency in the group long-term disability product line was 92.2 percent for the first three months of 2026, compared to 90.7 percent for the first three months of 2025. Persistency in the group short-term disability product line was 90.7 percent for the first three months of 2026, compared to 87.5 percent for the first three months of 2025 …”

Unum Group Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

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The Hartford is another big one in the game.

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“ … Group disability loss ratio of 72.7 increased 3.7 points driven by less favorable long-term disability loss trends and higher short-term disability claim incidence …”

The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

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It looks like the disability numbers are starting to go the wrong way … across the board.

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“ … What Is The Driver Of The Disability Insurance Market? The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of disability insurance market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a form of illness that lasts for three months or more and can deteriorate with time. As chronic conditions raise the risk of long-term health issues and disabilities, there is a growing demand for disability insurance coverage. The extended lifespan resulting from medical advancements also contributes to a higher incidence of chronic diseases and disabilities, further emphasizing the need for financial protection. The impact on workforce productivity, ongoing medical expenses, and a changing health landscape underscore the relevance of disability insurance. For instance, in April 2025, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US–based public health research organization, in 2023, 76.4% of U.S. adults, equivalent to 194 million people, reported having at least one chronic condition. This prevalence varied by age group, affecting 59.5% of young adults, 78.4% of midlife adults, and 93.0% of older adults. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the disability insurance industry.”

The Business Research Company ~ Disability Insurance Market Report 2026

Share

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Supplemental

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The insurance industry began sounding the alarm about elevated incidence and severity in the disability sector during late 2024 and early 2025. [1, 2]

This timing marked a dramatic shift in tone, ending an unusually profitable era for corporate benefit carriers.

## The Timeline of the Shift

* 2021–2023 (The False Calm): During the immediate post-pandemic years, insurance giants like [The Hartford](https://ir.thehartford.com/financials/quarterly-results/) and [Unum](https://investors.unum.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx) actually reported all-time historically low disability incidence. This occurred because massive federal stimulus packages, work-from-home flexibilities, and a delayed medical care backlog kept employees from filing formal claims. [2]

* Late 2024 (The Turning Point): The surge officially broke in financial reporting during the fourth quarter of 2024 (published in January and February 2025). For instance, [The Hartford’s Q4 2024 Earnings Release](https://ir.thehartford.com/news/news-details/2025/The-Hartford-Announces-Outstanding-Results-For-The-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2024/default.aspx) explicitly noted the sudden “emergence of higher long-term disability incidence in 2024” after two years of record lows. Simultaneously, [Unum reported a 3.7% decrease](https://investors.unum.com/news-events/news/news-details/2025/Unum-Group-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-2024-Results/default.aspx) in quarterly group disability operating income as the margins began to tighten. [1, 2]

* 2025–2026 (The Current Baseline): Throughout 2025, actuarial firms and market research groups shifted their projections to reflect this reality. Industry publications like the [2025 Milliman U.S. Group Disability Market Survey](https://www.milliman.com/en/insight/2025-us-group-disability-market-survey-summary) began cataloging how claims were lasting longer—with average long-term claim durations rising from 18 months in 2020 to 24 months by late 2025 due to severity and inflation. [3, 4, 5]

This means that while the underlying chronic health conditions had been building for ten years, the actual financial impact hit the insurance industry’s bottom line precisely at the end of 2024. [2, 6]

If you are researching this for strategic planning, let me know:

* Would you like to review how corporate employer premium rates were modified in response to these 2024 disclosures?

* Do you want to examine how Short-Term Disability vs. Long-Term Disability trends deviated during that specific transition window?

[1] [

https://investors.unum.com

](https://investors.unum.com/news-events/news/news-details/2025/Unum-Group-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-2024-Results/default.aspx)

[2] [

https://ir.thehartford.com

](https://ir.thehartford.com/news/news-details/2025/The-Hartford-Announces-Outstanding-Results-For-The-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2024/default.aspx)

[3] [

https://www.milliman.com

](https://www.milliman.com/en/insight/2025-us-group-disability-market-survey-summary)

[4] [

https://market.us

](https://market.us/report/disability-insurance-market/)

[5] [

https://marketintelo.com

](https://marketintelo.com/report/long-term-disability-insurance-market)

[6] [

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disability-insurance-global-market-report)

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In the specific U.S. Group Life Insurance market, The Hartford and Unum both rank as Top 10 players, positioning them among the dominant providers of workplace employee benefits. [1, 2, 3]

The industry measures market rankings in two different ways:

## 1. By Group Life Business Issued

This measures the total face value of the new insurance policies a company writes in a given year. In the industry rankings compiled by [AM Best](https://news.ambest.com/newscontent.aspx?refnum=267694&altsrc=9), they rank at the very top of the market:

* Unum: Ranks #3 in the nation (writing over $105 billion in group life business).

* The Hartford: Ranks #4 in the nation (writing over $129 billion in group life business in recent tracking). [4, 5]

## 2. By Premium Market Share

This measures the actual recurring premium dollars collected from employers. According to data tracked by the [Insurance Information Institute (III)](https://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-life-insurance) and the [National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)](https://content.naic.org/sites/default/files/research-actuarial-life-fraternal-market-share.pdf):

* The Hartford: Ranks #6 in the U.S. with a 5.0% to 5.3% market share.

* Unum: Ranks #7 in the U.S. with a 4.2% to 4.3% market share. [6, 7]

(Note: They sit just behind corporate giants MetLife, New York Life, and Prudential, who traditionally lead the market). [7, 8]

If you want to evaluate their market strength further, let me know:

* Do you want to see how they rank specifically in Group Disability instead of Group Life?

* Would you like to compare their financial strength ratings (like AM Best or S&P grades)?

[1] [

https://en.wikipedia.org

](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unum)

[2] [

https://investors.unum.com

](https://investors.unum.com/news-events/news/news-details/2021/Unum-ranks-in-the-top-100-of-Forbes-Best-Employers-for-Diversity-2021-List-04-22-2021/default.aspx)

[3] [

https://www.workerscompensationshop.com

](https://www.workerscompensationshop.com/workers-comp-information/the-hartford-coverage-comparison)

[4] [

https://www.acli.com

](https://www.acli.com/-/media/public/pdf/news-and-analysis/publications-and-research/2024-fact-book/pub_11fb24_chapter_11_industryrankings.pdf)

[5] [

https://news.ambest.com

](https://news.ambest.com/newscontent.aspx?refnum=267694&altsrc=9)

[6] [

https://www.iii.org

](https://www.iii.org/table-archive/20800)

[7] [

https://www.iii.org

](https://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-life-insurance)

[8] [

https://www.usnews.com

](https://www.usnews.com/insurance/life-insurance/largest-life-insurance-companies)

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