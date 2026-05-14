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is there an example or a quote you can give where Baric uses the phrase? . Yes. The clearest primary-source example I could find is from a slide deck by Ralph Baric presented to the NIH’s NSABB (“Synthetic Viruses: Risks and Benefits”). One slide explicitly labels the method: “Seamless Junctions (No See’m)” The same slide also says: “Approach leaves no genetic signatures”

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“Synthetic Viruses: Risks and Benefits”

Ralph Baric

source video

I know that some of my reports get dense with details, and maybe not everything is as interesting to you as it is to me. I will try to save all that extra stuff for the end and dump as much as I see necessary in the “supplemental” section. Hopefully this will make this a more readable experience. Life is short and you probably have 100 other Substacks to go read today.

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But hey, Ralph finally got to retire yesterday.

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Congratulations, you earned it!

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So I am still circling back to several of the loose ends regarding my teacher research that got sidelined by all that Ghost Bomb hullabaloo and PCR test mumbo-jumbo. Today I am going back to North Carolina and will fill you in on some very interesting details concerning my attempt at a public records request there. You may recall that North Carolina was a place I had characterized as a “hard nut” in some of my past visits. I stand by that still, especially with this new round of digging. I did eventually crack the nutshell, but it was not easy.

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But first, let’s refresh our memory on one past fragment … for me it was a particularly hard to find nugget:

I had to scour the internet for a good long time before stumbling across this obscure document:

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Death Benefit Plans of North Carolina

Principal Results of Actuarial Valuation as of December 31, 2023

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page 3

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??? what does the heck does that mean ???

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Thanks to my friend Chat, I was able to discern that the table was showing us a precipitous cliff of deficits going into free-fall from 2019 to 2020, and continuing to plummet well into 2023. These were deficits for Death Benefits that hovered around 30 million dollars in 2019 and by 2023 had ballooned to around 230 million dollars.

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That equates to a 200 million dollar hole in just 3 years … with the most common cause being …

“higher-than-expected death benefit payouts.”

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Got it?

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OK, that was the best I could do with what was publicly available online at that time. North Carolina was very stingy with their pension data compared to most of the other states. I think I may have reached out to the state official responsible for these records back then, but was basically told to wait for some kind of experience study that was in the works. I never followed up on that and pretty much forgot this whole situation until I started this new “teacher deaths of 2021” deep dive.

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I sent the North Carolina Treasurer the same canned request I have been using elsewhere, asking for the numbers of their active teachers that died in 2021. Ultimately they sent me an email with a link in the text. That link was the only way to find this data about their employees. You will not find the link on your own, you have to make a request and they have to send it to you.

“Dear Mr. ###########, This is our office’s response to your request for public records, PRR######, dated January 3, 2026. Please see the link attached for the information you have requested: Retirement Systems Division Public Data Sets | My NC Retirement”

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But it is not confidential.

“Good morning, Mr. ##########, The link is only available for those who make a request since the site with the data set has been archived. The link is not confidential in any way. Yes, you may share the data. Please let me know if you have any further questions. Best regards,”

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So use the link if you want.

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It took me some time, trial and error style, to get a handle on what is found at that link (and I am still attempting to do that as I write!). It is dense stuff. And very comprehensive from what I can gather so far. Really, I have only scratched the surface.

Long story short, the link does not have any separate pools of data for just the teachers, all the employee job classifications are combined in the data sheets you can access.

I finally zeroed in on the only dataset that allowed me to find deceased members, dataset 4, titled:

“Compensation History for Previously Employed Members”

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I had to learn the codes for the educators first off. Then I had to figure out a way to filter the pages for just those job classifications and also for those that died in 2021. The easy part was filtering for the deceased of 2021. But I had to then meticulously scan one at a time for the job codes. It took a long time.

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At the end of that process I had a list that I was then able to chronologically sort and make a graph from. I originally thought I had a graph of the active teachers that died in 2021 of all causes … not just from “covid” (like the Education Week lists we are always looking at). But now, after reading the fine print on the descriptions of the datasets, and having long discussions with various AI, I think my graph is most likely inactive educators that died in 2021. I won’t bore you with all the details about how I learned this. But suffice it to say, like the hard nut that it is, North Carolina did not make it clear in the data. I have swung back and forth thinking I had everyone on the list active, to some, and now possibly none. At least not active in the North Carolina pension system. If you get to the “supplemental” section at the end, I have the entire list there. Take a look at the ages of the educators when they died. Many were very young. It is entirely possible that many on my list and in the graph, once worked in this pension system but left to some other place, continuing to work as a teacher until their death in 2021. There may be a way to cross reference more than one dataset at this North Carolina database to find the active members here that died, but I have not figured that out yet. If you look at what is available and know a way, please let me know. But this may be why they did not want to answer my public records request directly - it was too much work!

***But as I say, that this is only scratching the surface of what is at that North Carolina archive. These are just the educators that died from one year of the pandemic. I could spend a good deal of time sifting through all that other data.***

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Anyway, take a look at the graph..

