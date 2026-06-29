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Transcriber B
11hEdited

Hmmm... I have transcribed many testimonies of people who suffered adverse cardiac and/or neurological events, many extremely painful, and which landed them in the emergency room, who report having been dismissed by doctors, told to go home, that it was just "anxiety." And if the patient mentioned that their pain and troubles started directly after the administration of the "safe and effective," oftentimes things with the doctors went south fast. Diagnosing a patient as disabled for some mental health issue seems to be very doable for the doctors; labeling a patient disabled by a vaccine injury, well now, that's generally very problematic for the doctors.

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Excavating What's Trapped's avatar
Excavating What's Trapped
5h

Edward Dowd talks of insurance companies experiencing a ‘dark swan event’ due to disability claims filling the roll out of the ‘safe and effective’ experiment

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