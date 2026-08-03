The other day I watched a video of I guess the most popular commentator on ESPN apologize to Kyrie Irving. That was nice to witness. I do not think the rest of us will ever get our apologies from the ones that owe them to us.

Many posts ago I told you about my experience at the county library job I worked for 26 years ~ how I was mandated the jab or lose my job, how I barely got a religious exemption, and how I ultimately had to leave 4 years shy of my full retirement benefits … because it was unbearable. I told you about the library director that I had to beg at the last moment for a Hail Mary, to ask that they encourage the HR department to take my exemption request seriously, since all signs at the end of that process looked like I was going to lose my job. I told the director that I felt like a piece of garbage they wanted to throw away. I do not know if it was only the director’s intervention that saved my job (albeit temporarily) or if it was just a game of sadistic “chicken” the HR staff was playing to see if I would blink.

Those are some of the people that should do like the ESPN talking head, and send me (along with the rest of the unvaccinated library staff) an apology.

But it will never happen.

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The winners always get to tell the stories about what happened. I doubt if the ESPN person would have made that apology now if it weren’t for the recent Fauci testimony in Congress. There are many people that I respect here in the “health freedom” arena that have warned us to not place too much weight on those proceedings. And I largely agree with that. But in this case, the ESPN guy mentioned the Fauci testimony several times throughout his lengthy apology to Kyrie. I think in this sport man’s mind Fauci had become a loser, and so it was now OK to change his story about the basketball star he had vilified during the pandemic. But you see, as long as Fauci was a winner, he (ESPN man) was going to stick with his harsh assessment of Kyrie.

This guy lives and breathes sports.

It’s all about being on the winning team.

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I am not celebrating.

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I like Kyrie and will always admire what he did. He deserved that apology.

But the people that did this to us during “covid” are now in almost complete control of the creation of our stories - the ones the masses … the “normies” consume.

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Case in point, and speaking of Hail Marys …

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A few days before I witnessed that apology to Kyrie, I was innocently looking for a cheesy movie to watch with my spouse. Something mindless and entertaining. Knowing nothing at all about it, other than it had an actor that I kind of liked, we decided to take advantage of our current privileges at Amazon Prime and cue up something called Project Hail Mary.

I thought we were in for a kid oriented sci-fi fluff piece. And on the surface it could be seen as such. Our main character is a school teacher. The film is chock full of special effects. And there is a cute alien sidekick that looks like a spider-crab and a brick had a baby.

But as the story of this film unfolded, something started to unsettle me about it. I began feeling an itching dread that this was not the mindless fluff I wanted after all. I should have known there was a dark dimension lurking beneath from the opening scene.

Our protagonist wakes up on a spaceship, confused and not knowing where he is. He crawls away from his sleep pod like a worm in an orange prison jumper, only to be dragged back by a robotic arm.

You see, he just forgot he was on a mission to save humanity.

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Fortunately for us, they then take us on a flashback to his classroom on Earth where he is explaining to a bunch of adorable children that the sun is sick ~ there are these little space bugs attacking it. And the adults of Earth only have a small window of time to find a way to fix it. Hmmm, that kind of sounds familiar. Our guy is a super smart scientist, by the way. He is soon visited by a white lady that wears a lot of fabric around her head and talks like she could be the granddaughter of Mengele - German accent and all - maybe could also a relative of someone named Schwab?

This weird woman then convinces our guy to work on the project to save us all and the planet. He lives up to his reputation as a smarty, and comes up with really helpful stuff for them to get ready to send off the big spaceship out into space. One day a bad thing happens and somebody on the spaceship team dies.

The lady asks our guy to volunteer to go on the mission.

(she reminds me of another lady that likes scarves … but I digress)

Did I say it is a suicide mission yet?

He does not want to do it.

Flash forward.

After he wakes up on the spaceship and figures out that he is the last hope for humanity because the other people on the ship died in their prison … I mean sleep pods … he teams up with the “brick crab” to stop the space bugs. They send out a probe to collect samples.

Now that probe also reminds me of something, but I can’t place it.

Oh well, maybe it will come to me.

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Well, the dynamic duo figured it out and stopped the sun-killing bugs.

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The end.

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Oh, but I forgot to finish telling you about how our guy got on the spaceship.

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Remember, he did not want to do it. It was a sacrifice he was not willing to make.

The lady did not take “No” for an answer.

He was being selfish ~ and the schoolchildren, their grandparents and the planet needed saving.

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So …

… she called in some guys to help him make the required concessions.

He fought them really hard.

He ran.

They chased him to the edge of the science camp where the barbed wire fence waited.

They threw him to the ground.

And against his will, they plunged a needle into his body.

That’s why he didn’t remember how he got on the spaceship.

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But it’s okay, because he got to be a hero.

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(All the preceding images from the film are reproduced under fair use).

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Citation: Project Hail Mary. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Amazon MGM Studios, 2026.

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Geez, csofand that is nice. All these years after covid, who can blame some screenwriters for maybe even subconsciously weaving in a few plot lines from the big event. Why don’t you just take it easy and enjoy the film?

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Uh …

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You should look at this:

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“No, the novel Project Hail Mary was officially published on May 4, 2021. The confusion comes from the film’s early development history: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer acquired the adaptation rights for $3 million in early 2020 while the book was still an unpublished, unreleased manuscript. Ryan Gosling also signed on to star and produce that same year, months before the public could buy the book.”

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“Amazon MGM Studios fully financed and backed the production of Project Hail Mary. Key details regarding the film’s financing include: * Total Budget: The studio invested a massive $248 million production budget, which was reduced to a net cost of roughly $200 million after factoring in generous UK film tax credits. * The Initial Investment: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer originally bought the film rights to Andy Weir’s book for $3 million back in 2020 before its official publication. * The Amazon Takeover: When Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion in 2022, it inherited the project and chose to fully finance it as its first massive, global theatrical gamble.”

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That’s right.

This thing was conceived in early 2020.

My guy Ryan got on board right at the beginning.

You see, they know you have to get a head start on really important stuff.

Plant the seeds.

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Tell the kids a story.

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If only Kyrie could have watched this inspiring film before the pandemic, then he might have had a chance to understand what it means to be a real hero … even if you don’t want to.

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