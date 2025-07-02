I wonder how the Director thinks about what happened? Does she wish she would have drawn the line, and said, “Not here, not now”?

I wonder if she thinks about such things?

She is gone from the library … still living, to the best of my knowledge, but no longer the Director. Wherever she is in the world, if she hears of a former coworker that has died of a sudden cancer, does she cringe? Or if someone she once directed develops a heart problem, does she stop and wonder if there might be a connection to that dreadful ultimatum she had a part in? That sort of self examination would require a brave honesty to mean anything.

Can I blame her for not wanting to go to that dark place? It could lead to madness.

Everywhere you go there are Directors, and they most likely did exactly what mine did. Hell, who would've had the courage to say "No" during the budding hysteria of Covid? Not many. I'd like to say that I would have. But really, I will never know.

I want so desperately to be right. Don’t we all? We (the unvaccinated) want somebody to tell us that we made the correct choice. Surely all the Directors out there feel the same way. But here is the distinction … if we made the wrong choice, it was ours alone, we made no one do anything. But you Directors, what is the cost if you were wrong? You helped guide your workers to put something into their bodies, something they may otherwise not have wanted in there.

And once it is in, you can’t take it out.

Of course, the above mentioned Director (or anybody) can always just say about those cancers and heart problems that they were going to happen anyway, regardless. And that there is no proof it was caused by “you know what”.

That’s true, they can say that, but death is death, it’s final.

It can’t be undone.

I no longer work at the library, I retired early. It was unbearable towards the end for me as one of a handful of unvaccinated workers. I gave up a good chunk of my pension to be free of the constant fear of being found out, always holding my tongue.

Recently I attempted to understand what had happened to my fellow public employees by doing a FOIA here in my hometown, the infamous Portland. The county where I used to work did not like the questions I was asking them. They demanded thousands of dollars to tell me how much sick time their workers had been using. If those numbers were benign and showed how awesome the results were from forcing everyone to take an experimental drug, then I think they would be giving the proof of that to me for free.

I think they did protest too much.

I never got those answers from my old employer. It was a long and frustrating ordeal, with me trying to raise the money in a crowdfund. Long story short, I did not make it. But the silver lining to that experience was that it forced me to come up with a different way to get the information I was looking for.

Being a recent retiree, I had some experience dealing with my retirement system. Here where I live, in Oregon, it is called PERS, the (Public Employee Retirement System). I came up with the idea to FOIA them. I had the epiphany that all my old colleagues were members of PERS, and PERS was a government entity … so I could ask them to fork up some public records. I asked them how many members died in each year 2015 to 2024. They gave me that information rather quickly, and … for free! That was the beginning of this entire project.

Encouraged by that success, I “FOAI-ed” all the West Coast retirement systems. And by God, they began to trickle in. I noticed in some of the first replies that I was getting links to reports that could be found online. I put two and two together and began skipping the FOIAs. Over the course of the next few months I was able to find most state’s retirement reports by searching the internet.

Did I say that I used to work in a library?

Though it was not my goal at the beginning, as I did more states, I decided to make it a comprehensive tour of the country, and go for all fifty. Well here we are. I’ve gone to all fifty! But enough about how awesome I am. Yes, I found some way to avoid the shot. Yay! Yes, I am a stubborn son of a bitch that followed through with my threat to dissect all fifty U.S.A. retirement reports. Yip!

But really, what good can come of it?

.

What good is pain? Pain is a teacher. It is not something to be masked … silenced. When something gets your attention through discomfort or unease, what is the lesson? Should we not do that again? Should we help others to not do that again?

How do we get their attention?

And you future Directors out there, if you are reading this report, please think about it a good long time before you decide to make someone do what my Director did. Look at these numbers.

What happened?

.

Be honest.

Links to all the reports

( a work in progress )

.

Alabama



Alaska



Arizona

Tucson, Arizona



Arkansas (teachers)



California

California (redux … San Francisco … a fragment)

California (Los Angeles County … You Can Never Leave)

California (teachers)

Orange County, California

Fresno County, California



Colorado

Denver, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado



Connecticut



Delaware



Florida



Georgia

Georgia (teachers)

Fulton County, Georgia (The Missing Dead)



Hawaii



Idaho



Illinois

Illinois (municipal) … The Curious Case of Illinois

Chicago, Illinois (Municipal)



Indiana



Iowa



Kansas



Kentucky



Louisiana



Maine



Maryland

Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Baltimore County, Maryland



Massachusetts



Michigan



Minnesota

Minnesota (teachers)



Mississippi



Missouri



Montana



Nebraska (teachers)

Lincoln, Nebraska (Police and Fire)



Nevada



New Hampshire



New Jersey



New Mexico

Back to New Mexico (teachers)



New York

Back to New York (teachers)

New York City (police)



North Carolina (… a fragment - death benefits)

North Carolina (firefighters) … Hard Nuts



North Dakota



Ohio

Ohio (teachers)



Oklahoma

Oklahoma (police)



Oregon



Pennsylvania (… corrected)

Pennsylvania (teachers)



Rhode Island



South Carolina



South Dakota



Tennessee



Texas (teachers)

Texas (municipal)

Austin, Texas

Texas Employees Retirement System (Deep in the Heart)



Utah



Vermont



Virginia

Virginia (… again)

Fairfax County, Virginia (teachers)

Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond



Washington



West Virginia



Wisconsin



Wyoming



.



