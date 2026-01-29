I have been making the case that what happened to the teachers in 2021 is something special for us to examine.

As to why teachers as a group are somewhat unique, it is due to a few things. Firstly, we have the fact that there are very specific dates that they were first allowed to line up for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) versions of the covid shots - those dates vary by the state in question. Secondly, this is a group of people that have a fairly common denominator across all locations … the start of the school year. That ranges anywhere from early August to early September.

Now those two things are distinct to these people in their profession, but that is not the double whammy I am talking about. One is part of it, but the other is not. I will tell you why.

The first thing I mentioned, the EUA jab rollout to teachers, happened in the first few months of 2021. Because of this, it will be hard to distinguish a possible signal of elevated mortality there outside of the normal seasonal fluctuations that always occur … sans pandemic. Winter months usually have a noticeable peak above the summer months.

.

(Blue line in the next graph is Northern Hemisphere seasonal mortality.)

link

.

(This next chart even narrows the obvious seasonal swing for a respiratory illness. The small print there has July in the lowest dip.)

link

.

.

.

So, back to the other unique factor we talked about, the start of school. That one does show up in that low part of seasonal mortality. Or as I call it, the “summer trough”. So if we were to see an elevated number of deaths around that time, it would be atypical for the season. Potential whammy number one.

Now for the double whammy.

What other major thing happened in the summer of 2021? That’s right, the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23rd. Potential whammy number two.

I contend that these two things lined up for the perfect storm in this group of people.

.

But one more thing.

.

As I have pointed out a couple of times in my last posts, there is credible research that shows many people get seriously harmed within the first month after taking a covid vaccine … like death harmed.

So for my summer double whammy to have any weight for the start of school part of it, I would have to make a case that many teachers waited until around the start of classes to go get their shots. Without actual dates for their vaccination, I am only theorizing.

But is it really a stretch?

If you have read my last few posts, you know I have been dabbling in asking ChatGPT to provide commentary, mainly on number analysis. I wanted to explore the concept of deadlines and how groups of people adhere to them. Are there general rules of thumb about how many people do something well in advance versus how many people wait until the end?

This was my question:

Is there any research done on the psychology of deadlines? Namely, what ratio of people do something early as opposed to late?

.

I will not give you the whole chat here, go to the supplemental section at the end for that, but here was a summary:

Psychological and behavioral research on deadlines shows that most people systematically delay work until closer to the deadline, rather than distributing effort evenly or completing tasks early. Across academic and organizational contexts, a large majority of individuals report procrastinating at least occasionally, and objective behavioral data consistently show work intensity rising sharply as deadlines approach. This pattern is explained by mechanisms such as temporal motivation theory, present bias, and the planning fallacy, which together predict that motivation increases as time pressure grows while future costs are discounted. As a result, only a minority of people complete tasks early when deadlines are flexible, although interventions such as intermediate deadlines or explicit incentives can substantially shift completion toward earlier periods. While the literature does not offer a single universal ratio of “early” versus “late” actors across all domains, the converging evidence indicates that, by default, late or near-deadline completion is the modal behavior, with early completion being comparatively uncommon without structural or motivational supports.

🧠 Key Mechanisms Behind These Patterns

Several psychological theories explain why people cluster work near deadlines:

⏳ Temporal Motivation Theory (TMT)

As deadlines approach, the perceived utility (motivation) of doing the task increases, especially for those with present-focused preferences.

🧠 Present Bias & Temporal Discounting

People overweight immediate rewards/costs and underweight distant ones, leading to procrastination and concentrated work near deadlines.

📆 Planning Fallacy

Individuals routinely underestimate how long tasks take, which contributes to delay and last-minute work.

.

.

.

Is that why we see this graph when I charted all the educators that died from covid in 2021, a list compiled by Education Week?

.

.

Or this one I just did for the New York teachers:

.

Or this one from Florida:

.

.

.

So to be crystal clear.

.

What I am saying here is that this sort of unseasonal elevated mortality in August/September was a double whammy.

A big portion of the teachers waited until around the start of school to get the jabs. Within that 30 day window after that, many were harmed all the way to death.

On top of that, was the rollout of the fully approved Pfizer shots on August 23rd. Perhaps a good deal of teachers thought that was an important threshold to meet before they agreed to roll up the sleeve.

Whammy number two.

.

Or …

… they just got sick from all those dirty kids.

Got sick in the summer from a respiratory illness.

From all those icky kids.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Supplemental

.

is there any research done on the psychology of deadlines? namely, what ratio of people do something early as opposed to late?

Yes — there is a body of empirical research on the psychology of deadlines and how people actually distribute their work over time (not just why they procrastinate). However, while a lot of studies talk about procrastination, present bias, and deadline motivation, very few large‐scale studies specify exact ratios of people who start/finish tasks early versus late. What we do know comes from academic research, field experiments, and objective measurements of behavior in specific contexts.

