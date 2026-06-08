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Robert Jenkins's avatar
Robert Jenkins
4h

Hmmm. Sounds like how someone shorted certain airline stocks just before the September 11 attacks.

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1 reply by csofand
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tanzenkran
5h

In my own little world just before Covid I guarantee you my bosses new it was coming. I was not in the finance industry but manufacturing. That is all I will say.

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3 replies by csofand
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