National

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

I have been laboring over how to make these final graphs. It was suggested to me that I should put as many state tallies together as I could to show the big picture in a composite graph. That is not as easy as it may seem. You see, not all the state’s annual reports are in the same format - some are calendar year and some are fiscal year. And when it comes to the fiscal year reports, they all do not have the same end date.

The largest group of common reports are the fiscal year variety that end on June 30th. I was able to combine 33 reports of that category for the years FY2014 through FY2023 into the first graph below. Unfortunately, not every report has data available through FY2024. Therefore I limited the range to have the largest crossover. Because of that, this first graph is the best representation of the big picture I can muster. I think you will see in the graph that FY2021, FY2022 and FY2023 are a sustained and elevated plateau above the previous years. There is no diminishing of the removals of members after the introduction of the vaccines as Emergency Use or fully FDA Approved. And to be precise, since our first graph is a fiscal year ending on June 30th of 2023, its last bar goes past Biden’s declared “end of the pandemic”.

.

.

.

*the above graph incorporates the following reports:

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas (teachers), California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska (teachers), Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico (teachers), North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania (teachers), San Francisco, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia

.

.

.

As good as that first graph is at showing the big picture, I think it is worth exploring some of the other report combinations to see if there are any consistent patterns.

Reports by Type

(Those with an asterisk * have incomplete data available and are not included in the larger combination graphs.)

.

.

Calendar Year:

California, Colorado, *North Carolina (… a fragment - death benefits), Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania (… corrected), Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

.

*the above graph incorporates the following reports:

California (from FOIA), Colorado, Ohio, Oregon (from FOIA), Pennsylvania (corrected), Utah, Washington (from FOIA), Wisconsin, Wyoming

.

*the above graph incorporates the following reports:

California (from FOIA), Colorado, Oregon (from FOIA), Washington (from FOIA)

.

.

Fiscal Year Ending March 31st:

New York

.

.

Fiscal Year Ending June 30th:

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas (teachers), California (redux … San Francisco ( a fragment), Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, *Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska (teachers), Nevada, *New Hampshire, New Mexico, Back to New Mexico (teachers), North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania (teachers), *Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, *Tennessee, *Vermont, Virginia, Virginia (… again), West Virginia

.

*the above graph incorporates the following reports:

Arkansas (teachers), California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska (teachers), Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico (teachers), North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota

.

.

Fiscal Year As of July 1:

*New Jersey

.

Fiscal Year Ending August 31st:

Texas (teachers)

.

Fiscal Year Ending September 30th:

Alabama, Michigan

Okay then, what is my version of things?

In general, I would say that I do not see the evidence that the coerced medical interventions had the benefits they were advertised to give. In the majority of cases, the years following the rollout of the covid vaccines saw no return to pre-pandemic norms for death indicators. The first EUA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna showed up at the end of 2020. If the safe and effective drugs in the needle did what they were supposed to do, then why do we see again and again large and “above the norm” removal and death statistics for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024?

Wouldn’t a reasonable question be whether or not the thing in that needle was involved with that somehow?

But we are not even allowed to ask that question.

Believe it or not, I was a kind of Director at the end of my tenure at the library. The branch supervisor up and took another job at a library on the East coast. She called me in and said she thought I should be the temporary supervisor while the library recruited her replacement. I really did not want to do it, but I also did not want some unknown to come in there and ‘eff’ things up. We were getting ready to reopen the branch for patrons after being closed because of covid for many months. I think my coworkers were glad I agreed to do it. We were all tired and a little stressed out, to say the least.

I was tasked with getting the ball rolling with the staff to prepare for the reopening. We had several meetings with higher ups looking at plans and discussing contingencies. My supervisor, a Mr. F, was walking me through the floor plans one day. The particular point he was explaining concerned the 10 foot bubbles that would surround where patrons could sit. No other patrons would be allowed to enter the ‘bubble’ while it was occupied. On the map of the reading room these ‘bubbles’ were strategically placed. I noticed that one such bubble was situated closer than 10 feet to an aisle where other patrons could browse the shelves. I asked Mr. F if this was a mistake, and should we realign the bubble? His reply was that it was okay because there was a bookshelf between the bubble and the browsing aisle. I was dumbfounded. I tried to explain that it made no sense. Either he did not grasp that a bird’s eye view on paper had nothing to do with the physical reality of a bookshelf, and thus its ability to block the passage of air, or he did not care. The plan was left as it was.

Do the Directors realize that they also act?

.

.

.

Director, I want to forgive you. Maybe I will get there someday.

.

.

.

No, there are no heroes coming to save the day. We just have real people trying to do their best. Police officers, doctors, fire fighters and teachers … maybe even a librarian.

.

.

.