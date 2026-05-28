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csofand
19h

... hey csofand, just because not very many people seem that inspired to leave a comment on your posts, it does not necessarily mean your readers don't care ...

.

THANKS STRANGER, I KNOW THAT’S PROBABLY TRUE.

STILL, IT WOULD BE NICE TO HEAR MORE THAN ONE'S OWN VOICE.

THANK GOODNESS FOR YOU, STRANGER.

.

... and do not lose sight of why you are doing this, csofand ...

.

I WILL TRY

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
15h

I concur. You’re not doing this to be popular, you’re documenting mass homicide and profiteering.

Though I admit I wouldn’t mind if a lot more people read these posts and commented on them.

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