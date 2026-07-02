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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
8h

One problem with the theory that the Delta variant was driving a higher death rate in 2021: according to the sources in your post, the variant is supposedly more transmissible than previous strains, but nothing is mentioned about whether it causes more death or sickness — maybe it was more benign, like Omicron was said to be. According to the theory of RNA viruses, each successive strain tends to cause milder symptoms, since a virus that kills too many hosts will run out of places to reproduce.

Another problem with blaming Delta for higher mortality in 2021: such an analysis ignores the known lethal hazards of the vaccine.

As you suggest, Delta was a diversion, a poorly substantiated publicity stunt designed to distract people from the increased number of vaccine-induced deaths.

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
6h

The blue man in your photo is a chief deity in the Hindu religion. The very chief one is a bearded man with a cobra snake wrapped around his neck! 😲 Sadly, millions of Hindus now in the U.S. believe in this! ☹ Gog and Magog are mentioned in Ezekiel 38 & 39 and Revelation 20:7-9.

IMPO (In My Prayerful Opinion!) Ezekiel 38 & 39 describe a war in the last days with Russia and Allies along with Persia (Iran) and Allies attacking Israel and the U.S. at the same time. WECANBETHISCLOSETOTHISHAPPENING! The might of these countries are ended with this attack. The victorious U.S. Government (under POTUS Trump?) will then enforce "The Mark of the Beast: CHISTIANITY!" in Revelation 13:18. This verse says that the WISE will understand!

HAPPY 250th INDEPENDENCE DAY! . . .and we hope MANY MORE! 😊

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