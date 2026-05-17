I owe you an apology.

It seems that I have been telling you something for a long time that simply was not true …

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But first, a question.

Have we learned the hard way over the last several years that it isn’t always a good idea to blindly trust what authorities are telling you? I think I know your answer to that.

But here is a finer distinction.

Is it equally important to not do that when what they are telling you is something you want to hear?

Harder to be as vigilant on that one.

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We are going to start this one out with the big error that has been contained in the annual reports from this Virginia retirement system for several years now (since the 2022 annual report).

It has always pained me to look at the numbers I am going to refer to again here. The reason being … was the apparent sheer and unbelievable … devastation the data seemed to be showing in the death refunds systemwide. And as I reported in a recent post (that referenced this data), the death refunds are an indicator of active, still working, members dying before retirement.

Here is a reminder of what that graph looked like:

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It is on me that I did not figure this error out before, back in my first post I did about these numbers. I missed it.

And then I made a second post about this system, in which I finally produced that above graph … but still I did not see the mistake staring me in the face.

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Turns out, that was not how the graph really should have looked.

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But better late than never, right?

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VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEM

Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

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pages 295 & 296 (SCHEDULE OF REFUNDS BY TYPE / FISCAL YEARS 2016-2025 / EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS)

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***For some reason, whomever is putting these reports together has been perpetuating the same error since 2022. They are somehow copying and pasting the numbers from “Political Subdivisions (VRS)” from 2021 and prior into the “Total Virginia Retirement System (VRS)” numbers for the same years - instead of giving a total of the combined three groups.

If you add all three groups’ numbers together, you will see that those large totals on 2022 through 2025 do make sense. It is the other smaller numbers that are way off for the total system. Here is the same table from the 2021 annual report, the year before the error crept in:

***If you do the math for them (or use the numbers from the 2021 table) and get the accurate totals for 2016 through 2021, they actually should look like this (plus I added 2015 for my forthcoming new graph):

2025…26,213

2024…20,757

2023…22,522

2022…23,486

2021…26,176

2020…19,892

2019…17,663

2018…20,068

2017…17,095

2016…16,162

2015…18,027

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Here is what the real graph of “death refund” numbers should look like:

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A little bit different, eh?

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Is this really an honest mistake? Is it reasonable to believe that nobody would have proofread this document for four years now and caught this major blunder? This is one of the largest pensions in the country. And that mistake is not just on the death benefits by the way, it spills over to the other numbers in those same tables. The “Separation” column and the “Total” column also have an identical error.

My conspiratorial mind wants to say this is too big a mistake to be unaccounted for, and for this long. What possible benefit would someone get from letting this go on? Could it be an attempt to muddy the waters about the transition from 2020 to 2021? You know, the “no-vaccine” year versus the “with-vaccine” year?

In the wrong version that I originally posted about, things just look ridiculous, it's simply unbelievable. And anybody calling attention to that is just being reactionary, “it’s obviously a mistake” … they could easily say.

But if you look at the real numbers that should be there, then that is another matter. You are suddenly faced with an increase of over 6 million dollars for death benefits from 2020 to 2021 … the largest ever year over year jump on the table by far … at least until 2025, which basically matches it.

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Yes DO look at that 2025 number!

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Can we give these guys a pass?

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Just a couple of pages into the report, we get these statements from the Virginia Retirement System (VRS) itself:

VRS CODE OF ETHICS The VRS Code of Ethics is built on our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, ethical principles and professional conduct. ACCOUNTABILITY Accountability is being responsible for decisions made, actions taken and assignments completed. Accountability reinforces our commitment to ethically perform our duties to meet the goals of the agency.

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A little further in:

“Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (Annual Report) The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Virginia Retirement System for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. This was the 43rd consecutive year that VRS achieved this prestigious recognition. To be awarded the certificate, a government unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual comprehensive report. This report must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements. The certificate is valid for a period of one year. The VRS Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2025 continues to conform to the Certificate of Achievement Program requirements and will be submitted to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate.”

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***So every annual report that contains this compounding death refund error also has this stamp of excellence.

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But maybe it isn’t on the GFOA to scrutinize every line item in the report before rubber stamping the certificate of excellence.

Maybe it is really the actuary’s fault? …

pages 195 & 196 (Actuary’s Certification Letter)

“ … The findings in this report are based on data and other information through June 30, 2024. The valuation was based upon information furnished by the VRS, concerning Retirement System benefits, financial transactions, plan provisions and active members, terminated members, retirees and beneficiaries. We checked for internal reasonability and year-to-year consistency, but did not audit the data. We are not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by the VRS … … This report has been prepared by actuaries who have substantial experience valuing public employee retirement systems. To the best of our knowledge, the information contained in this report is accurate and fairly presents the actuarial position of the VRS as of the valuation date. All calculations have been made in conformity with generally accepted actuarial principles and practices, and with the Actuarial Standards of Practice issued by the Actuarial Standards Board. Rebecca L. Stouffer, James D. Anderson, Richard C. Koch Jr., and Michael D. Kosciuk are Members of the American Academy of Actuaries. These actuaries meet the Academy’s Qualification Standards to render the actuarial opinions contained herein. The signing actuaries are independent of the plan sponsor.”

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So there is a hedging of the bets if I ever saw one. On the one hand, the actuaries say they do check for “year-to-year” consistency - if so, why didn’t they catch the inconsistency from 2021 to 2022 on those tables? But then they can probably pass the buck and say they were given bad “information” from the VRS.

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So, not sure who ultimately should take the blame on this four year running big, … BIG mistake in these “excellent” reports!

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But if I did not say it strongly enough before … I smell a rat.

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Well since we are already here, we might as well look at a couple of other things in this fresh report.

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page 284 (VRS FISCAL YEAR RETURNS)

Looking good there VRS! 27.5% return on investment is not too shabby in 2021.

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page 285 (ANALYSIS OF CHANGES AND GROWTH IN FIDUCIARY NET POSITION – ALL PENSION TRUST FUNDS (EXPRESSED IN MILLIONS))

*That is a very healthy 20 billion dollar swing from 2020 to 2021. One of the better piles of “Do-Re-Mi” I’ve seen looking at these reports!!!

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page 286 (NUMBER OF ACTIVE MEMBERS)

***I call your attention to the transition from 2020 to 2021. That seems to indicate that 4,000 less active members were on the rolls in 2021. Does that somehow relate to what we saw on the death refunds? Remember that death refunds are paid out when an active member dies before retirement. Just saying.

But hey, maybe if you are saving some cash on the benefits that those long time employees (active and retired) were getting (who are now dead), on top of that mountain of moolah you just got from the stock market … you can hire some new folks with a reduced benefit package?

Look at that active member graph again … in the span of four years after that low in 2021, VRS added back a healthy 33,000 new members. Just saying.

Wow!

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Hey csofand, are you really going to end this one without a peek at your old standby, the members removed from rolls?

OK. Here that is:

page 209 (SCHEDULE OF RETIREE AND BENEFICIARY VALUATION DATA: VRS PENSION PLANS)

*Yes, the last two years up there, 2023 and 2024, have the largest removals to date.

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Okay, I’m done now.

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Supplemental

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Death Refund Tables

2021

2022

2023

2024

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*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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