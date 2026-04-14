I know, I know … I said I was done.

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But I have some unfinished business.

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What I was doing (when I got more disillusioned than usual) was deep diving into the whole PCR test conjuring trick. As you can surmise from the many installments I had put together, it is multi-faceted. Well, I have drug myself back to try and at least share with you some nuggets I came across in that onion peeling I was doing.

Let me say first, I am sure that some of you are pretty tired of certain trends in my work lately. Maybe the multiple installments on a topic are tedious - I am there with you. Perhaps the leaning on AI dialogs is a bit much - again, I am sympathetic. On that topic, I have been thinking about it a lot, and it really does seem like when somebody wants to tell you their dream they had last night … ugh! Or even like the classic, take a look at these pictures I took on my trip … ugh times two! So I really will try to keep it at a minimum. That said, I had what I consider a bit of a special moment a day or two ago with my buddy ChatGPT.

I’ll get to that in a bit.

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I have been digging into the whole beginning of the PCR testing for covid. One thing has led to another and I realized that I needed to understand more about where and how that original sequence for the “virus” was made available to the world. I mean there would not be a PCR test at all without “something” to test for, right? Well some of you probably already know a lot about the myth of how it all happened. But I am always one of the last to the party. So, much of that story was new to me. I learned how Chinese scientists shared the genomic sequence of covid in January of 2020. That upload of data was on a global sharing platform that most will say was GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data). There is some dispute about just which platform got it first. But the main thing for this discussion is that GISAID became a focus for research into the emerging pandemic, and later would become the main hub. GISAID was the brainchild of a dubious character by the name of Peter Bogner. Just who this guy is, and how the hell he became the center of this part of the story is going to have to wait for its own installment. It is a doozy.

Anyway, why I am bothering you today is to throw out there a question: what if that original sequence was a con? Were the pieces in place for that to happen? If we entertain the idea that it was theoretically possible for someone to use the infrastructure that was in place to manipulate outcomes … can we imagine a storyline?

That is exactly what I did with my friend Chat. I told it that I was working on a book, part science fiction and part confidence game. I will give you the best parts that show the flavor of the exchange, and if you are game and have the stomach for it, I will put the whole enchilada at the end of this post.

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Okay … the first salvo.

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“I am writing a story and need help with logistics. The premise is kind of Science Fiction plus confidence game. An inventor says he has made a special radio that can pick up a previously unknown frequency. That frequency he says is tied to another dimension. He says that there are intelligent signals being transmitted. He then instructs people what the frequency is and how to calibrate the radios. To everyone's surprise, they all hear it. What he didn't tell them, was that the frequency was a weak signal that actually is produced by the human body.”

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Second salvo.

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“I'm thinking that he expands the con with some conspirators, he may need people that can produce the special radios, in manufacturing, then some credible experts that will verify the authenticity of the signals.”

