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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
7h

Well. . . Assume? ASS+U+ME Makes an ass out of u and me! Yes, way too many assumed that Dr. Mengelefauci's Ouchies would protect them from the KILLER COVID! Instead, many of the jabbed GOT it and/or many other physical maladies. Some had previously conquered cancer years before,

and it came BACK and took them out! 😥 We can not ever truly know how much LOSS OF LIFE Planet Earth has endured these last 6 1/2 years. . .NOT on this side of eternity! ☹ Thank You for providing light on this subject!

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