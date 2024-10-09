*

*

*

While I still can, I will tell you how to see my claim … that 2.3 million deaths were erased overnight at the world’s largest obituary database … for yourself. Don’t take my word for it.

*

First of all, what is the Wayback Machine and why should we believe it is telling us the truth? Here is a brief description from our friends at Wikipedia:

The Wayback Machine is a digital archive of the World Wide Web founded by the Internet Archive , an American nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California. Created in 1996 and launched to the public in 2001, it allows users to go "back in time" to see how websites looked in the past. Its founders, Brewster Kahle and Bruce Gilliat, developed the Wayback Machine to provide "universal access to all knowledge" by preserving archived copies of defunct web pages.

Launched on May 10, 1996, the Wayback Machine had saved more than 38.2 billion web pages at the end of 2009. As of January 3, 2024, the Wayback Machine has archived more than 860 billion web pages and well over 99 petabytes of data.

*

So let’s go there and do the search again, shall we?

Take us to the Wayback Machine!

Once there, we will need to put this specific URL for the Legacy.com site:

https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/search

Once that has been entered, you should see this result:

*

Now we will want to compare the archived pages of Legacy.com for June 6th and June 7th of this year. When you click on a date, you will get a drop down with some time stamps. Each one of our dates only have one time stamp.

*

Click on the time stamp and it will take you to the archived page.

*

*

Do that again for June 7th (the Wayback Machine will do a reload when changing dates, give it a few seconds).

*

*

The numbers that we are seeing here called “recent results” are the total archived obituaries for the entire time that Legacy.com has been active. As you can see, overnight on the evening of 6/6/24, more than two million deaths just disappeared.

*

*

Go fish!

*

* I do not have paid subscriptions. But if you want to help me out, please consider contributing to a crowd fund I have to pay for a FOIA (public records request). Thank you.

Thanks for reading csofand’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.