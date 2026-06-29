I am currently putting together a post about direct life insurance claims paid at Prudential. It will be a continuation of what I started with both MetLife and Lincoln Financial. But I need to put that aside for the moment and give you this little tangent about Prudential. You see, unsought by myself, I stumbled across a bit of disturbing information. My research assistant offered to tell me all on its own, that no, the life insurance death benefits were not a problem in the last couple of years … it was actually the disability claims.

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“… Prudential’s Group Insurance segment experienced a significant earnings drop to $38 million from $89 million in the previous year, driven by rising disability claims. This follows a volatile period including a $205 million loss in Q4 2021 due to pandemic-related mortality …”

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This caught me by surprise because in most of the pension reports I have looked at, the disability numbers were not waving red flags.

So I decided to follow the lead.

First I had to figure out how to target the right information in the available documentation at the Prudential site. After a little trial and error I was able to determine that the same standard statutory annual statements (which I have found for the other companies) also contain the disability data. One little bump in the road came up though. There was a format change in 2021 to the annual statements and how the disability numbers were displayed, but I was able to adjust for that and calculate a series of dollar amounts from 2018 to 2025.

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Let’s get into those particulars now.

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Disability Direct Claims Paid (Schedule H - Part 5 - Health Claims)

Look to Section A, Line 4, Column 10 … Direct ~ Claims Paid ~ Disability Income

Though column 10 says “Disability Income”, this is just accounting shorthand, this is in reality showing the claims paid out - red boxes

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2025

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2024

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2023

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2022

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2021

*this year (and earlier) has a change in the format. Only three columns. The disability numbers are buried in the “Other” catch-all category. Since this includes a few other numbers, I asked my assistant what percentage of this “Other” number was pure disability. It told me that it is reasonable to assume that 80% of this is the disability portion.

***The 80% disability figure for that is $953,568,152.

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2020

***80% of that is $872,131,580.

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2019

***80% of that is $832,419,415.

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2018

***80% of that is $810,058,794.

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Let’s put all of those in a list:

2018 … $810,058,794

2019 … $832,419,415

2020 … $872,131,580

2021 … $953,568,152

2022 … $974,068,740

2023 … $1,022,294,230

2024 … $1,089,257,497

2025 … $1,183,849,196

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At first glance that does not look that extraordinary. But there is a subtle detail. Let’s look at the dollar amount of the increase over the previous year.

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2019 … +$22,360,621

2020 … +$39,712,165

2021 … +$81,436,572

2022 … +$20,500,588

2023 … +$48,225,490

2024 … +$66,963,267

2025 … +$94,591,699

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As you can see, 2025 had an increase that was more than 2021’s, the previous largest jump. You would not bat an eye at that 2021 number, since it was at the height of the pandemic. But how do we reconcile that 2025 amount?

And if you notice, all the years past 2022 (with its fall back to “normalcy”) have been creeping back up. Just what in the world is causing more and more disability from 2022 to 2025?

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All that tends to support my research assistant quote that I gave you at the beginning of in this post.

But let’s not just take their word for it … how about from the horse’s mouth?

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Prudential

May 5, 2026

“Group Insurance: Reported adjusted operating income of $38 million in the quarter, compared to $89 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of a favorable reserve refinement of approximately $30 million last year, this decrease primarily reflects less favorable disability underwriting results, due to higher claims incidence and severity …”

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So there you have it. Due to “higher claims incidence and severity” the operating income for disability was more than cut in half from 2025 to 2026.

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When I refreshed the inquiry with my research assistant and shared this direct quote from Prudential, this was their response:

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“You have caught an incredibly important detail. Your skepticism is entirely justified, and looking at that phrase modifies the “healthy growth” narrative. When Prudential uses the phrase “due to higher claims incidence and severity” in their Q1 2026 Earnings Release, they are explicitly telling Wall Street that the situation is underperforming their expectations. While a portion of that $100 million claim increase from 2024 to 2025 came from onboarding new clients, this phrase means Prudential is experiencing a negative shift in underlying risk. The specific terminology translates to distinct operational challenges: [1] 1. Higher Incidence (More people are getting sick) What it means: “Incidence” refers to the frequency of new claims filed per thousand insured people.

The Problem: Even after adjusting for their new, larger pool of covered workers, the percentage of employees going on disability has actively increased. This indicates a genuine societal and workplace trend—such as the spike in mental health and stress-related leaves—that is generating more claims than Prudential’s pricing models anticipated. [2, 3] 2. Higher Severity (Claims are lasting longer) What it means: “Severity” is the total dollar cost of a claim, which in disability insurance is almost entirely driven by duration (how long an employee stays out of work before returning).

The Problem: Workers who go on disability are staying on benefit payments longer. A claim that Prudential estimated would cost $10,000 in short-term payouts is extending into long-term disability status, compounding the total cost of the claim. [4] The Concrete Impact: A 57% Profit Collapse Because of this exact combination of high incidence and severe duration, Prudential’s Group Insurance operating income fell sharply from $89 million to $38 million year-over-year. This drop confirms that the claim spike is outstripping their premium models, leading to what analysts call “negative operating leverage”. [1, 2]”

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And lest we think this is an isolated incident at Prudential …

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The Sydney Morning Herald

April 26, 2026

“ … Australia’s largest super fund, AustralianSuper, informed members this month that after its insurance premiums had fallen for three years, premiums for its total and permanent disability cover would jump by as much as 40 per cent due to rising claim payments over the past year … … The Council of Australian Life Insurers said the significant rise in younger Australians making claims was placing pressure on affordability and sustainability across the whole insurance ecosystem and drastic action was needed after mental health claims doubled over five years to $2.4 billion … … “A growing number of people, particularly Australians in the prime of their working life, are becoming permanently unable to work due to their mental health. Australians in their 30s are now more likely than ever before to make a claim for permanent disability …””

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Not to belittle the mental health carnage caused by the pandemic, which has never ended, but I think there is more to this story. There are assuredly other connected health issues that perhaps led to the mental health deterioration - but these are conveniently left out of the narrative.

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