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Allen's avatar
Allen
9h

The Pandemic™ is the replacement for Terrorism™. The WEF itself outlined this back in 2006 and 2009 H1N1/Tamiflu was the pandemic pre-commercial test drive following the first clinical trial of “Sars” in 2003.

Let’s remember that Christian Drosten who worked on and created the first Sars-Cov-2 "test" from Jan 1-13, 2020 (before the first genome had even been uploaded on Genbank) was the SAME guy who essentially kidnapped an Asian traveler off a plane in Frankfurt and declared him to have a scary new virus.

There is no such thing as "Covid" as a unique pathological manifestation. The “genomic sequencing” for SARS-CoV-2 is complete fraud. The Corman-Drosten team developed the test for Covid-19 based on an In-silico Genetic Sequence (from a computer simulation).

They did not have any Viral Isolates of Covid-19 available, nor any clinical samples of anyone sick with the alleged new disease. Simply based on that, the test is invalid.

A new medical test must be validated against a 'Gold Standard", that is, a test which is 100% accurate.

The Corman-Drosten team, used the SARS sequence from 2003 (which was never properly purified or isolated, the same procedure was done with this "virus" as well), they then used the PCR primer related to that sequence, amplified it using PCR, sequenced what they amplified (they did this multiple times) and used the sequences that were different from the SARS sequence to develop primers for the diagnostic test. However, since there were no purified samples or Isolates of any kind, this entire experiment is made up.

A PCR test is not a diagnostic test, as it does not test for the presence of a virus, it simply tests for genetic material/genetic debri and must be coupled with Clinical Representation of a specific set of symptoms.

It turns out, when you input the sequences that are being tested for Sars-Cov-2, to show a positive case, the sequences show up 93 times in the human genome, and approx. 91 times from Bacteria/Fungi (Microbes). These supposed "New" sequences show up in nature and are not new at all.

Never mind, you cannot possibly say these sequences are coming from a "new virus" if you don't have the virus in the first place.

The team then sends this test to China, to test for this "Novel" virus that they created a test for, with none of the "Novel" virus at their disposal.

The Chinese scientists (with the help of "fast Eddy Holmes"- a big hint) find these sequences in their 'Atypical Pneumonia" patients with non-specific respiratory symptoms, (obviously being that these sequences show up in humans), and they create an entire "Genome" based off of 1 Clinical Sample.

In order to create a Genome correctly, you would need hundreds upon thousands of samples to develop an actual accurate "Viral Genome", they took 1 person that tested positive with a PCR test created without any virus.

They take a Clinical Sample from a PCR Positive person's lung fluid, with symptoms consistent to "Atypical Pneumonia". They take only the Short RNA strands from the clinical sample, and put them into a Computer Program, these Programs being: Megahit and Trinity.

These two programs assemble a bunch of Contigs (Possible Genome structures) made up of all the short RNA strands from the person, which number 56 Million.

The Trinity computer came up with 1,329,960 Contigs ranging from 201-11,760 base pairs, the Megahit computer came up with 384,096 contigs ranging from 200-30,474 base pairs. In layman, the computer generated almost 2 Million possible Genome Structures.

The longest contig (30,474 base pairs) was chosen, simply because it was the longest one. Upon further investigation, this genome was only 80% similar to SARS-COV 1 bat-like sequence. They then add some Sars 1 Sequences to make it look more like a SARS virus.

80%, is less similar than what humans are to house cats. The claim was the Genome totaled to 29,903 bases long, which negates 571 bases from the contig, if those weren't valid how do we know this entire contig is valid?

The Contig chosen, was created out of 123,613 different pieces of short RNA from the clinical genetic sample.

They don't know where these sequences are coming from, they don't know if the genome is real, they don't know the amount of error in the process, they don't know how many "reads" were correct, this entire thing is theoretical and computer generated.

Then come thousands of papers and studies and reports all based on...Turtles All The Way Down.

It's all fraud piled on top of fraud.

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Джил's avatar
Джил
7h

I always thought it interesting that Larry Kramer died in May of 2020 and Kary Mullis in August of 2019.

Oh, yes, people wrote about how fauci's fiercest critic had come to embrace him. Maybe so. But Kramer's letter lives on.

https://avalonlibrary.net/Coronavirus_%28Wuhan_2019-nCov%29/Anthony_Fauci/An_Open_Letter_to_Dr_Anthony_Fauci_The_Village_Voice_1988.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GREYGJA8h0Q

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