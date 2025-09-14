I do not want to always be coming to you with trouble.
Let us not forget the good things when they happen.
February 25th of 2023.
It was not a time that would have been easy to do what this man did.
Thank you Woody.
I remember seeing this at the time -- it must have been posted on Substack because I haven’t had TV for a decade. I was stunned and encouraged that the network allowed it, but never heard any reaction -- pro or con -- to it.
It was a brave thing to do, thanks for reminding me -- it does cleanse the palate in these grim days.
That was fun! Thanks
Enjoy your Saturday night