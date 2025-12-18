Share
This is a beautiful blend of image and speech. Balthus has anticipated Substack, or how some of us feel in McLuhan’s global village: overlooked or crowded out, albeit with connections here and there.
I hope you’ll stick around for a while yet.
Your Stranger is right about the secret of what’s real and what isn’t (see The Velveteen Rabbit, if you don’t already know this book). W. Blake concurs: “The outward ceremony is Antichrist/ The Eternal Body of Man is The Imagination ... It manifests itself in his Works of Art (In Eternity All is Vision).
I love your last image. The hands, the makers of art that realizes imagination, are present, lowered over liquid, gently clasped, thumbless. The barest trace of a ghostly face and eyes rides above, nearly erased (unreal). The work of the hands, the Body of Man that makes our material, flows on while we watch distantly and imagine the entire picture.
Love your art. If you ever feel comfortable doing sharing it, I'd love to see your artist webpage.
No posts
This is a beautiful blend of image and speech. Balthus has anticipated Substack, or how some of us feel in McLuhan’s global village: overlooked or crowded out, albeit with connections here and there.
I hope you’ll stick around for a while yet.
Your Stranger is right about the secret of what’s real and what isn’t (see The Velveteen Rabbit, if you don’t already know this book). W. Blake concurs: “The outward ceremony is Antichrist/ The Eternal Body of Man is The Imagination ... It manifests itself in his Works of Art (In Eternity All is Vision).
I love your last image. The hands, the makers of art that realizes imagination, are present, lowered over liquid, gently clasped, thumbless. The barest trace of a ghostly face and eyes rides above, nearly erased (unreal). The work of the hands, the Body of Man that makes our material, flows on while we watch distantly and imagine the entire picture.
Love your art. If you ever feel comfortable doing sharing it, I'd love to see your artist webpage.