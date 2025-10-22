.
.
.
Among the artists whose content was recommended to users was Edward Freeman, a rapper known as Remeece, who made headlines in the UK after touring schools blasting his anti-vaccine anthem Don’t Tek Di Vaccine to pupils outside school gates. The lyrics of the song – among those that remained live on Spotify last week – repeatedly say “don’t tek the damn thing” and “you mad”, and describe the vaccine as “poison”.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
*please try clicking on some of the images for more information
Yeah, this guy's a real *hero*
> https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/c2a866db6c77
Happy to learn about this NOW! 😁 We who were always AGAINST the vile quackcines a.k.a. Dr. MengeleFauci's Ouchies will remain heroes/heroines until the end of time! (VERY SOON!) 🌎
I post the truth publicly on MeWe. ETERNAL LIFE BLESSINGS FOR YAHWEH'S SAINTS! 👨👩👧👦