Do you by chance have any favorite children's books illustrators csofand?
These drawings remind me a little of Maurice Sendak.
https://www.mauricesendak.com/books/
I love the work of Ernest Shepard
https://www.ehshepard.com/#celebrating-100-years
and Erik Blegvad.
https://www.printmag.com/daily-heller/illustrator-erik-blegvad-remembered/
Happy Hanukkah! that began at Sunset tonight. I like pictures of kitties. The eyes on yours were a little troubling. Cats are real survivors! Unfeeling owners decide to drop them off in the park next door. But they will find a new one like me who lives next door to the park. Folks don't do that with dogs (not here) so why do they do this with pet kitties? Yahshua The Messiah is also called "The Lion of the Tribe of Judah" ~ A Big Cat! Have a blessed eight days! 🕎