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Yikes! I feel like I am deep in the weeds. Oh well, got to slog on, I’ve gone this far ….

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Now let’s go back to our Education Week list of teachers lost to “covid”, filtered for North Carolina and 2021:

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Here are the dates of death on that list:

01/08/2021

01/13/2021

01/17/2021

01/19/2021

01/19/2021

01/22/2021

01/30/2021

02/04/2021

02/14/2021

03/03/2021

09/10/2021

09/14/2021

09/16/2021

09/17/2021

09/18/2021

09/20/2021

09/25/2021

09/27/2021

10/04/2021

10/05/2021

10/23/2021

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Heavy representation in January and September, with some spill over in February and October. Looks like a very similar pattern to the graph I just made from the pension system dataset, don’t you think?

A lot of young people on that list too. Click on the images if you are on a phone and zoom in.

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Now we have to do our housekeeping on the dates specific to North Carolina and when things happened for the teachers. We go back to Education Week and the calendar of when the shots rolled out to the educators:

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February 24th is the official date given on the Education Week calendar.

But North Carolina is not that far from Maryland - which let the teachers get the shot on January 18th.

Delaware is also an option (January 19th), along with the District of Columbia (January 25th).

But heck, a real go-getter could have taken a slightly longer jaunt up to the Big Apple (New York) as early as January 4th.

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Do we have independent verification that February 24th was the actual date? … remember the lesson we learned about New Mexico here.

Atrium Health

“ … North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper expanded vaccination eligibility to educators and schooling staff beginning as early as February 24. This expands vaccine eligibility to about 240,000 more people …”

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Next, what about the start of school?

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Late August seems to be the general timeframe here.

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With those dates in mind, go back and look at my graph again. And also go back and look at the Education Week dates of death again.

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See anything?

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***oh, and can I remind you for the one billionth time … the full approval of the Pfizer “vaccine” was on August 23rd, 2021.***

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In keeping with my recent new wrinkle of hunting for the investment gains for 2021 in these various pension systems, I will tell you how North Carolina did while those teachers were passing away …

STATE TREASURER of NORTH CAROLINA

JANUARY 13, 2021

“Despite economic upheaval, massive job losses, business shutdowns, and uncertainty in the investment market throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state pension plan achieved a record $114.9 billion valuation entering 2021.”

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North State Journal

January 21, 2021

“…The performance is all the more remarkable when considering its value dropped to an estimated $93.6 billion on March 23, 2020, at the height of the pandemic scare, but rebounded by nearly 23% to record-setting numbers just nine months later,” Folwell said.”.

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And it just got better …

Neuse News

June 24, 2021

“NC Treasurer Dale Folwell in an exclusive interview with Neuse News announced the North Carolina State Pension Plan has hit a record $121 billion. It’s one of the largest pools of public money in the world and covers more than 950,000 members … … People are living longer, and an increasing number of public servants are receiving more checks in retirement than they did paychecks while working. Some researchers predict half of all people born today will live to be 100 and beyond ...”

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That is all very nice.

I think I am going to wrap this one up soon. Sorry if it went all over the map.

I will just leave you with a couple of little factoids I did not know until a day or two ago.

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Ralph helped all those people get the life saving drug Remdesivir!!!

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health

April 29, 2020

“On April 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), reported that data from an international clinical trial testing the broad-spectrum antiviral drug remdesivir in around 1,090 patients showed “quite good news” and should result in a new standard of care for COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir was developed through an academic-corporate partnership between Gilead Sciences and the Baric Lab …”

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But he wasn’t done …

UNC System

October 12, 2021

“… Baric’s seminal research and understanding of coronaviruses aided the development, testing and rollout of the Moderna vaccine, used by millions in the United States. In April 2021, his lifetime of work was recognized through his induction into the National Academy of Sciences, a nonprofit institution established under a congressional charter and signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 …”

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That’s right … couldn’t have got the Moderna jab without him!!!

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Ralph, I think we do see you … everywhere we look.

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Share

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Supplemental

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Email exchanges with the Treasurer:

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Dataset explanatory information:

-I used dataset “Compensation History for Previously Employed Members”.

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In the “Limitations and Disclaimers” (first link) you get detailed explanations on how to use the information in the datasets.

For “DATASET 2022-04: Compensation History for PreviouslyEmployed Members” we have this table that gives you a legend for interpreting each line entry:

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Here is an example of the entries:

-most entries do not have fields 26 and 27. That is why you see “Termination Reason” usually at the end. I searched for the termination reason of “DEATH” to sort my list. I also sorted for dates in 2021.

*In the first line entry in those examples I put in bold the age of the teacher and the date of death. As you go through the entire list below, look for those ages. Not good.

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Here is a list of the different employee subgroups:

-I learned that I was looking for TSERS mostly, but also ORP to find the educators in the datasets.

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Here I am going to paste all the entries I filtered out for the educators.

Sorry, it is for the archival record.