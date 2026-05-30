Good Intentions Pave the Way ...
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Wow … careful what you ask for!
The other day I was lamenting the lack of comments on my posts. In the back of my mind I was thinking that I should put my money where my mouth was … and go out and comment on other people’s posts. I do this all the time, but not as a pointed thing. Today I set out to comment on some of my regular rotation. Just by chance, I ended up at my colleague, Petra Liverani’s Substack, where the topic was one of the favorites there … the moon hoax (or no hoax).
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Even though I am not well versed in all the theories that go back and forth in this arena, I tried to give a good comment that didn’t suck.
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It started out innocent enough, but blossomed into something truly astounding.
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***I am going to reproduce the entire exchange. Let this be a cautionary tale about wishing to have someone to talk to.***
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Hmmm … maybe it isn’t so bad to have just a few civil and thoughtful commenters after all.
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I notice Petra allowed several aggressive trolls to hang out there, without even a single word of rebuke for all their name-calling, insults and rudeness. So they are there with permission., to support her new and unpopular "NASA is Real!"cause. She probably needs all the help she can get.
Thank you for showing that odd exchange. For them to lose patience with you,…. they sure continued on and on and on. So, perhaps patiently persistent bots.
Or,…. I have the memory of an article in a Seattle paper a decade back, that mentioned that recent IT graduates, joining the Seattle area workforce, are fourth highest paid in the country. But further in story, it mentioned that highest paid worked in ….. (can you guess)…..
Alexandria , Virginia!!
What?!?!!!!
Yes, keyboard warriors! And paid well.
Reminded me of Unit 8200, and all they have their hands into.
I’m forgetting the name of UKs known disinfo den.
Along the lines of mockumentary,… I remember Donald Rumsfeld taking the time to be involved in one.
For myself, I liked the output of an Australian, Jarrah White. And for sure, Bart Sibrel.