Noah's Ark as shown in the 'Egerton Genesis'

Styx “Come Sail Away”

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This is a continuation of what I started in part one.

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In that part one I hinted that I had stumbled upon a very strange thing in the Prudential annual statutory statements. Especially in regard to a thread starting with death benefits … which then brought me to the year 2019 and other odd numbers. This is going to be long, I am sorry. I will try to make it as clear as I can. Again, there will be copious screenshots ~ but this has to be archived properly.

Okay, let’s do it.

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***these next numbers were found on a different table from what we examined in part one … that table was Exhibit 8.

In this part two we are looking at: ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS BY LINES OF BUSINESS - SUMMARY

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Death Benefits

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2025

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2024

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2023

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2022

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2021

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2020

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2019

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2018

***2018 was formatted much differently. The numbers need separate screenshots.

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Now let’s get some concise lists of that:

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Total Life Death Benefits

2018 … $4,803,696,059

2019 … $4,572,195,136

2020 … $4,877,775,736

2021 … $5,560,702,337

2022 … $4,469,250,970

2023 … $4,518,567,710

2024 … $4,618,719,431

2025 … $4,822,895,267

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Individual Life Death Benefits

2018 … $2,039,205,665

2019 … $2,310,266,869

2020 … $2,543,447,056

2021 … $2,872,694,471

2022 … $2,392,853,476

2023 … $2,466,413,419

2024 … $2,460,637,403

2025 … $2,478,005,747

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Group Life Death Benefits

2018 … $2,763,927,765

2019 … $2,261,928,267

2020 … $2,334,328,680

2021 … $2,688,007,866

2022 … $2,076,397,494

2023 … $2,052,154,291

2024 … $2,158,082,028

2025 … $2,338,200,969

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So here is where it gets weird.

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As you know, I am always asking my research assistant a lot of questions along the way. And when I started to delve into this new angle of the death benefits, my assistant told me that if I was serious about knowing the true impact year over year of these numbers, then I would have to look at the policies in force in relation to the death benefits. I did not have any idea what they were talking about. But in essence, it is just a number count of the policies (and/or certificates) that make up the entire dollar amount in any category. So, my assistant explained, if the policies in force go up and down you could then explain any fluctuations in the death benefits accordingly ~ but my assistant cautioned that this leaves out how large any individual policy is, all we can infer by the ratio is a median value for all the policies. That seemed fair enough. So I started looking around for those policies in force numbers.

It wasn't too hard … they were just a little further down the same page as where I was getting the death benefits … Line 34.

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Policies/Certificates In Force End of Year

2025

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Closer in on the important bits:

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***in the following years, we will only zoom in on the numbers since you know now what they mean now.

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2024

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2023

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2022

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2021

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2020

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Hold on to your hats folks …

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2019

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Did over 19 million policies in force just disappear for the Group Life in 2020?

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Unless you have a better explanation, that is what I see.

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Was this a one off? … a typo perhaps?

Well maybe the very last report available at Prudential’s site (the one for 2018) could give us an answer. Unfortunately, the 2018 annual report is radically changed in format. And I could not find the exact same numbers displayed. There simply is no Line 34 with the policies/certificates in force on the table:

So I had to go hunting for the data elsewhere in the document.

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2018

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And I think I got lucky with this next table (EXHIBIT OF LIFE INSURANCE). It actually gives us a glimpse for two years, 2018 and 2017, since it also refers to the prior year’s in force numbers.

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In regards to the Individual (or Ordinary) Life policies in force, it looks consistent at around 6,000 in both 2017 and 2018:

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2017

2018

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But the Group Life numbers are a little more interesting. For some reason in this category we get two numbers, one for policies and a separate one for certificates. I am assuming that this ends up being combined in the later tables since those are labelled as “Policies/Certificates In Force End of Year.”

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The combined number for 2018 is 25,294,808.

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The combined number for 2017 is 19,349,140.

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So … that number we see in the Group Life policies in force for 2019 was not a one off big number. There was at least a three year stretch of around 20 million or so policies in force for Group coverage.

What the hell happened to cause all those to just go poof before the end of 2020?

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When I asked my research assistant about this, the first thing they tried to convince me of was that it definitely was not because of the pandemic. 19 million group life policies did not disappear because of covid deaths. I think I tend to agree with that. They next said it was potentially some recategorization, and that those policies just got moved somewhere else. If so, then why do the death benefits stay the same after they disappeared? Let’s look at that list again:

Group Life Death Benefits

2018 … $2,763,927,765

2019 … $2,261,928,267

2020 … $2,334,328,680

2021 … $2,688,007,866

2022 … $2,076,397,494

2023 … $2,052,154,291

2024 … $2,158,082,028

2025 … $2,338,200,969

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Now if we circle back to the point that my research assistant was making about the ratio of policies in force to the amount of death benefits paid being the true measure of things … is this possibly a pretty big deal? Did Prudential just head off a cataclysmic end of their world? Did God whisper something in their ear just before the flood?

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One last thing to think about.

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Where is Prudential from?

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That there is one of the worst explosions of death in the United States during the early months of the pandemic.

Only New York was known for a more extreme event.

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How did Prudential know that this was coming?

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