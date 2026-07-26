First off, let me apologize for the confusion in my last post about Unum … and whether or not some of the numbers needed to have three zeroes added.

.

You see I have been accustomed to looking at a good deal of pension reports that tell you at the top of tables that dollar amounts are “In Thousands” or “In Millions” ~ and when you see that, everything on the table is treated the same:

.

. (link) .

. (link) .

.

So when that Five-Year Historical Data table in the NAIC statutory filings made the statement at the top that three zeroes were omitted …

… I assumed it was like those pension reports. But I was wrong.

.

.

.

In my defense, I did consult a research assistant on the matter before putting out that post. And that first assistant (I have a few I rotate jobs with) seemed sure it was the case that we needed to add those zeroes. But then the very large number in the billions of dollars seemed off to me after I published the post. I approached a different research assistant and they walked me through why that particular line did not need to have the three zeroes added after all. I am now convinced that those numbers regarding Unum’s long-term care should remain in the millions, not billions. This just goes to show how unnecessarily complex these documents are to decipher.

.

Okay, got that off my chest.

.

So what else do I have to tell you now?

As I hinted at in that last post, the company structure underneath the Unum umbrella is multifaceted.

.

.

Because of that, the sheer number of statements (quarterly and annual) is a bit daunting to sift through. By pure chance, once again, I came across another instance of the long-term care numbers getting disproportionately large in 2025. I found it in the 2025 report for Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Let’s look at the five-year table for those folks:

page 23

.

A little closer:

.

Losses are in parentheses ( ).

.

Here is that list of A & H (Accident and Health) long-term care gain or loss numbers:

2021 … +$76,618,295

2022 … +$21,182,684

2023 … -$33,597,858

2024 … +$10,305,695

2025 … -$247,000,181

.

Now if we add that 2025 PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY big loss to the one we just saw in the last post for UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA in 2025 (-$781,315,326), we actually do cross over into the billion dollar range.

Just these two Unum entities combined show a 2025 loss in long-term care of …

-$1,028,315,507

.

.

.

That seems like big news to me, especially when you see the progression of the last five years.

Something just hit the fan in 2025.

.

What exactly that is I am not totally sure yet. My “assistants” have a few explanations they have floated with me. This could be some restructuring of the company ~ perhaps in preparation for ceding the long-term care block of business to some other reinsurer. There could also be some actuarial influence in this … where some definitions were adjusted? Maybe. But the thing nobody wants to talk about much is that it could be significantly due to some very poor health outcomes for the insured members. I mean the largest group disability carrier in the country doesn’t just start tanking a major line of business for no reason. Either this is a signal of major health harms happening now … OR this is Unum intentionally getting ready to offload its long-term care responsibilities.

.

And just why would they want to do that?

.

Now?

Share