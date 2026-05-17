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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
17m

Well. . .as I have stated before HOW CAN WE TRUST ANY FACTS THIS U.S. GOVERNMENT IS TELLING US? 😲 THAT ENDED with Fauci's Ouchies! Now, a hantavirus has appeared. How can anyone with brain cells take that one seriously? 🙄

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
2h

Meanwhile, the WHO sez that not everybody who died during covid because of covid, necessarily died of covid ...

https://iris.who.int/server/api/core/bitstreams/45189137-2f10-48e1-ae43-91b0d8ddd120/content

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