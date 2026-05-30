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Virginia Stoner's avatar
Virginia Stoner
10h

I notice Petra allowed several aggressive trolls to hang out there, without even a single word of rebuke for all their name-calling, insults and rudeness. So they are there with permission., to support her new and unpopular "NASA is Real!"cause. She probably needs all the help she can get.

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Cheeky Gesturton's avatar
Cheeky Gesturton
8h

Thank you for showing that odd exchange. For them to lose patience with you,…. they sure continued on and on and on. So, perhaps patiently persistent bots.

Or,…. I have the memory of an article in a Seattle paper a decade back, that mentioned that recent IT graduates, joining the Seattle area workforce, are fourth highest paid in the country. But further in story, it mentioned that highest paid worked in ….. (can you guess)…..

Alexandria , Virginia!!

What?!?!!!!

Yes, keyboard warriors! And paid well.

Reminded me of Unit 8200, and all they have their hands into.

I’m forgetting the name of UKs known disinfo den.

Along the lines of mockumentary,… I remember Donald Rumsfeld taking the time to be involved in one.

For myself, I liked the output of an Australian, Jarrah White. And for sure, Bart Sibrel.

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