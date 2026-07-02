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I started putting this one together and it began going into the weeds. So I decided to just come back up here to the start of the writing and just bluntly say what is on my mind about this topic, instead of beating around the bush:

I am so sick and tired of people saying that the reason that there was so much more death in 2021 than 2020 is because of the Delta variant!

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There … I feel much better.

I am still working on that full Prudential report that I mentioned recently, but first I am going to have to follow one more tangent that cropped up in the middle of that research … and this is something that has been bugging me for a really long time.

While compiling my statistics for the life insurance claims paid at Prudential for the last ten years, of course we see that 2021 is big. Prudential took a giant hit financially from that … bigger than 2020 by far. I have looked at so much of this data now over the last couple of years, I just take it for granted that I will see big 2021 mortality numbers. You know what I think caused that. But apologists for the whole covid madness will just say I am a fervent anti-vaxxer, and that I do not understand how deadly covid really was at that time. The Delta variant was taking people out right and left … and just think how bad it might have been if it weren’t for those amazing vaccines. Well I am effing tired of hearing that as an excuse for the wave of death we see in 2021 … and we are definitely going to witness that in the Prudential numbers! Appropriately then, I just want to try and understand more about this Delta variant … where the hell did it come from anyway?

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But of course Alpha comes before Delta .

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UK Health Security Agency

February 5, 2021

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“ … This sequencing capability allowed us to detect the emergence of the variant first seen in South East England called Alpha, which went on to establish dominance before being outcompeted by a variant first identified in India, known as Delta. As case numbers remain high around the world, the virus will continue to naturally evolve and many more variants and mutations are likely to be identified in the coming months, both in the UK and in other countries. … Most mutations are not a cause for concern. Scientists around the world have been monitoring these throughout the pandemic. In the UK, we have a comprehensive genomics system which allows us to detect these different mutations. The UK has contributed around half of the sequences in the global SARS-COV-2 genome repository (GISAID). More samples are sent for sequencing than ever before and new rapid testing speeds up the detection of variants under close monitoring, which allows for public health interventions to be quickly put in place …”

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The Guardian

April 3, 2021

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“ … So when the coronavirus first reached the UK, world-leading genomic scientists were ready to play their part. On 4 March 2020, they began a major collaborative effort to sequence samples from people who had fallen ill. The Covid-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) consortium included the four public health agencies, the Wellcome Sanger Institute and more than a dozen universities …”

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Did you know that the birthplace of the Delta variant was really just all freaked out about the Alpha variant? Yes, India had no idea that they had the real monster hiding in their midst. No, when the cogs got set in motion at the border, it was to keep those English Alpha-devils out … again!

Ministry of Science & Technology

December 30, 2020

“ … In the backdrop of the emergence of a newly identified variant of the novel SARS-CoV-2 Virus in the UK, South Africa and some other parts of the world, the Government has taken action to accelerate VirusSurveillance, Genome Sequencing and Characterization. A new variant, which that was found in the UK, especially in the London region, is defined by multiple mutations in the Spike region, as well as mutations in other genomic regions. As per DBTDBT, these mutations are rapidly increasing the number of variants of the virus. This variant is significantly more transmissible than previously circulating variants, with an estimated potential to increase the reproductive number with an estimated increased transmissibility of up to 70%, it said. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will monitor the genomic variations on a regular basis through the multi-laboratory network. Knowledge generated though this vital research consortium will also assist in developing diagnostics and potential therapeutics and vaccines in the future … “

NDTV

June 4, 2021

“ … The Delta variant - or the B.1.617.2 strain - is “more infectious” than the Alpha variant first detected in Kent, UK, says the study by scientists of the Indian SARS COV2 Genomic Consortia and the National Centre for Disease Control. The study was launched to investigate what caused the second surge. The Delta variant is, in fact, 50 per cent more contagious than the Alpha strain, the study says … … The role of the Delta variant in breakthrough infections - or Covid infections after vaccination - has also been found to be big. There are no such cases when it comes to the Alpha variant, the study finds …”

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Hindustan Times

August 23, 2021

“ … “So far, for all the breakthrough infections that have been sequenced, there has been no other variant identified but for the Delta, and, in some cases, we know that we have Alpha in the country,” DBT secretary Renu Swarup was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday …”

What am I hinting at with the repeated mention of “ cogs ”?

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It is an acronym coined in the UK for their virus hunting unit … The Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium … these are the heroes that fingered the Alpha.

