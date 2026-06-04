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“I’m a former public employee that did not want to put an experimental drug into my body just to keep my job. That experience has probably scarred me for life. I am now looking at public institutions, state by state, to see if there is any potential (official) evidence of harm caused by those coerced covid vaccinations.

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I am now 100% convinced that there were harms, and my data shows that clearly.

Moving forward, I am currently looking for any signs that the injuries are still happening - specifically, do we see a trend of elevated health impacts above any pre-pandemic norms? Because by this time, any supposed “benefits” to be had from the safe and effective “covid” vaccines should have kicked in and made everything normal again.

Right?

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***If there are terms that you come across that you need explained, try consulting my pension glossary.***

Anybody we know from Delaware?

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Hey, remember a while back when I was doing all that Ghost Bomb and bad pension stuff? Somewhere in all that, I went off on a little tangent and told you that one of the Ghost Bomb locations …

… had the absolute best investment return in 2021.

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Yep, that was little Delaware … Sleepy Joe’s home state.

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Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

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“Yes, that is correct; for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, Delaware’s public pension plan indeed recorded the highest investment returns among state retirement systems in the United States. [1, 2] The Delaware Public Employees' Retirement System (DPERS) generated a record-breaking net investment return of 38.4% for fiscal year 2021. This exceptional performance significantly outperformed the national average and comfortably exceeded the system's policy benchmark of 25.8%.”

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The Big Payday

DELAWARE PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM

A Component Unit of the State of Delaware

54th Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

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page 93 (Fifteen-Year Total Investment Rates of Return)

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That looks like about 3.6 billion dollars in investment gains from 2020 to 2021.

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page 101 (Annual Fair Value of Fund and Rate of Return)

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Unexpected Mortality

The last time I looked at Delaware’s pension system I was still pretty new to all this. Here is the members removed from rolls graph from that post:

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I am going to show you the new table for the main employee group and ask that you picture the new bar for FY2024.

***there are several smaller subgroups with their own tables, but I have not combined those in this graph.

page 110 (Schedule of Retirants and Beneficiaries Added to and Removed from Rolls)

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A little closer:

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So that 1,065 members removed number for 2024 would add a new bar on the old graph just about the same size as 2023 (maybe a smidge lower) - still well above the pre-pandemic norm.

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The next information is unique to this pension system. It is called a burial benefit. My understanding is that it only applies to retired members. It is a lump sum payment of around $8000. Here is the graph I made last time:

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Here is the table from the new report for the main employee group:

page 127 (Schedule of Deductions by Type (dollar values expressed in thousands))

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That new number for 2025 is $7,839,000 and it is the second largest sum in the ten year range. Only 2023 had a bigger statistic for this payout. Imagine another new bar on that old graph with 2025’s a little lower than 2023.

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So 2025 is beating out 2020 and 2021 - the two years you would expect to be the top for covid mortality.

This makes no sense … if a certain medical intervention did what it was advertised to do.

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Just saying.

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Somehow I totally neglected to report this next statistic the last time. It is for death refunds. And like a broken record, I am going to remind you that is a sum for payments made when an active member dies before retirement.

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page 134 (Schedule of Benefit Deductions by Type (dollar values expressed in thousands))

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A little closer:

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As you can see, 2024 and 2025 are the top two figures in the ten year range.

2024 … $1,442,000

2025 … $1,359,000

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Each of those sums easily beat out 2020 and 2021 by a wide margin.

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“Something” is taking out the active members at an increasing rate in the last few years.

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What could it be?

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Like my friend Debbie Lerman likes to say … it’s ABV … “anything but vaccines”

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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