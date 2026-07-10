Have you ever been watching a magic show where it is card stuff, and the purveyor of the craft deftly moves the deck this way and that? In the back of your mind you know they are going to pull something, but try as you might, you just can’t see when it happens?

Sure enough, the card that you thought was one thing, turns out to be another. Parts got moved around … and you have no idea how.

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I am going to try and make this one as simple as I possibly can. I have already caused my brain some major damage going down this rabbit hole and do not want to do that to you if I can help it. But it is complex. And I will have to throw a good deal of screenshots at you. I apologize.

The bird’s eye view is that 2021 saw some big numbers show up in Prudential’s annual statements. Of course, the explanation for why that year kicks 2020’s butt in the pandemic is because of … THE DELTA VARIANT. Yep, the Delta was so badass that even the vaccines just could not stop it. 2021 had those miracle injections in one form or another all the way through the calendar year.

But that was to be expected, considering all the things we have seen elsewhere. 2021 is consistently the biggest year for mortality in most pension reports I have looked at over the last couple of years. I am going to show that again here in the Prudential numbers as we get into the nuts and bolts.

But I want to mention something that took me completely by surprise.

These statutory statements which insurance companies file with the NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners), are very long - some approach 1,000 pages! If you think you know what you are looking for, and with some past trial and error, you can usually go straight to the section that has the data you need. I thought I had a handle on that, and for the past several days I have been diligently collecting numbers. Well of course, I had to start asking my research assistant a bunch of questions in the middle of all that. Muddying the waters. I really started confusing myself.

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Did I say I am no accountant?

Do I ever claim to be some sort of artist, from time to time?

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Hopefully those tidbits may get me some sympathy as I continue to clunk my way through this labyrinth.

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So in my confused state I decided to take a fresh look at the statutory statements from the beginning and see if I had missed anything. Lo and behold, just a few pages in, I spied a phrase that I have trained my brain to do a full stop on … Death benefits.

How had I not seen that before? Was I just being too clever, only going where my research assistant told me to? Probably. Well this opened a whole new can of worms. Here was a completely separate number pool from the ones I had been looking at. I will spare you all the details, but I found out that these new numbers for death benefits track similar data to the “settlements during the year” that we will also examine, but the totals are very different. All you need to know at this point is that following the crumbs down this trail led to a very strange set of numbers.

Something quite odd occurred in the transition from 2019 to 2020.

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We will save that for last, though. First, let’s look at those settlements during the year.

DIRECT

ASSUMED

CEDED

NET

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ouch

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Exhibit 8 is best understood as a reconciliation from gross business to net retained business. The direct column is the insurer's gross claims from policies it wrote itself, while the assumed column adds claims from business accepted as a reinsurer. The ceded column is not derived from either of those individually; rather, it reflects the portion of the insurer's total gross claims that has been transferred to other reinsurers. Thus, the relationship is simply: Net = Direct + Assumed − Ceded. For a company such as The Prudential Insurance Company of America, most ceded recoveries likely relate to its much larger direct business, although the statutory statement does not disclose that allocation. Economically, assuming and ceding similar amounts does not imply that the transactions cancel each other out, because the risks being assumed and ceded are rarely identical. Instead, reinsurance is primarily a tool for managing capital, volatility, concentrations of risk, and the overall composition of the insurer's portfolio, so the gross flows reflect strategic risk management rather than merely offsetting transactions. A good mental framework for many NAIC schedules is: Direct : What business did the insurer write?

Assumed : What business did the insurer accept from others?

Ceded : What portion of the total risk did the insurer transfer away?

Net: What risk did the insurer ultimately retain?

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CLEAR AS MUD.

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Like I said in my post about MetLife, it is not all about the “net” after all. That is what’s left after all the dust has settled. In reality, the truest measure of what transpired is in the “direct” numbers - and this is what we have been focusing on in the last few insurance articles. But I started wondering about the “assumed” numbers … weren’t those potentially important too? I mean, those were life insurance claims that Prudential took on and processed.

The company did that business.

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And here, at the risk of clouding the atmosphere even more, we really shouldn’t look at that first column for the all-inclusive “total” number.

WHAT!?

Yeah, I just figured that wrinkle out. You see, that number has a bunch of other stuff thrown in there, like annuities, that do not deal with mortality per se.

So as we go further into this one, we are only going to isolate the numbers that deal with two columns: the individual life and the group life.

