Transcriber B
Jul 3Edited

Csofand— warmest congratulations on wrapping up your long and detailed project. Thank you, and I know that future historians will thank you, for your having undertaken this grand contribution.

Your post brings my mind back to the early days of the mandates. It was instantly clear to me at that time, like a warning bell in my mind, that one day on this earth the mandators, or at least those still alive when the day comes, will face the consequences of their crime.

Taking the covid jabs was one thing— it was a choice, and I would say, with the information I now have, that those who took the jabs were all victims of a crime. The jabs were deliberately misrepresented as "vaccines" by those who would profit from them (and who may have had other motives as well) having literally changed the definition of the word "vaccine" to accommodate what was previously known as "gene therapy") and misrepresenting them as "safe and effective." (These injections were not safe, as the clinical trials show. Any reader here wondering about that, see the Pfizer documents, made public by a FOIA, at: https://phmpt.org )

On the other hand, mandating the covid jabs — even if the person doing the mandating had themselves been conned— was a crime.

Mandating these emergency use authorized injections is a crime because forcing any medical treatment on another person violates civil and human rights, and violates the US HIPAA, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. Most seriously, it violates existing law on informed consent, much of which was established from the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi doctors following WWII.

About "choice"— Personally, I have great compassion for those who took the shots thinking the jabs were truly good and necessary, or, even with many doubts, they took them in order to be able to keep a roof over their head and to feed their families. Many people took the shots in order to be able to attend to a spouse, elder, or child in the hospital or a nursing home. I am not criticizing anyone who took the jabs. I'm not in their shoes. Other people's personal medical decisions are none of my business. Furthermore, none of us, not one of us, gets through life without making some mistakes. I'm not judging.

At the time that the mandates started rolling out, I had no idea of the egregious fraud in the clinical trials, the vast, orchestrated censorship, and what would turn out to be a grisly avalanche of death and injury. Like many people, in my personal circles I can now count an appalling large number of deaths and injuries starting in 2021-2022 with the jabs roll out. Of course, without autopsies, I cannot know for sure if any given death or injury was a direct result of the covid jabs that person took. But it sure does look like something has been killing and injuring people— excess deaths data show this for multiple countries as well— and generally speaking those unfortunate people are not the unjabbed.

As you know, dear csofand, I have dedicated myself since 2021 to transcribing counter-narrative video from 2021-2023 for the historical record. These videos were either censored or shadow-banned on Big Tech / mainstream media, but still largely possible to ferret out of such sites as bitchute, odysee, rumble & etc. Not all but many of these censored and shadow-banned videos are testimonies from the bereaved and the injured.

At first, with the roll out in late 2020 and early 2021, what I did expect to see was some cases of anaphylaxis, and a slew of new onset allergies and skin issues such as eczema, and perhaps also some rare cases of Guillain Barré. I expected those adverse events because I personally know people who have suffered such injuries from previous vaccines. What happened was grotesque— another level. Clots, strokes, allergies of all kids, aFib, myocarditis, heart attacks, bleeding disorders, and then the parade of neurological injuries— neurological injuries of an absolutely hellish nature. Then the fatal infections, then the turbo cancers. It goes on and on and on and on.

In mandating a jab (no jab no job/ no jab no education/ no jab no ability to visit mom in the nursing home/ no jab no travel) what a mandator was doing was not only violating a person's dignity and rights— a form of rape— but subjecting them to the very real risk of death or life-altering injury.

This was nothing less than a triple whammy of Jab Crow, murder, and assault.

In no civilized society do we allow individuals, because they feel nervous and afraid, and because they have an opinion, to subject their employees, students, patients and patient's families, and fellow citizens to rape, and possible death and injury.

Our rights, clearly spelled out in the US Constitution, are "inalienable," not dependent on the fashions and moods of the moment.

There is no vaccine that has not injured or killed someone. Taking one needs to a choice, and with informed consent. However these covid jabs, "vaccines," so called by the fraudsters, were Emergency Use Authorized repurposed gene therapy.

The mandators need to be held accountable before the law. Will it happen? Time will tell. But you know what, I not only think it should happen, I think that it will happen. And I think that when made accountable before the law, some of the mandators are going to be very, very, very sorry about what they did to other people.

I'm not big on revenge, by the way. I'm all for civilization, which requires laws and adherence to law; apart from that, I'm a leave-it-to-the-wisdom-of-the-Divine kind of person. And I have a big heart. I'm just stating what I perceive to be the facts of the matter.

David Shohl
Jul 3

The title Dead Reckoning is grimly perfect.

So are the images, complete with puns on the Directorial “cut” and the cut Gordian knot.

The acknowledgment that no hero is coming to save us affirms the imperative that we now act on our own to free ourselves from Hitchcock-ian Directors.

And if we — the unvaccinated, those who said no to the Grand Inquisitor — crave vindication, it’s because we ARE right to oppose lethal coercion, as a matter of personal and ethical necessity.

Now you’ve completed the proof, painstakingly assembled and presented with both humility and fierce determination. You explain your history, which speaks to readers’ curiosity about motivation, and you contextualize your experience in the national and global view.

I hope future witnesses appreciate this massive project because you’ve assembled the evidence in excruciating detail as well as in a conclusive, monumental picture — that cinematic sweep that unites smallest and largest. This is one person’s reckoning of a greater, terrible reckoning.