Well, inspired by their old colonial friends’ leading example, the Indians formed a Cog of their own … INSACOG or the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium. They did a really good job whacking down the Anglo-Alpha covid germs trying to sneak into the country. But not sitting on their haunches, after that was settled they then began surveilling their own land. And lo and behold, not long after … up popped Delta. Thank goodness for the COGs and their vigilance in letting us know just what the hell was going on out there in the wilderness! In India’s case, it was a Christmas miracle. You see, INSACOG was officially formed on December 25th, 2020 (… wonder if the Brits talked the Indians into honoring Jesus with that date? ) The long historical ties between these two nations seem to have really paid off here during the pandemic - tagging the two big variant monsters in no time flat!

Wow! The first variant of concern, the Alpha, rears its ugly head in the United Kingdom. Then the far off land emulates their system of detection, even copying the name, and ultimately discovers the worst variant of them all, Delta.

What a wild story!

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And of course, all the while the blueprints of these new variants are being shared with the world …

“ … The UK has contributed around half of the sequences in the global SARS-COV-2 genome repository (GISAID). More samples are sent for sequencing than ever before and new rapid testing speeds up the detection of variants under close monitoring, which allows for public health interventions to be quickly put in place …”

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Oh yeah, our old friend GISAID!

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Yay!

Go GISAID!

Go GISAID!

Tell them all about it and how to find it!

We got your damn fingerprints Delta!

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Okay, I think you get my point there. Is it just a big coincidence that the old buddies England and India name their virus hunters COG and then find the two biggest and baddest variants in less than a year?

Hmmm.

Anyway, that is where the scary Delta came from.

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Now let’s wrap this mess up, I got to finish the rest of that Prudential stuff.

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My last point is this … how did they know it was Delta that killed all those people in 2021?

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“Later Delta cases around the world were usually *diagnosed* with general SARS‑CoV‑2 PCR tests, but *identified as Delta* using genomic sequencing (and, later, some variant‑targeted PCR assays), with those methods heavily informed by sequence data shared through platforms like GISAID. [gvn](https://gvn.org/covid-19/delta-b-1-617-2/)”

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Yep.

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“Delta (B.1.617.2) sequences from India were uploaded in large numbers to GISAID and used extensively in global analyses of the variant’s spread and evolution; GISAID quickly became the main international repository where researchers accessed Delta genomes.”

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Uh-huh.

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“Most deaths in the late‑2021 “Delta wave” were *not* individually proven to be Delta by variant‑specific tests; instead, health agencies attributed the surge largely to Delta because genomic surveillance showed Delta dominating infections at the population level during that period. ## How deaths were actually classified - In routine clinical care, the vast majority of patients were diagnosed with generic SARS‑CoV‑2 PCR tests (or antigen tests) that say “you have Covid,” not “you have Delta.” - Only a small fraction of positive samples were sequenced (or tested with variant‑targeted PCR) to determine the variant; sequencing is expensive and resource‑intensive, so most countries sequenced only a sample of cases. This means that for most individual deaths, the variant was *not* directly confirmed. Instead, if someone died during a period when surveillance showed 90%+ of circulating virus was Delta in that region, their death is usually counted in analyses as part of the “Delta period” or “Delta wave.” ## How we know Delta drove the surge - Genomic surveillance systems (national programs plus international databases like GISAID) tracked what fraction of sequenced samples were Delta over time in each country or region. - When Delta became the overwhelmingly dominant lineage in mid‑ to late‑2021 in many countries, and case and death curves rose sharply in the same timeframe, epidemiologists attributed that surge to Delta. - Formal studies that compare mortality “by variant” typically define variant periods (e.g., “Delta‑dominant period”) based on surveillance data, then look at all Covid deaths in that period—not just deaths in cases with confirmed sequencing—to estimate Delta’s mortality impact. So, in practice: a minority of cases and deaths had Delta confirmed by specific testing; the majority were statistically and epidemiologically attributed to Delta because Delta was the dominant variant causing infections during the periods when those deaths occurred.”

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So there you go, we knew it was the monster known as Delta that killed the people because the COGs, GISAID and the PCR said so.

