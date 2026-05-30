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Wow … careful what you ask for!

The other day I was lamenting the lack of comments on my posts. In the back of my mind I was thinking that I should put my money where my mouth was … and go out and comment on other people’s posts. I do this all the time, but not as a pointed thing. Today I set out to comment on some of my regular rotation. Just by chance, I ended up at my colleague, Petra Liverani’s Substack, where the topic was one of the favorites there … the moon hoax (or no hoax).

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Even though I am not well versed in all the theories that go back and forth in this arena, I tried to give a good comment that didn’t suck.

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It started out innocent enough, but blossomed into something truly astounding.

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***I am going to reproduce the entire exchange. Let this be a cautionary tale about wishing to have someone to talk to.***

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Hmmm … maybe it isn’t so bad to have just a few civil and thoughtful commenters after all.

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