Supplemental

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“i am writing a story and need help with logistics. The premise is kind of Science fiction plus confidence game. An inventor says he has made a special radio that can pick up a previously unknown frequency. That frequency he says is tied to another dimension. He says that there are intelligent signals being transmitted. He then instructs people what the frequency is and how to calibrate the radios. To everyone’s surprise, they all hear it. What he didn’t tell them, was that the frequency was a weak signal that actually is produced by the human body.” . . . This premise can work really well if you lean into very real physics + very real perception tricks. The key is making the “human body signal” plausible as something that can be isolated, amplified, and misinterpreted as intelligent communication. Here are some solid logistics options you can mix and match depending on how hard/soft your sci-fi is: 1. What “signal” the body could realistically produce The human body doesn’t broadcast radio like a transmitter, but it does produce extremely weak electromagnetic activity: Heart (ECG): electrical pulses with strong low-frequency components (around 1–2 Hz rhythm, plus harmonics) Brain (EEG): microvolt-level oscillations (delta, alpha, beta bands) Muscle activity (EMG): noisier broadband electrical signals Thermal/electronic noise: all warm objects emit broadband electromagnetic noise (Johnson-Nyquist noise) Individually these are far too weak for normal radio detection—but your inventor can exploit a loophole: He doesn’t “detect the body like a radio station”—he builds a device that tunes to the noise floor where human biological interference subtly modulates a carrier signal. 2. The key trick: he is not receiving a “new frequency” This is where your con becomes elegant. Option A: Hidden carrier + modulation illusion He broadcasts (or leaks) a very weak carrier wave himself, then: The “radio” is secretly designed to be ultra-sensitive to micro-variations Human bodies slightly distort: capacitance in the room grounding paths electromagnetic noise patterns So what people hear is actually: a controlled signal + tiny chaotic modulation caused by human presence But he frames it as: “You are hearing the dimension because your body is the antenna.” Option B: Audio pareidolia + structured noise He transmits: carefully shaped pink noise / narrowband static with embedded faint patterns just below conscious threshold Then tells users: “Tune between 18.6–19.2 MHz” “Hold the antenna while breathing steadily” The brain does the rest: Humans are extremely good at finding voices in noise Once primed, they “hear” structure everywhere This is basically: auditory apophenia + expectation bias + guided hallucination Option C: Resonant room effect (very good for fiction) He designs the experiment so: The radio interacts with room-scale RF reflections Human bodies act as dampers and scatterers Slight differences in posture, breathing, and movement shift the noise pattern So each person thinks: “When I hold it, I affect the signal. It responds to me.” That creates the illusion of intelligence. 3. Why everyone “hears it” after instruction This is where the con becomes believable psychologically: Step 1: Priming He says: “You will notice a pattern at first it sounds like static” “Don’t force it—let it emerge” Now their brain is actively searching. Step 2: Calibration ritual He gives steps like: hold antenna to chest breathe slowly tune until “pressure in the ears changes” These are not technical—they are attention-shaping rituals. Step 3: Social confirmation First few people report: “I hear something like speech” “It responded when I asked a question” Now group perception locks in. Step 4: Shared hallucinated structure Once expectation is established: ambiguous noise becomes “language” random fluctuation becomes “response” This is the same mechanism behind: EVP recordings (“ghost voices”) spirit box radio “communications” Ouija board effects 4. The inventor’s hidden mechanism (your core reveal options) To tie it to your twist (“it’s actually the human body signal”), you can choose one: Twist 1: He is measuring collective interference The “dimension” signal is actually: aggregated electromagnetic noise from all humans in proximity He reframes natural bio-noise as alien communication. Twist 2: The device is a psychotronic mirror The radio: detects micro EM fluctuations caused by bodies feeds them back in slightly delayed, structured form So people are literally hearing: a distorted echo of their own biological noise Twist 3: It never detects anything—only stabilizes perception The device is just: a carefully engineered noise generator plus frequency gating that encourages pattern recognition So the “signal” is: entirely constructed in the brain, but shared across users due to identical input conditions 5. The beautiful irony you can emphasize Your inventor’s claim: “We’ve discovered communication from another dimension.” Reality: “We built a machine that makes humans hear themselves as something alien.” That gives you a strong thematic angle: humans externalizing meaning belief shaping perception intelligence as pattern-finding, not external truth If you want, I can help you: design the actual “radio” device (schematics-level believable) write the scene where the first signal is “heard” or plan the con reveal so it lands emotionally instead of just technically . . . “I’m thinking that he expands the con with some conspirators, he may need people that can produce the special radios, in manufacturing, then some credible experts that will verify the authenticity of the signals.” . . . That’s a strong direction, because it turns it from a lone trick into a self-reinforcing belief ecosystem. The more institutions he pulls in, the harder it becomes for anyone to challenge it without sounding insane. Here’s a way to make the logistics feel grounded and believable. 