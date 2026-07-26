csofand’s Substack

csofand’s Substack

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Jayna Dinnyes's avatar
Jayna Dinnyes
1d

HA! What a tangled web they weave. . .when they try to deceive! 😲 Today

I received a call from my CVS Pharmacy, thankfully recorded, urging me to

take the shingles quackcine. NO THANKS! Yes, I had Chicken Pox as a toddler

and the virus may be in me. . .or not! But that shot won't be! Yesterday someone

asked me if I had O Positive blood. I do. He said that those with it do not get

Covid. Hmm I like to think that my natural remedies kept me from the flu, colds,

and Covid all of these years! 😊

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David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
2d

Something clearly happened in 2025, creating long term care losses that are degrees of magnitude higher than preceding years. Maybe it’s a combination of the possible factors you describe (not just a single cause, that is): bureaucratic reorganization, clerical adjustments and a lot more sick people. Please keep us posted on further findings.

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