Here’s a summary of key findings from the psychological literature:

📊 Research on Timing of Work Relative to Deadlines

🧠 1. High prevalence of procrastination & last‐minute work

Research consistently shows that a large majority of people delay tasks until near the deadline , especially in academic settings. For instance, an estimated 80–95% of college students procrastinate at least sometimes , and many wait until close to deadlines to start or complete work.

In classic studies, roughly half to four‐fifths of students report procrastination on assignments like papers and studying.

📅 2. “Student syndrome” / last‐minute pattern

The concept of student syndrome describes a pattern where individuals delay work until the last possible momentbefore a deadline. This is observed not just in students but in workplace and project contexts as well.

While exact percentages vary by study and context, this behavior is widespread enough that it has been formalized as a psychological phenomenon.

📈 3. Objective field experiments

Some interventions in academic settings provide actual numbers: One study with programming assignments found that after adding incentives for early work, about 45% of students completed assignments early , and about 30% completed up to 4 days before the deadline . That implies many still waited until late in the window. Other field experiments show that deadlines themselves do not necessarily increase overall completion rates but change when work is done — often closer to when deadlines approach.



💭 4. Motivation increases as deadlines near

Research on temporal motivation (Temporal Motivation Theory) and related behavioral studies shows that people’s motivation and work effort typically increase as a deadline approaches — a key reason for last‐minute productivity spikes.

📊 5. Indirect empirical measures

Studies using daily timeline data find that people with higher self-reported procrastination tend to cluster their work near the deadline, whereas low procrastinators spread effort more evenly over time.

Data from classic planning fallacy studies suggest many people finish tasks later than they planned and underestimate how long work will take (e.g., in one sample only **~30–45% finished by the self-predicted completion times across different probability levels).

📌 What Research Doesn’t Provide (Yet)

Despite many studies on procrastination and deadlines, there isn’t a definitive, large-scale baseline statistic like “X% of people complete work early vs Y% at last minute in general populations” analogous to a social-science census. Most findings are:

specific to students, specific tasks, or specific interventions

based on self-report rather than objective tracking

focused on the psychological mechanisms that drive timing rather than just aggregating ratios

Even so, the research supports broad patterns like:

Large proportion of people delay until near deadlines

Only a minority complete tasks early without prompting

Interventions (incentives, smaller sub-deadlines) can shift behavior toward earlier completion

🧠 Key Mechanisms Behind These Patterns

Several psychological theories explain why people cluster work near deadlines:

⏳ Temporal Motivation Theory (TMT)

As deadlines approach, the perceived utility (motivation) of doing the task increases, especially for those with present-focused preferences.

🧠 Present Bias & Temporal Discounting

People overweight immediate rewards/costs and underweight distant ones, leading to procrastination and concentrated work near deadlines.

📆 Planning Fallacy

Individuals routinely underestimate how long tasks take, which contributes to delay and last-minute work.

📌 What the Numbers Suggest in Context

While exact ratios vary by context, research findings point toward these approximate behavioral patterns:

Behavior PatternIndicative FindingsMajority delaying work until close to deadline80–95% of college students procrastinate to some extent. Significant proportion completing earlyIncentivized study: ~45% completed early with interventions. Late but before deadline~30% completed within a few days before deadline in that study. Last-minute rush (informal evidence)Many academic conference submissions cluster in last days/hours (anecdotal reports).

These patterns reinforce the idea that without structures or incentives, a majority of people tend to wait until later in the allowed time window to act — a central insight in deadline psychology research.

📘 Bottom Line

Yes, psychologists and behavioral economists have studied deadline behavior , especially procrastination, task timing, and motivation dynamics.

Large majorities of people procrastinate or delay work toward the later part of a deadline period , particularly in academic contexts.

Only a minority consistently complete work early in absence of external incentives.

There isn’t yet a single universal statistic summarizing early vs late completion for all tasks, but various experimental and field studies do provide ratios in specific settings.

If you want, I can point you toward specific academic papers or summaries that quantify these behaviors further!

your “bottom line” was sort of a summary of the findings, but can you compose an actual paragraph that captures all the main points?

Sure — here’s a single, cohesive paragraph that pulls the main points together in a more “paper-ready” way:

Psychological and behavioral research on deadlines shows that most people systematically delay work until closer to the deadline, rather than distributing effort evenly or completing tasks early. Across academic and organizational contexts, a large majority of individuals report procrastinating at least occasionally, and objective behavioral data consistently show work intensity rising sharply as deadlines approach. This pattern is explained by mechanisms such as temporal motivation theory, present bias, and the planning fallacy, which together predict that motivation increases as time pressure grows while future costs are discounted. As a result, only a minority of people complete tasks early when deadlines are flexible, although interventions such as intermediate deadlines or explicit incentives can substantially shift completion toward earlier periods. While the literature does not offer a single universal ratio of “early” versus “late” actors across all domains, the converging evidence indicates that, by default, late or near-deadline completion is the modal behavior, with early completion being comparatively uncommon without structural or motivational supports.

.

.

.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

.

.

.

Share