Share

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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Supplemental

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Later Delta cases around the world were usually *diagnosed* with general SARS‑CoV‑2 PCR tests, but *identified as Delta* using genomic sequencing (and, later, some variant‑targeted PCR assays), with those methods heavily informed by sequence data shared through platforms like GISAID. [gvn](https://gvn.org/covid-19/delta-b-1-617-2/)

## How global labs detected Delta

- Routine testing in most countries used broad RT‑PCR assays that detect SARS‑CoV‑2 infection without specifying the variant; these tests target conserved genes (for example ORF1ab, N, E) and generally continue to work across variants. [gvn](https://gvn.org/covid-19/delta-b-1-617-2/)

- To determine that a given positive sample was specifically Delta, labs relied on genomic sequencing or, later in the pandemic, PCR assays designed to detect Delta‑characteristic mutations (for example, assays keyed to spike mutations like L452R or T478K) built on prior sequence knowledge. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8628602/)

## Role of GISAID and other databases

- The characteristic Delta mutation pattern in the spike and other genes (such as L452R, T478K, P681R, D950N) was defined by comparing many genomes from India and then globally, with those sequences shared through international databases like GISAID; these data allowed scientists to say “this mutation constellation = B.1.617.2 (Delta).” [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9695218/)

- Once that pattern was known, public‑health labs could (a) classify sequences from their own countries as Delta if they matched that signature, and (b) design targeted PCR assays to screen for those mutations as a faster, cheaper proxy when full sequencing was not feasible. [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8725927/)

So, in effect: global labs found infections with broad PCR tests, then identified them as Delta using genomic sequencing and mutation‑specific PCR, both of which depended on the mutation profile that had been established using sequence data largely shared via GISAID and similar repositories.

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For the Delta variant specifically, we can’t say with confidence that GISAID was literally the first place its sequence ever appeared, because that level of “who uploaded first, where, and at what exact time” is not documented in the public summaries most people rely on.

Here’s what is well supported and what is not:

## How Delta sequences were shared

- Delta (B.1.617.2) sequences from India were uploaded in large numbers to GISAID and used extensively in global analyses of the variant’s spread and evolution; GISAID quickly became the main international repository where researchers accessed Delta genomes.

- Scientific overviews that discuss Delta’s emergence are typically based on GISAID data (and sometimes other databases such as GenBank), but they do not usually spell out, down to the first sequence, which platform got the earliest upload or when that upload happened to the minute.

## What we *don’t* have from public summaries

- Public-facing articles and reviews about Delta almost never identify a specific sequence ID and say, “this was the first Delta genome and it was first shared on platform X on date Y.”

- There is also precedent from early 2020 (for the original Wuhan strain) that sequence sharing can involve multiple channels (national CDCs, internal networks, GISAID, other forums), with later debate about which platform actually made a genome “public” first; something similar could in principle apply to later variants, including Delta.

## Reasonable but careful answer

Given that:

- GISAID is the primary international database used for SARS‑CoV‑2 variant surveillance,

- and Delta surveillance and naming relied heavily on sequences available there,

it is very likely that GISAID was *among the earliest and most important* places where Delta sequences were shared and accessed for global tracking. But with the information that is normally available publicly, you cannot say with rigor that GISAID was definitively the first platform to host a Delta sequence, as opposed to one of the earliest and the most widely used.

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When I said “scientific and WHO tracking records,” I was referring to two kinds of sources, which use slightly different language but point to the same thing: Delta (B.1.617.2) being first found in India.

## WHO-related tracking and naming

- The World Health Organization’s variant tracking and naming statements (summarized in news reports and releases) say that the lineage B.1.617.2 was “first discovered in India” and that this strain “first found in India in October 2020” was assigned the Greek-letter name “Delta.” [indiatoday](https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/who-names-labels-mutant-strains-corona-india-covid-strain-delta-1809235-2021-05-31)

- WHO-linked technical summaries aggregated by groups like the Global Virus Network also state that “the Delta variant was first detected in India in December 2020,” reflecting the same idea in slightly different words: earliest detection in India in their surveillance records. [gvn](https://gvn.org/covid-19/delta-b-1-617-2/)

## Scientific/technical summaries

- Technical overviews and scientific summaries (for example, pharmacology or virology reference pages) describe Delta as “first detected in India in October 2020,” referencing the earliest sequenced cases attributable to this lineage. [sciencedirect](https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/delta-variant)

- These summaries synthesize underlying genomic surveillance data (from Indian programs such as INSACOG and international databases like GISAID) and present it in a concise form, which is why you see consistent phrasing like “first detected in India” or “first discovered in India” across different scientific write‑ups. [en.wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SARS-CoV-2_Delta_variant)

So, concretely, the “records” I was collapsing into that phrase are: WHO’s variant‑naming/monitoring communications that explicitly describe B.1.617.2 as a strain first found in India, plus scientific overviews and reviews that, drawing on genomic surveillance datasets, repeatedly describe Delta as “first detected” in India in late 2020. [en.wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SARS-CoV-2_Delta_variant)

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Most scientific and public‑health sources describe Delta (lineage B.1.617.2) as having *emerged* in India, meaning both that it was first detected there and that the earliest known transmission chains are from India.

