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Bill made that comment on my last post I did about my home state. He is right, I should clearly state my bottom line. Back when I was in the middle of my first pension tour of the country, I put together a statement and plugged it in at the beginning of most of my posts.

Here that is again:

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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.”

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That’s pretty good. But if I were to add anything, I would include that I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again. Right?

And if I can sift the data properly, I am attempting to identify any negative outcomes in the active (still working) members, not just the retirees and beneficiaries.

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

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OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM

ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

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As this was not on my radar the last time around, it is time to look how Oregon did with investments back in the windfall year of 2021…

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The Big Payday

page 117 (Total Fund Performance 10-Year Review, One-Year Returns)

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25.5% return on investment is really good!

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page 171 (Additions by Source – Retirement Programs)

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A little closer:

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The red box is around 2020 and 2021 there.

That is a very healthy 18 billion dollar swing on the asset sheet!

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Nice!

Unexpected Mortality

In that last post about Oregon, I made this comment:

“There are actually a few more things to look at in regards to the health insurance claims and actuarial gains and losses, but I am afraid that this post would become too dense and I may lose your attention. Though I probably will come back and look at those tidbits another time.”

I guess this is that other time.

And if I am being honest, I probably skipped doing this analysis of those gains and losses back then because it was “effing” confusing!

Not only are there more than one gain/loss tables to look at in this document, but the underlying meaning to each gain or loss was pretty difficult to ascertain - since they had no footnotes or definitions … like most other pension reports.

So, of course, I ran it past a few AI bots. ChatGPT, I think, got it completely wrong. It was the out of the can Google version that gave me a concise way to understand how almost all reports treat the differences in gains and losses in respect to active members versus retired members. In the case of excess mortality, it is a gain in one, and a loss in the other. That is usually what I see in almost all of these tables.

Here is an infographic that sums it up:

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pages 153 & 154 (Analysis of Financial Experience)

*As you can see, there is a loss in the active category and there is a gain in the retiree category for mortality. With what we just learned from the above infographic, and our past experience, this means more deaths than expected in each.

And the scale of that “unexpectedness” is increasing. Those are major jumps from 2023 to 2024 in this Pension and Retiree Healthcare Plans table.

32 million dollars more in Active Mortality and Withdrawal.

64 million dollars more in Retiree and Beneficiary Mortality.

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*Thankfully the active category is not a loss on the Tier 1/Tier 2 table. That means less of those member died than they expected. BUT unfortunately the retirees and beneficiaries have a similar number here as that last table. Those gains mean more died than expected in this category … and it is increasing at the same rate. Over 60 million dollars more from 2023 to 2024.

(Tier 1 and Tier 2 are the legacy retirement plans for the longer tenured workers.)

The OPSRP plan is where the newest hires end up these days. Those numbers in this group are frightening. Look at the active mortality loss figure for 2024. Over 30 million dollar increase in that over what was there in 2023!

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Am I misinterpreting this information? I mean they do have the other thing lumped in … “withdrawal”, right? Couldn’t some of that figure be just people leaving employment … withdrawing? Maybe.

But let us circle back to a topic we have discussed a lot lately.

Death Refunds.

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As you should know by now, that is a payout given when an active member dies.

As I shared in that last Oregon post, this next table is buried almost at the end of the annual report …

page 185 (Schedule of Benefit Expenses by Type – Defined Benefit Pension Plan)

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A little closer:

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Fiscal year 2025 has the single largest payout by far for Death Refunds.

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More than 2020.

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More than 2021.

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Sorry.

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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