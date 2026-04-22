The first thing I want to say is that I'm not here to pass myself off as an expert on the PCR test in any way. I'm not a scientist. I started out here just trying to see if the mandated vaccines were causing harm to people. I'm a former public employee that left my job early to avoid the toxic situation at my county. I started out looking at official documents from public pension plans to see if there were any clues that people were being harmed. And I think I did find some evidence. That's largely what I've been doing here on Substack for most of my time.

Well recently I was looking at a fresh batch of data I had gotten in a freedom of information request from Louisiana of all places, and the whole topic of the covid variants got on my radar. It was like … well okay, so they're saying that it just so happens that the Delta variant shows up right before the Pfizer shot gets full approval in August of 2021. And that's just a big coincidence, all these people dying? It has nothing to do with the full approval and folks rushing out to get the shot? No, it's all about the Delta variant? I kept asking myself, just how'd they know that it was the Delta variant?

Of course, it all comes back to the PCR test.

And that's what set me off going down this PCR test tangent I'm on. So yeah, I've done several posts recently looking into the PCR test - who helped make it happen and … blah blah blah.

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Last time I was trying to figure out where the primers came from for those PCR tests. The primer is what the PCR test is told to look for and then multiply. My friend ChatGPT told me that the primers were basically from that original sequence that the Chinese scientists shared in January of 2020. No live samples, just the data sequence that was published to the world on platforms like GISAID. Then Drosten took it from there and decided what primers to calibrate the tests to.

Now I've been having some further back-and-forth with my friend Chat about about this topic, and one of the things I've been trying to get more knowledge about is how big the genome is for SARS-CoV-2 compared to how big the genome is for human beings. Apparently the human genome is several orders of magnitude bigger than the “covid” virus SARS-CoV-2. Chat gave me a very neat little analogy.

It sums it up like this:

if the human genome is a full set of encyclopedias, then the SARS-CoV-2 genome is a somewhat long email in comparison.

The human genome is something like 3.2 billion base pairs, and the size of the SARS-CoV-2 genome is around 30,000 nucleotides. As I say, I am no scientist, but it is my understanding that in a rough comparison for scale, we can use “base pairs” and “nucleotides” interchangeably.

So my next logical step was to find out how the PCR primers fit into this illustration of scale. I had started out assuming that the primers used the entire 30,000 nucleotides. But no, the magic of science has made it so that a much smaller snippet can be used to get the PCR test ready to go. Can you guess how much?

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20 to 30 nucleotides.

Here is the Reader’s Digest version of how I found this out:

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My question to ChatGPT: “Continuing with the examples of comparison, encyclopedia to email, if we now consider the parts of the virus used in the initial PCR tests, which were around 20 to 30 nucleotides, what would that equate to? A sentence fragment? A few words?” . . . That’s a good way to extend the analogy—and yes, you’re now zooming way, way in. In early PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 (used to detect COVID-19), the primers were typically ~20–30 nucleotides long. That’s the “target snippet” the test looks for within the ~30,000-letter viral genome. If we keep the same rough text analogy: Whole viral genome (~30,000 letters) ≈ a long email or short document PCR target (~20–30 letters) ≈ just a few words—or even part of a single word So it’s actually smaller than a sentence fragment. A sentence is usually ~50–100+ characters, while these primers are often closer to something like: “infection” “viral RNA” or even half a word like “transmi–” A couple of nuances that make this more impressive than it sounds: PCR doesn’t rely on just one such fragment—it usually uses multiple primers and probes targeting different regions, which boosts accuracy. The sequences are chosen to be highly specific to the virus, so that even a tiny stretch is enough to distinguish SARS-CoV-2 from other viruses. The technique (Polymerase Chain Reaction) then amplifies that tiny fragment exponentially, turning “a few letters” into a detectable signal. So in your analogy ladder: Human genome → encyclopedia set Viral genome → email PCR target → a couple of words (or less) It’s a nice illustration of how biology—and especially molecular diagnostics—can identify something based on extremely small, carefully chosen snippets.

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Now after hearing what Kary Mullis (the official inventor of the PCR test) had to say in the video that I shared above, do you think that if someone wanted to find “something” using a PCR test, they could probably do that by knowing what part of the encyclopedia to zero in on?

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That is my contention and why I have gone to this effort …

IF

… someone needed the PCR tests to identify a small fragment already present in the human genome, to potentially mislead the results and to steer the entire trajectory of the pandemic, just how hard would that have been?

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One word … two words … half a word?

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