## What we know about “origin” vs “first identified”

- The earliest documented cases caused by the Delta variant were detected in India (notably in the state of Maharashtra) in October 2020, and it was “first detected” or “first identified” there in the scientific and WHO tracking records. [en.wikipedia](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SARS-CoV-2_Delta_variant)

- Because these earliest known infections and genomic sequences come from India, scientific summaries commonly state that the Delta variant “originated in India” or “emerged in India,” though in strict terms we can only say with high confidence that the *earliest evidence we have* is from India; there is no competing evidence placing its emergence elsewhere. [gvn](https://gvn.org/covid-19/delta-b-1-617-2/)

## How this is typically phrased

- Organizations like the WHO and many reviews refer to Delta as a “variant first detected in India,” which is a cautious way of acknowledging both discovery and earliest known circulation without claiming we have tracked every single initial infection event.

- Practically, when people say “Delta originated in India,” they are reflecting that all early data and genomic evidence point to India as the place where this variant evolved and was first recognized, rather than a situation where it evolved elsewhere and was merely identified there.

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es, that is correct. The immediate, primary catalyst for launching INSACOG was an international threat, not a domestic one. [1, 2, 3]

The timeline of late 2020 clarifies why the network was structured this way and how its focus shifted.

## The Immediate Trigger: The UK Strain

In mid-December 2020, the United Kingdom sounded a global alarm regarding lineage B.1.1.7 (later named the Alpha variant). Early data indicated it was up to 70% more transmissible than previous strains. [4, 5, 6, 7, 8]

Because international flights were still operating under travel bubble arrangements, the Indian government faced an urgent need to intercept this specific strain at the border. Consequently, INSACOG was formed with a specific, narrow emergency mandate: to sequence the samples of international travelers arriving from or transiting through the UK to ensure the variant did not slip into the community undetected. [1, 9]

## The Dual Mandate

While the UK variant was the political and public health spark that cleared the bureaucratic hurdles to establish INSACOG on December 30, 2020, its long-term framework was built to monitor all variations. Its objectives were divided into two main categories: [5, 9]

* The International/Border Strategy: Broadly screening 100% of all international travelers who arrived in India and tested positive for COVID-19. [1]

* The Domestic Surveillance Strategy: Routinely sequencing roughly 5% of all domestic, positive RT-PCR samples across the country to see what local mutations were naturally occurring. [10, 11]

## The Shift to the Domestic Threat

Ultimately, the border intercept strategy worked as intended against Alpha, but the domestic surveillance arm is what caught the world’s attention.

As the 10 original laboratories began sequencing community samples to establish a baseline, they began retroactively and actively looking at domestic sequences. Through that routine domestic surveillance, they noticed that a local lineage first picked up in Maharashtra—B.1.617.2 (Delta)—was rapidly outcompeting all other variants, including the imported UK strain. [1, 9, 12, 13, 14]

Thus, an organization built out of panic over an import ended up performing its most critical work by identifying a domestic mutation that went on to alter the course of the global pandemic. [15]

[1] [

https://www.thehinducentre.com

](https://www.thehinducentre.com/resources/article33465791.ece)

[2] [

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com

](https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/why-genome-sequencing-is-key-in-indias-fight-against-covid/amp_articleshow/83536979.cms)

[3] [

https://www.facebook.com

](https://www.facebook.com/DailyMonitor/posts/variants-raise-covid-19-questions-concern-monitorupdates/10157868807822197/)

[4] [

https://www.thehinducentre.com

](https://www.thehinducentre.com/resources/article33456330.ece/binary/PIB1684782.pdf)

[5] [

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7834693/)

[6] [

https://indiaai.gov.in

](https://indiaai.gov.in/article/genomic-surveillance-is-critical-to-map-covid-19-mutations-can-ai-help)