That’s it.

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for all the years we are looking at here, these screenshots are: EXHIBIT 8 - CLAIMS FOR LIFE AND ACCIDENT AND HEALTH CONTRACTS / PART 2 - Incurred During the Year

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2025

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Closer in on the money

(the top number is the direct, and the second number is the assumed):

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2024

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2023

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2022

*(this is where there is a format change to the table)

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2021

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2020

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2019

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2018

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Individual Life

(Direct and Assumed)

2018 … $6,468,105,399

2019 … $6,531,885,811

2020 … $6,908,501,025

2021 … $7,820,106,305

2022 … $7,727,212,012

2023 … $7,255,032,697

2024 … $7,589,870,282

2025 … $7,668,049,239

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Group Life

(Direct and Assumed)

2018 … $4,120,382,258

2019 … $4,200,309,715

2020 … $4,604,677,428

2021 … $5,399,976,209

2022 … $5,157,174,161

2023 … $5,009,808,374

2024 … $4,888,114,882

2025 … $5,053,081,717

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So those are the results. What I see there in both the individual and the group numbers is a definite jump in 2020 from the previous two years ~ But that is nothing compared to the bar we see for 2021 in each case. And I am sure you noticed that the bars pretty much stay up there after that. 2022 through 2025 all beat 2020 for apparent mortality magnitude.

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Would these charts look different if we had only looked at the direct numbers? I don’t think that much. When it comes to the group life numbers, the assumed amounts are very small in relation to the direct. Even though there is a bigger number for the assumed group life in 2025, it is still not going to materially change the combined total there. In the individual life numbers it is a different story. The assumed portion is actually larger than the direct part in every year. But if you look closely, those assumed figures are fairly consistent. In fact 2018 and 2019 are almost identical in the mix of direct and assumed in individual life. 2020 sees the mix rise a bit. And then 2021 and after sees the assumed portion of individual life hover around 4.3 to 4.4 billion dollars. Therefore no new graphs for that, okay?

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But what about the difference between the direct (and assumed) numbers and the net numbers? This is where my opening analogy with the card tricks may apply in a real way. Would just looking at the net numbers tell a much different story ~ a story that probably most people would hear when Prudential talks about itself to an ignorant public?

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Okay, so if you go look at all those screenshots again, the net is the last number of the four on the bottom. Just a reminder, that net number is what is left of the direct starting point after the adding and subtracting of the assumed and ceded lines.

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Individual Life

(Net only)

2018 … $2,495,047,764

2019 … $2,274,248,715

2020 … $2,510,616,706

2021 … $2,639,902,953

2022 … $2,566,554,926

2023 … $2,463,107,214

2024 … $2,540,230,637

2025 … $2,591,573,670

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And the graph of that:

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Presto-Change-Oh … THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC!

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Guess we better try that trick on the group life numbers too and see what happens …

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Group Life

(Net only)

2018 … $2,726,251,590

2019 … $2,236,610,707

2020 … $2,148,304,261

2021 … $2,664,090,426

2022 … $2,178,077,406

2023 … $2,199,396,745

2024 … $2,182,612,598

2025 … $2,345,384,162

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Now that is one impressive … VANISHING TRICK!

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***But you still can’t keep the Delta down, even with this major mirage Prudential. It still gets to peek its ugly head above the green fog a little bit. Of course that weird bar for 2018 is a bit unexpected, which then raises the green fog higher than expected. Just for an exercise, imagine that the 2018 bar was in line with all the non-2021 bars. Then it would be very obvious that the pandemic didn’t exist before or after 2021. That is how I see it anyway.

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Wow! You can see why people really like the net version of things!

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Hey I am running out of steam on this one. I think I am going to make an executive decision and turn this into a two-parter. So sorry, but that stuff about the very strange numbers I found for Prudential in 2019 will have to wait for the next post.

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Stay tuned.

*in case you have forgotten …

January 20, 2020

-First covid case in the U.S.

December 11, 2020

-Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization

December 18, 2020

-Moderna Emergency Use Authorization

August 23, 2021

-Pfizer full FDA approval

December 2021 / January 2022

-CDC and FDA revise booster recommendations

-Rapid booster uptake

January 31, 2022

-Moderna full FDA approval

August 31, 2022

-FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s new bivalent COVID booster vaccines

April 10, 2023

-Biden declares the end of the pandemic

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