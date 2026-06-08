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This will not be precious. I am just going to start writing and get this done.

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Over the last few months I have been telling you about the incredible investment gains that I had noticed on the ledgers of the public pensions for the year 2021. As I have been documenting this notable phenomenon, I have also been seeing another connected strange occurrence. The following year on the books was cataclysmic.

Big losses across the board:

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California Teachers

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Maryland

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Illinois

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San Bernardino County

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You get the idea … that is what you will see on all of these public pensions.

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It was almost like somebody put the pedal to the metal and then slammed on the brakes, really fast each way. Totally understandable, right? We were in a life or death battle with the invisible bug.

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People were just freaking out man!

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AI Overview A pump and dump is a type of market manipulation and securities fraud. Promoters artificially inflate the price of an asset (the "pump") by spreading hype or false information, then sell off their own shares at the peak (the "dump"), leaving unsuspecting investors with massive losses. The cycle of this illicit practice operates in three distinct phases: 1. The Accumulation Fraudsters or insiders quietly buy large quantities of a low-value, thinly traded asset—often penny stocks or obscure cryptocurrencies—at a very low price. 2. The "Pump" The promoters launch an aggressive marketing and hype campaign. They use social media, chat rooms, fake news articles, or deepfakes to spread fabricated positive rumors, false claims of a breakthrough, or hype about "can't miss" investments. This sudden influx of buying pressure causes the asset's price to soar. 3. The "Dump" Once the price reaches a desired peak, the scammers sell off all of their heavily discounted shares in bulk. This sudden, massive sell-off causes the price to crash rapidly, leaving latecomer retail investors holding essentially worthless or highly devalued assets.

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I am no expert in financial matters. Any of these tangents I go off on are just me trying to understand the motivations for what happened to us in the pandemic. All of our heads were spinning 2020 and after, so it is normal that we may have missed these big things going on in the background of all the hysteria. I certainly don’t remember hearing about these unprecedented financial moves. But there it is, look at those charts … in the money world, it was a wild ride. Historic in both directions, apparently.

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Snippets from Perplexity:

… Bottom line The Fed’s pandemic response was historically aggressive: rate cuts to zero, vast bond purchases, and emergency lending facilities all helped stop a financial panic and powered the market rebound that boosted state public pension investment results in 2020 and 2021. By 2022, however, the Fed had shifted to fighting inflation, and that new tightening cycle reduced the tailwind pensions had enjoyed earlier … . . . “Can you expand on the reversal that occurred in 2022. The rate hikes were aggressive and rapid. Very rare?” . Yes, the 2022 reversal was both very fast and historically unusual. From March to December 2022 the Fed took the policy rate from essentially zero to around 4.25–4.50%, making it one of the sharpest tightening moves in modern U.S. history … … How rare was this speed? Several comparative studies show just how unusual this cycle was. One global review concluded that between March 2022 and mid‑2023, the federal funds target rose by about 525 basis points, making this the most aggressive tightening cycle in roughly four decades in terms of both scope and speed … … The 2022 shift effectively reversed that stance very quickly, turning from ultra‑accommodative to clearly restrictive policy within a year … . . . “In a purely hypothetical situation, could someone with foreknowledge of these shifts have played both sides of the up and down, benefiting from each?” . Yes—in a purely hypothetical sense, foreknowledge of both the 2020 easing and the 2022 tightening could let someone “play both sides” and profit from each leg. That’s exactly why using non‑public information about future Fed decisions is illegal market manipulation and insider trading in the real world. Below is a conceptual, high‑level outline of how this might look in theory, not as advice: 1. Hypothetical “upside” play (knowing easing and asset support were coming) If you somehow knew in advance that: Rates would be cut to zero.

Massive bond‑buying (QE) and emergency support would be launched.

Credit spreads and equities would be backstopped. Then in principle you could: Load up on risk assets before the announcement Buy broad equity indexes, high‑yield and investment‑grade corporate bonds, REITs, and long‑duration Treasuries (which gain when yields fall). Take leveraged exposure via futures or options to amplify the benefit of the coming rally.

Avoid panic selling during the crash Knowing the scale of Fed intervention in advance, you might add risk in the depths of the sell‑off instead of de‑risking.

Mechanically, this is the mirror image of what many public funds experienced: they benefited from the rebound, but a hypothetical insider could have bought earlier and with more confidence. 2. Hypothetical “downside” play (knowing the 2022 tightening path) If you also knew ahead of time that: The Fed would rapidly hike rates by hundreds of basis points.

Balance‑sheet reduction (QT) and tighter financial conditions were on the way. Then, before that shift you could: Rotate out of long‑duration and rate‑sensitive assets Sell long‑term Treasuries and long‑duration bonds that would fall in price as yields rise. Cut exposure to high‑growth equities, speculative credit, and other assets whose value is especially sensitive to higher discount rates.

Position to benefit directly from rising rates Short long‑duration bond indexes or Treasury futures (they fall as yields rise). Use derivatives that gain when rates go up or volatility spikes (e.g., interest‑rate futures, swaps, or options tied to rates or bond prices).

Then, if you knew when the hiking cycle would end Reverse the trade: close shorts and buy duration (longer‑term bonds, growth assets) just before the Fed pivot, capturing the upside when markets rally on expectations of stable or falling rates.

In theory, that lets you harvest gains in the easing phase (2020–21), sidestep much of the 2022 draw-down, and even profit from the decline itself.

Something to think about.

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