[7] [

https://www.gavi.org

](https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/alpha-omicron-everything-you-need-know-about-coronavirus-variants-concern)

[8] [

https://www.nationalgeographic.com

](https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/how-virus-variants-get-their-confusing-names-and-how-to-make-them-better)

[9] [

https://www.pib.gov.in

](https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1684782)

[10] [

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10335399/)

[11] [

https://www.moneycontrol.com

](https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/coronavirus/keralas-latest-covid-19-surge-possibly-linked-to-uk-variant-insacog-data-6820911.html)

[12] [

https://www.science.org

](https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.372.6537.12)

[13] [

https://www.facebook.com

](https://www.facebook.com/Timesnow/posts/cause-of-concern-as-covid-19-cases-surge-uk-variant-detected-in-70-per-cent-samp/10165691827725311/)

[14] [

https://www.npr.org

](https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/06/01/1002092594/covid-variant-uk-south-africa-renamed-alpha-beta)

[15] [

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

](https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8549493/)

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No, the UK did not provide direct financial aid to fund INSACOG or India’s domestic genome sequencing infrastructure.

While the historical ties between the nations are deep, the financial reality of modern India-UK relations—combined with a strict shift in British foreign aid policies—prevented any direct cash pipeline for setting up India’s network. Instead, cooperation was strictly limited to knowledge sharing and joint scientific research grants. [1, 2]

The dynamic was shaped by several critical factors:

## 1. The UK’s Complete Ban on Direct Financial Aid to India

The biggest structural roadblock was that the UK government had officially stopped giving direct financial aid to the Indian government in 2015. [3, 4]

* The Policy Shift: In 2012, the UK’s Department for International Development announced a complete overhaul of its relationship with India. Citing India’s status as a rapidly growing economic superpower capable of investing in its own development, the UK ceased traditional cash grants for government programs. [1, 4, 5, 6]

* The Legal Limitation: During the pandemic, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) could not legally cut a check to India’s Ministry of Health or Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to buy sequencing machines or reagents. [3]

## 2. “Matching” Funds Rather Than “Aid” Stitches

Instead of aid, the UK and India interacted through a peer-to-peer structure called joint funding initiatives. [7]

* In October 2020, United Kingdom Research and Innovation (UKRI) and India’s DBT launched an £8 million joint COVID-19 research collaboration. [7]

* Rather than the UK paying for India’s infrastructure, the UK invested £4 million and India matched it with £4 million. [7]

* This money did not fund INSACOG’s nationwide operations. Instead, it was strictly fenced off for specific academic studies tracking how severely COVID-19 affected South Asian populations in both countries. [7]

## 3. The COG-Train Program (Knowledge, Not Cash)

Instead of financing the building of physical labs, the UK used COG-UK’s vast expertise to help global entities through educational programs. The UK government and the Wellcome Trust funded a program called COG-Train. This initiative provided open-source bioinformatics tools, blueprints, and training courses to help international scientists—including those in India—learn how to properly analyze and upload genomic data. [8, 9, 10, 11]

Ultimately, India had to rely entirely on its own Union Budget to scale INSACOG, treating the UK as an academic and procedural blueprint rather than a financial backer.

[1] [

https://www.gov.uk

](https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/andrew-mitchell-our-aid-programme-in-india)

[2] [

https://icai.independent.gov.uk

](https://icai.independent.gov.uk/html-version/icai-follow-up-uk-aid-to-india-html/)

[3] [

https://icai.independent.gov.uk

](https://icai.independent.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/ICAI-UK-aid-to-India--country-portfolio-review_010822.pdf)

[4] [

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk

](https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10351/)

[5] [

https://www.bbc.com

](https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-20265583)

[6] [

https://borgenproject.org

](https://borgenproject.org/uk-aid-to-india/)

[7] [

https://www.openaccessgovernment.org

](https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/new-8m-funding-supports-uk-india-covid-19-research-collaboration/96597/)

[8] [

https://en.wikipedia.org

](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_Genomics_UK_Consortium)

[9] [

https://wellcome.org

](https://wellcome.org/research-funding/funding-portfolio/funded-grants/leveraging-cog-uk-expertise-support-global)

[10] [

https://www.whatisbiotechnology.org

](https://www.whatisbiotechnology.org/assets/exhibitions/coguk/blog/2023-03-21--COG-UKs_final_flight.pdf)

[11] [

https://ukhealthdata.org

](https://ukhealthdata.org/members/cog-uk/)

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