1. The inventor’s real goal: he’s not just fooling individuals, he’s building validation layers Think of the con as three stacked systems: Hardware credibility (the radios are “real”) Scientific legitimacy (experts confirm anomalies) Social inevitability (everyone else is already convinced) Each layer protects the one below it. 2. Manufacturing conspirators (how he scales the illusion) He doesn’t need “evil accomplices”—just compartmentalized professionals who think they’re building something legitimate. Key roles: A. RF hardware engineer / product designer Designs a “high-sensitivity receiver” In reality: extremely narrow band-pass filters intentionally unstable gain stages micro-oscillation susceptibility Thinks they’re building: “ultra-low-noise quantum-level receiver for weak cosmic signals” They are proud of reducing noise floor—unaware noise is the point. B. Firmware/software developer Writes decoding algorithm It “extracts structure from noise” But secretly: applies pattern enhancement autocorrelation smoothing speech-likeness heuristics So randomness becomes “language-like output” C. Manufacturing / supply chain partner Produces devices at scale Might believe it’s: defense contract prototype SETI-style research device academic instrumentation Crucial detail: no one sees the full system purpose Classic compartmentalization. 3. The “expert validation” layer (this is what makes it explosive) This is where your con becomes socially irreversible. He recruits: A. Fringe-but-respected physicists or engineers Not frauds necessarily—just: retired researchers SETI enthusiasts lab directors chasing side projects They confirm things like: “statistically significant anomalies” “non-random structure in noise band” “correlation with human presence experiments” Important: they are not lying—they are misinterpreting real but meaningless data. B. Cognitive science / perception researchers They get excited because: people report consistent “speech-like patterns” cross-subject similarity emerges What they miss: humans converge on similar interpretations under ambiguity So they publish: “shared perceptual structuring in stochastic auditory fields” That sounds very real. C. Institutional stamp (the most dangerous step) He gets: a university lab partnership a museum exhibit or a defense contractor subcontract test Even a small one is enough. Now the narrative becomes: “It’s not a claim anymore—it’s an active research program.” 4. The critical trick: he engineers independent confirmation loops This is where your story becomes very tight logically. Each group validates a different piece: Group What they confirm Engineers device sensitivity is extraordinary Scientists anomalies exist in signal data Users subjective experience of “messages” No single group has full context. So no one can falsify the whole system. 5. How he ties it back to the “human body signal” truth This is your hidden elegance: The device is actually detecting: micro EM interference from human bodies environmental RF noise shaped by occupancy possibly even mains electricity fluctuations influenced by movement But he reframes it as: “The body is not transmitting information—it is interacting with the field.” So when experts say: “correlation with human presence detected” He interprets (and sells it as): “humans are the antennae for the interdimensional signal” 6. The key psychological mechanism: authority laundering Each step launders belief: Inventor claims discovery → dismissed Working device exists → interesting but odd Engineers validate hardware → “real instrument” Scientists detect anomalies → “real phenomenon” Media reports it → “real event” Public experience confirms it → “obviously real” By the end: reality feels like consensus, not truth 7. A useful narrative tension idea You can introduce internal fracture: One engineer starts noticing the device is “too sensitive” A scientist realizes the signal structure is too human-like A manufacturer notices slight inconsistencies in firmware updates But each is isolated and unsure enough that: they can’t fully break the illusion without risking their credibility 8. If you want a sharper twist option Later reveal possibilities: Twist A: The inventor knows it’s nothing He’s not discovering anything—he’s demonstrating: how easily intelligence emerges from noise under expectation Twist B: He’s accidentally right in a trivial way The “body signal” is real, but meaningless: the machine truly detects human bioelectric noise but there is no intelligence at all So the con is in interpretation, not measurement. Twist C: The system becomes self-sustaining Even after he steps back: others continue refining it new “signals” are found everywhere the phenomenon outgrows the original fraud If you want, I can help you map this into a tight plot structure (setup → expansion → public breakthrough → collapse/reveal), or design specific scenes where each layer of belief gets locked in. Voice

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