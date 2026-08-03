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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
4h

Also, 4 years shy of my full pension!! 2 out of 43 workers in my group died shortly after the “strafe & affective”

I tried to dissuade family, coworkers, co-parishioners …. to no avail.

Only one former tenant (trained nurse) actually spent the time to look at info I sent. That one person, now residing in Central Asia, thanks me every month.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
12h

!!

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