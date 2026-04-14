csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
5h

Glad you’re back for an encore.

I think I follow the allegory you discussed with AI: it’s about collective confirmation bias despite (or because of) the scarcity of meaningful information.

While I understand the parallel with the PCR test -- where fragments of genetic sequences are arbitrarily assembled into a hypothetical genomic pattern -- I hope you’ll spell it out for your readers who don’t know the backstory ..

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Matt Bult's avatar
Matt Bult
2h

Haha interesting concept. A lot of parallels there for sure.

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