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csofand
13h

Not sure if that is it. All the graphs and numbers are public pension system members, so probably not truly poor.

The very first graph, if you mean the death benefit deficits, that is public employee data there.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
10hEdited

WOW! The photos of the dead say it all for me! 😥 Apparently, the money gained by victims dying is a true DEATH BENEFIT for the evil ones in charge! 😲 By the way, your picture at the beginning. . . . .a church in an old suitcase. Pray tell, what does it mean to you?

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