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Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
7h

Wow~

I'm not going to get to jaded. Not yet anyway.

So - Wow.

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
3h

csofand— good to see you plowing on.

About Delaware. Kudos to the Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance for having made a huge effort. Of course they were heavily censored on most Big Tech platforms. Here's their webpage:

https://www.delawaremfa.org/

and their rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/c/TownHalls?e9s=src_v1_cbl

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